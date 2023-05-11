Newcastle United have been accused by some Premier League managers of using time-wasting tactics this season.

Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce is adamant his former side have done nothing wrong.

The Englishman spoke to the media ahead of Leeds' clash with Eddie Howe's side on the weekend.

Allardyce was asked what he thought about those complaints about Newcastle.

When told Erik ten Hag, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta have all accused Newcastle of time-wasting at various points this season, Allardyce replied: "Well, he [Klopp] wastes time. He [Ten Hag] wastes time as well.

"They all time waste in the last five minutes if they are winning 2-1. Don't be daft. Rubbish that is."

Who are the biggest time-wasters in the Premier League?

Opta Analyst recently published an interesting study which analyses the biggest time-wasters in England's top tier.

They have crunched the numbers and created a table which shows the average time every team has taken before restarting play this season. View the graphic below...

The graphic suggests that the biggest time-wasters in the Premier League this season have been Brentford.

It takes The Bees over 31.4 seconds on average to restart play after a delay.

They are closely followed by Newcastle, who take 29.5 seconds to restart play after a stoppage.

Maybe those that have complained about their tactics have a point...

On the other end of the scale, Liverpool take just 23.6 seconds to restart play after a delay. They are by far the quickest side in the league when it comes to restarting play once it stops.

Leicester City are second while Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur make up the top five.

Arteta accused Newcastle of time-wasting after their Premier League clash in January but Arsenal aren't exactly the quickest side themselves.

It takes the Gunners an average of 28.3 seconds to restart play after a delay, putting them middle of the pack when it comes to time-wasting.