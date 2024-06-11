Highlights Manchester City have 14 players going to Euro 2024, the most out of Premier League clubs.

Crystal Palace has the most players in the England squad with four: Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi Scott Wharton and Eberechi Eze.

Brentford and Chelsea both have seven representatives in Germany.

With 2023/24 Premier League season having come to an end, it is now time for Euro 2024 to take centre stage and feature on everyone's television screens throughout the summer.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the best league in the world and it is home to some of the biggest talents in world football. Whether it be Erling Haaland or Martin Odegaard - both of whom will not be competing in the tournament - there is no end to the serious talent that England's top flight possesses.

In total, 103 Premier League players will be jetting off to Germany this summer, with only one team not having a single representative. The recent boast an impressive number of Euro 2024 internationals, but only one side can lay claim to having the most.

Number of Euro 2024 Players at Each Premier League Club Rank Club Players Players at Euro 2024 1 Manchester City 14 Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku (Belgium), Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic (Croatia) John Stones, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden (England), Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes (Portugal), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Rodri (Spain), Manuel Akanji (Switzerland). 2 Arsenal 11 Leandro Trossard (Belgium) Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka (England), William Saliba (France), Kai Havertz (Germany), Jorginho (Italy), Jakub Kiwior (Poland), Kieran Tierney (Scotland) David Raya (Spain), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine). 3 Liverpool 10 Vitezslav Jaros (Czech Republic), Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold (England), Ibrahima Konate (France), Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary), Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Diogo Jota (Portugal), Andy Robertson (Scotland). 4 Manchester United 8 Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark), Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw (England), Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), Scott McTominay (Scotland), Altay Bayindir (Turkey). 5 Chelsea 7 Armando Broja (Albania), Ian Maatsen (Netherlands), Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer (England) Djordje Petrovic (Serbia), Marc Cucurella (Spain), Mykhailo Mudryk (Ukraine). 6 Brentford 7 Thomas Strakosha (Albania), Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Christian Norgaard (Denmark), Ivan Toney (England), Mark Flekken (Netherlands). 7 Brighton 6 Lewis Dunk (England), Pascal Gross, Deniz Undav (Germany), Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands), Jakub Moder (Poland), Billy Gilmour (Scotland). 8 Crystal Palace 5 Joachim Andersen (Denmark), Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton (England). 9 Aston Villa 4 Youri Tielemans (Belgium), Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins (England), John McGinn (Scotland). 10 Leicester City 4 Wout Faes (Belgium), Mads Hermansen, Victor Kristiansen, Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark). 11 Newcastle United 4 Fabian Schar (Switzerland), Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier (England), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia). 12 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Guglielmo Vicario (Italy), Micky van de Ven (Netherlands), Radu Dragusin (Romania). 13 West Ham United 4 Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek (Czech Republic), Jarrod Bowen (England), Alphonse Areola (France). 14 Bournemouth 3 Illia Zabarnyi (Ukraine), Milos Kerkez (Hungary), Ryan Christie (Scotland). 15 Everton 3 Amadou Onana (Belgium), Jordan Pickford (England), Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine). 16 Fulham 3 Timothy Castagne (Belgium), Joao Palhinha (Portugal), Sasa Lukic (Serbia). 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 Jose Sa, Pedro Neto, Nelson Semedo (Portugal). 18 Nottingham Forest 2 Matz Sels, Orel Mangala (Belgium). 19 Southampton 1 Jan Bednarek (Poland). 20 Ipswich Town 0 N/A

0-5

More than half the Premier League clubs will have fewer than 5 representatives

The only Premier League team to not have a single player at the European Championships is newly promoted Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys were in League 1 less than two seasons ago, and their meteoric rise under Kieran McKenna means that it is not so much of a surprise to nobody from the squad competing this summer. Fellow promotion winners Southampton barely do better, with Jan Bednarek being the only name to travel to Germany from the Saints dressing room.

Both Wolves and Nottingham Forest have multiple representatives from just one country, those being Portugal and Belgium respectively. They are followed by Fulham, who will be hoping that Joao Palhinha has a good tournament in order for his value to increase amid interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Everton also have three players at the Euros, with Jordan Pickford being the first of the Three Lions squad to appear, with Bournemouth being the last team to have a trio competing over the summer.

London rivals Tottenham and West Ham each have four talents at the tournament, with Jarrod Bowen and Mickey Van De Ven being the pick of the bunch from each group. Half of Newcastle's representatives will be traveling with England in the form of Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier. The same can also be said for Aston Villa, who wave off Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa.

Newly promoted Leicester remains the last team to have four players going to Germany, with Crystal Palace being the only team to have five individuals be taken.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crystal Palace have more players in the England squad (4) than any other team.

6-9

Brentford and Chelsea have the same number of players at Euro 2024

Brighton will be proud of their strong contingent that will be going to Euro 2024, with many names expected to make an impact. Lewis Dunk could have an opportunity to replace Harry Maguire in the heart of England's defence, whilst Billy Gilmour will hope to be on his A-game to help Scotland get past the group stages.

Brentford are the best performing side who finished in the bottom half of the table, with a staggering seven players being selected by their respected countries. Ivan Toney is the clear headline act, but he will likely play a supplementary role behind main man Harry Kane. Elsewhere, there are four Danish representatives and both Thomas Frank's first and second choice goalkeepers will be hoping for the chance to keep net for their countries this summer.

Drawing level with Brentford is Chelsea, with many of the Blues fans hoping that Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher will be given the opportunity to replicate their club form on the international stage. The latter of the pair is set to battle for the coveted final midfield spot in Gareth Southgate's starting XI. They could come up against teammates Marc Cucurella and Mykhalyo Mudryk in the latter stages of the tournament.

The last team to have single digit representatives this summer is Manchester United. The Red Devils will see eight of their stars feature this summer, with both Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo in line to make their first appearances in international tournaments.

Related 10 Youngest Players in EUROs History (Ranked) England can boast three of the 10 youngest players to ever feature at the European Championships. Here is the full list of talented teenagers.

10+

The Premier League top three are home to the highest number of Euro 2024 players

Three teams will see 10 or more players competing at Euro 2024, and it's not a surprise to see that it is the three teams who topped the Premier League table last season.

Liverpool finish third, much like they did in real life, with 10 members of their squad set to represent their country throughout the month. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the stand-out English name, whilst Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai are set to face off against each other when Scotland and Hungary meet in the group stages.

Arsenal will see 11 players go to the tournament, with Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice likely to play prominent roles based on the squad numbers they have been handed. Elsewhere, Kai Havertz could feature in a number of different roles for Germany, having slotted in as a right-back during their qualification campaign.

Finally, with 14 players across seven different countries, is Manchester City. All eyes will be on whether Phil Foden can finally translate his club form into a productive international tournament as the debate goes on as to where he should feature in the England team. Kevin De Bruyne could be looking at his last chance of glory for Belgium, while Rodri will be tasked with guiding a rather inexperienced Spanish side into deep waters.