Highlights Only a handful of players get to represent their country at major tournaments like the World Cup or European Championships.

41 stars from the Premier League are heading to Copa America this summer, with Fulham boasting five of them.

Clubs like Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leicester City, Everton, and Brentford have no players representing their countries at the tournament.

Domestic football is all well and good - but for footballers, there is no better feeling than representing your country. The majority of players are continually snubbed by their respective nations, meaning that just a handful are given the opportunity to play at a major tournament - most notably, the World Cup or European Championships.

There is the Copa America, too, which typically goes under the radar. Nations from across North and South America go to battle this summer in the United States, with reigning champions Argentina looking to retain their title.

With the Premier League finished for the summer and all focus now on the respective summer tournaments - Euro 2024 included - which players from the top tier are heading to Copa America this summer?

In total, there are 41 stars heading to the United States this summer and one club boasts five of them but, for reference, there are no players from Ipswich Town, Southampton, Leicester City, Everton and Brentford that have been picked to represent their country at this summer's tournament.

One Player

Manchester City

At club level, there is uncertainty over Julian Alvarez’s future with him linked with a move to Chelsea, but what is for certain is that he’ll be in the United States throughout the summer being utilised in all manner of constellations by Lionel Scaloni.

The forward, who plays for Manchester City, has proven time and time again why his employers are lucky to have him - and despite playing second fiddle to none other than Erling Haaland, his 2023/24 return of 11 goals and nine assists is commendable.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The last Argentina matchday squad not to include Julian Alvarez was in October 2021.

Potentially looking to secure a switch away from the Etihad Stadium in the coming months, the 2000-born magician, valued at £80 million, will be hoping to enjoy a summer of glory with his compatriots - the same roster of players who were crowned World Cup champions in 2022.

One Player - Copa America 2024 Club Player Manchester City Julian Alvarez

Two Players

Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Arsenal

Brazilian duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes are the two from Arsenal’s roster to get the call-up this summer, while Gabriel Jesus misses out after a poor season by his own standards.

Bruno Guimaraes’ representatives could continue to scour for potential would-be buyers while their client is attempting to help guide Brazil, alongside the aforementioned Arsenal duo, to glory in the United States. His colleague, Miguel Almiron, will be plying his trade for Paraguay with him likely to hit the 60-cap international mark.

On the back of a difficult season on the south coast for Bournemouth, USMNT captain Tyler Adams will be spotted leading his compatriots out to battle this summer, with assistant coach B.J. Callaghan insisting that he is “looking fit” ahead of the tournament.

Chelsea’s two £100 million plus midfielders, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, will be representing Colombia and Argentina, respectively. The latter, after helping his nation lift glory in Qatar two years ago, will be vying for another piece of silverware to add to his bow.

For Manchester United, Argentine duo Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho are both on the plane for La Albiceleste. The latter enjoyed a glittering campaign in an otherwise turbulent Red Devils side, notching 15 goal contributions (ten goals, five assists) in 50 appearances across all competitions, while the former struggled for fitness.

Two Players - Copa America 2024 Club Players Arsenal Gabriel Magalhaes (Brazil), Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil) Bournemouth Luis Sinisterra (Colombia), Tyler Adams (USMNT) Chelsea Enzo Fernandez (Argentina), Moises Caicedo (Ecuador) Manchester United Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina) Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil), Miguel Almiron (Paraguay)

Three Players

West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa

Four of the Premier League’s 20 clubs have three players that will rack up further international caps this summer at the competition’s 48th instalment: West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Douglas Luiz has an important summer ahead. Not only can he help lead Brazil to glory but a switch to Juventus could also be on the horizon. The midfielder is a menace from 12 yards out, too, which could prove valuable in the coming weeks.

Emiliano Martinez, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and Jhon Duran are also going. From Crystal Palace’s revitalised squad, thanks to the appointment of Oliver Glasner, Colombian duo Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma will most likely be mainstays in Los Cafeteros’ Copa America campaign, while Chris Richards will provide the USMNT with defensive solidity.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio will be, despite being born in London, representing Jamaica this summer, having scored three goals in 12 outings for the Caribbean-based nation. His colleagues Edson Alvarez and Lucas Paqueta will be there, too, for Mexico and Brazil, respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed something of a resurgence under Ange Postecoglou - and, as a result, have three players from their north London squad heading to the United States in the coming week. Cristiano Romero, Giovanni Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur will all be spending their off-season with a trophy in mind.

Three Players - Copa America 2024 Club Players Aston Villa Douglas Luiz (Brazil), Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Jhon Duran (Colombia) Crystal Palace Chris Richards (USMNT), Daniel Munoz (Colombia), Jefferson Lerma (Colombia) Tottenham Cristian Romero (Argentina), Giovanni Lo Celso (Argentina), Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) West Ham Edson Alvarez (Mexico), Lucas Paqueta (Brazil), Michail Antonio (Jamaica)

Four Players

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Brighton