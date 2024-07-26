Highlights The 2024 Paris Olympics have kicked off from a football perspective with seven Premier League clubs being affected.

Mateta and Alvarez are two of the more high-profile names representing their respective nations in Paris, France.

Young stars like Caleb Wiley, Julio Enciso and Gabriel Slonina have the chance to showcase their talent on the global stage.

With the Premier League currently in its off-season, it allows players from the English top flight to take a break from the thrills and spills of club football to represent their respective nations.

Euro 2024 and the Copa America hosted plenty of stars from England’s - and potentially the world’s - most prominent division and this summer’s Olympic Games will be no different. The showpiece event - based in Paris, France - will see some of the greatest nations lock horns in pursuit of Olympic Gold.

Clubs may not be too pleased, with pre-season now underway, as they are all preparing for the up-and-coming campaign - but due to the age limit applied, the blow is somewhat eased.

Using information from the official Premier League website, there are a total of nine Premier League stars in Paris this summer with clubs - from Chelsea to Wolverhampton Wanderers - feeling the wrath of the tournament.

Premier League Players - 2024 Paris Olympic Games Player Club Nation Julian Alvarez Manchester City Argentina Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace France Boubacar Traore Wolverhampton Wanderers Mali Alex Paulsen Bournemouth New Zealand Henry Gray Ipswich Town New Zealand Julio Enciso Brighton & Hove Albion Paraguay Enso Gonzalez Wolverhampton Wanderers Paraguay Gabriel Slonina Chelsea United States Caleb Wiley Chelsea United States

Bournemouth - 1

Player: Alex Paulsen

Looking to provide stern competition for Bournemouth and Andoni Iraola’s goalkeeper berth, 22-year-old Alex Paulsen could find himself rivalling skipper Neto. But first, he has a job to do in Paris.

Having joined from Wellington Phoenix this summer, the 2024 Olympic Games in the heart of France could give his Spanish tactician the perfect opportunity to see what he’s about. Thus far, despite his tender age in his career, Auckland-born Paulsen has totted up one senior cap for the Kiwis and is likely to be their number one in Paris. The youngster enjoyed a 90-minute showing in his side’s 2-1 opening win over Guinea.

Brighton & Hove Albion - 1

Player: Julio Enciso

Julio Enciso, who earns his corn on the south coast for Brighton & Hove Albion, barely got a sniff of action last campaign thanks to a long-term knee injury, which saw him miss 23 Premier League outings. The fleet-footed forward still managed to receive a call-up for the Olympics, a couple of weeks after featuring at the Copa America.

His current employers may be displeased with his nation’s decision, however, given his string of injury problems. It’s a good opportunity for the Brighton sensation, though, who will be looking to assert himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet of Fabian Hurzeler - one of the youngest managers in Premier League history - in the immediate and foreseeable future.

Chelsea - 2

Players: Gabriel Slonina and Caleb Wiley

Young Chelsea shot stopper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina - who spent last campaign out on loan at Belgian side KAS Eupen - is a representative for the United States across the summer months in France, while his now-club colleague Caleb Wiley is also part of the squad.

Recognised as one of the best teenagers in the Premier League at the time of writing, Slonina joined the Stamford Bridge outfit in August 2022 but is still yet to make a senior appearance for them.

That’s not been helped by the fact that he - born in Addison, Illinois - has endured a litany of loan stints at Chicago Fire and, more recently, KAS Eupen. Recently acquired from MLS outfit Atlanta United, 19-year-old left-back Wiley will also be looking to stamp his authority on the English top flight next season - but, for the time being, will be in the French capital. The Blues would have been the best represented club at the tournament had they not pulled the plug on Lesley Ugochukwu's spot in France's team.

Crystal Palace - 1

Player: Jean-Philippe Mateta

On the back of his 16-goal haul in the Premier League last time out, Crystal Palace’s Jean-Phillipe Mateta will look to play a starring role for France alongside former club colleague Michael Olise. A potentially divisive figure among Selhurst Park figures, there were not many strikers on the same level as the Frenchman in the latter stages of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mateta became the first Crystal Palace player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Selhurst Park when he bagged three goals against Aston Villa.

Upon the arrival of Oliver Glasner, Sevran-born Mateta - who remains uncapped on the international stage - plundered 13 goals in 14 league outings. Now, he is regarded as one of the players that the Eagles could sell this summer to free up funds and space.

Ipswich Town - 1

Player: Henry Gray

A young German-born goalkeeper who chose to represent New Zealand at international level, Ipswich Town’s Henry Gray will be looking to impress Kieran McKenna this summer ahead of what could be his first taste of Premier League action in 2023/24.

Yet to make an appearance for the Tractor Boys, the 19-year-old spent the second half of last season with National League South side Chelmsford, where he played all but one league game upon his arrival.

Vaclav Hladky was his new employers’ regular fixture between the posts last season - but moving to the Premier League could mean that a change in personnel could be required, and why couldn’t Gray be his long-term replacement?

Manchester City - 1

Player: Julian Alvarez

Called up by head boss Javier Mascherano - a winner with Argentina in Beijing 2008 - Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez is the most high-profile Premier League star at the Olympics this summer. Less than a fortnight after reigning triumphant at the Copa America with La Albiceleste, the 24-year-old will be looking to add yet another trophy to his cabinet by the time the Paris games come to a close.

On the back of a Premier League-winning campaign for Pep Guardiola and his entourage, Calchin-born Alvarez will be looking to spearhead his South American nation to Olympic glory. With his Manchester City future in doubt, this Paris-based tournament could put the glittering Argentine in the shop window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - 2

Players: Enso Gonzalez and Boubacar Traore