Highlights A total of 31 incorrect decisions were made during the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Michael Salisbury was the top performer while on VAR duty, with just one error in 35 games.

Paul Tierney and Stuart Attwell both made the most mistakes during the season with four each.

Another Premier League season is in the books, and there were plenty of talking points across the year. None have proven to be more controversial, though, than VAR and the league's officiating.

The 2023/24 season saw numerous contentious decisions made by referees on match days - from Luis Diaz's offside against Tottenham to several other disallowed goals, fans and clubs have been left frustrated with how the video officials have operated at times. So much so that Wolves have even tabled a motion to scrap the technology at the next AGM meeting in June.

With so many individuals taking charge of games over the course of the season, there have been a few talking points, and also several mistakes. And ESPN's Dale Johnson, a VAR expert, has trawled through the archives of the most recent term to pick out how many mistakes were made by each official who was on VAR duty for at least 10 games during the 23/24 season, ranking them from worst to best depending on the frequency of their errors. While some have almost perfect records, others really did have years to forget.

VAR Officials Ranked Based on VAR Errors Made in 2023/24 Rank Referee Games Errors Frequency 1. Michael Salisbury 35 1 35.00 2. John Brooks 33 1 33.00 3. Michael Oliver 26 1 26.00 4. Robert Jones 21 1 21.00 5. Simon Hooper 14 1 14.00 6. Craig Pawson 10 1 10.00 7. Peter Bankes 35 2 17.50 8. David Coote 30 2 15.00 9. Chris Kavanagh 23 2 11.50 10 Andy Madley 20 2 10.00 11. Darren England 11 2 5.50 12. Tony Harrington 10 2 5.00 13. Jarred Gillet 31 3 10.33 14. Paul Tierney 31 4 7.75 15. Stuart Attwell 30 4 7.50 * Must have officiated a minimum of 10 games

Six Referees Make Just One VAR Mistake

Michael Salisbury the best performing official

Close

While fans are often quick to criticise officials for their performances during games, what stands out here is the number of referees who made just a single mistake during the year while on VAR duty. A total of six individuals made just one error, although no ref had a spotless record out of all those who took charge of the technology for a minimum of 10 games.

The best performer of the bunch, just about, was Michael Salisbury, who's only error during the 2023/24 season came during the first week of the season. He was the man in charge for Wolves' trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, when Andre Onana cleaned out Sasa Kalajdzic, only for no penalty to be given, leaving Gary O'Neil in shock.

Impressively, Salisbury would then take charge of an additional 34 games, making him the official to be on VAR duty the most. During that run, he made no errors at all, which make him the best performing match official based on frequency of errors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In February, ESPN estimated the accuracy of key Premier League match decisions to be 96% in 2023/24, a marked increase from the 82% recorded before VAR.

Not far behind him, though, with just one error in 33 games, was John Brooks. That mistake came in March 2024 when Chelsea were awarded a penalty against Burnley after Lorenz Assignon fouled Mykhailo Mudryk inside the penalty area. The Clarets' defender was shown a second yellow card for the challenge, adding further insult to injury, with Vincent Kompany handed a two-match ban for his reaction to the incident.

Michael Oliver, Robert Jones, Simon Hooper and Craig Pawson only made one error apiece too, but each of them took charge of VAR on significantly fewer occasions. Peter Bankes might have been tied with Salisbury for the best record, but his failure to award Brighton a penalty against Chelsea in May, as well as failing to intervene over a potential red card for Joao Palhinha during Fulham's draw against Brighton in October 2023.

Paul Tierney and Stuart Attwell Make Most Mistakes

Six Referees Guilty of Making a Mistake in Every 10 Games or Less

Close

At the other end of the table, the performances of six referees is cause for concern, as they made mistakes while on VAR duty in one of every 10 games they took charge of or less. The worst performing individual in terms of frequency, Tony Harrington, made an error every five games!

Darren England was not much better than the aforementioned Harrington, as he also made two errors. The only reason he records a higher frequency is because he took charge of an additional game. However, England was the man on VAR duty during Tottenham's 2-1 win over Liverpool, when Luis Diaz's goal was disallowed despite the Colombian international being onside - arguably the most high-profile error of the season.

Neither man, though, made the most errors while on VAR duty. That title was shared by Stuart Attewell and Paul Tierney, who both made four errors during their games in charge. The former allowed three goals to wrongly stand during the course of the season, while he was also on VAR duty during Everton 2-0 Nottingham Forest when a penalty was not awarded to the visitors. Attwell will be at Euro 2024 as an official, and will be hoping less controversy circles around him at the international tournament.

Tierney, meanwhile, is just above Attwell on frequency of errors purely because he took charge of an additional game. He failed to intervene over Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth, which was subsequently overturned by the FA, while he failed to advise that a red card must be shown to Jack Robinson during Sheffield United's 2-2 draw against Chelsea. His worst day at the office, though, was during the Blades' visit to Luton Town, when Tierney wrongly advised two penalties be given during United's 3-1 win.

VAR Vote Likely to Fail

Eight clubs in favour of keeping the technology

The table shows just how inconsistent the technology has been used by the men in charge of it during the 2023/24 season, with a total of 31 incorrect decisions made by referees. But while clubs may be frustrated by the use of the technology, it is likely to stay for the 2024/25 term despite Wolves' motion.

Per Ben Jacobs, eight clubs have already made their stance clear on the matter, with all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool keen on keeping the technology. Considering that the motion requires a two-thirds majority to pass (14 out of 20 clubs), VAR will likely be used next season.

However, significant changes can be expected. PGMOL chief Howard Webb has confirmed that a process is being outlined for referees to explain their choice to the crowd, should they visit the monitor and change their on-field decision. While the new policy requires approval, it will be a welcome shift for supporters in attendance.

Nevertheless, further consistency will be required of fans to get on board with VAR once and for all in 2024/25. If another season of chaos is to follow, then expect the discussion over its abolition from the English top flight to resurface.