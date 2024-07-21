Highlights Every Premier League side has at least one 'bogey team' who they seem to always struggle against.

Arsenal and Manchester United's dominance in the Premier League era makes them two of the most feared sides in the top-flight.

The Red Devils are considered the 'bogey team' for nine different sides in the Premier League.

Before the season gets underway, every fan ticks off the fixtures they shouldn't miss under any circumstances. From a derby between two rival clubs to a match against fellow title or relegation contenders, the Premier League has a must-watch fixture virtually every week.

Amid all the excitement and drama, every Premier League fan dreads facing one side in particular: their 'bogey team'. Considered as the side with their worst record against, invariably, bogey teams just seem to have some kind of hold that is difficult to shake off. Below is a list of every Premier League side's bogey team for the 2024/2025 season.

Every Premier League Side's Bogey Team Rank Team Bogey team(s) Games played Wins Draws Losses Loss rate 1 Arsenal Manchester United 64 20 18 26 40,6% 2 Aston Villa Manchester United 58 5 13 40 68,9% 3 Bournemouth Manchester City 14 0 0 14 100% 4 Brentford Newcastle United 6 0 1 5 83,3% 5 Brighton Manchester City 14 1 1 12 85,7% 6 Chelsea Arsenal 64 20 18 26 40,6% 7 Crystal Palace Chelsea 30 4 2 24 80% 8 Everton Manchester United 64 10 13 41 64% 9 Fulham Manchester United 34 4 6 21 61,7% 10 Ipswich Town Arsenal 10 0 2 8 80% 11 Leicester City Arsenal Manchester United 34 34 5 4 8 9 21 21 61,7% 12 Liverpool Manchester United 64 19 16 29 45,3% 13 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 54 18 8 28 51,8% 14 Manchester United Arsenal Manchester City 64 54 26 25 18 9 20 20 31,2% 37% 15 Newcastle United Arsenal Liverpool 58 58 12 11 11 12 35 35 60,3% 16 Nottingham Forest Manchester United 14 2 2 10 71,4% 17 Southampton Manchester United 48 7 12 29 60,4% 18 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 64 11 14 39 60,9% 19 West Ham Arsenal 56 9 11 36 64,3% 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers Liverpool 20 2 2 16 80%

20 Arsenal

Bogey team: Manchester United

Mikel Arteta's side have the distinction of being one of the only teams never to have been relegated to the second tier since the Premier League was created in 1992. It would be an understatement to say that in 32 years in the top flight, the Gunners have had the opportunity to cross swords with some of England's top teams, winning some battles and losing others.

And it is against Manchester United that the Londoners have been beaten the most times. In 64 meetings, the Gooners have fallen 26 times, winning 20 times and drawing 18. In recent years, however, it is against the Red Devils' rivals Manchester City that Arsenal have suffered the most defeats (four in their last six games).

19 Aston Villa

Bogey team: Manchester United

Still searching for their first English league title in the Premier League era (Aston Villa have seven to their name), the Midlands club came agonisingly close at the end of the 1992/93 season, finishing second in the table behind Manchester United. A club against which the Villans have enjoyed very few successes over the years.

In the 58 meetings between the two sides, United have won by a wide margin, conceding just five goals to their opponents' 40. Perhaps surprisingly, the Old Trafford outfit are not Birmingham's most recent nemesis, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle all sharing the title, having beaten them four times in their last six meetings.

18 Bournemouth

Bogey team: Manchester City

Zero. That is the number of games Bournemouth have won against Manchester City since the 1992/93 season. Promoted to the Premier League for the first time at the end of the 2014/15 season, the Cherries have met the Skyblues 14 times in seven seasons in the top flight (they played in the Championship between 2020 and 2022) and have never managed to upset them.

In fact, Manchester City are the only club of the 24 that Bournemouth have faced in the Premier League against whom the Red and Blacks have failed to pick up a single point. This crushing domination is also reflected in the -38 goal difference between the two teams.

17 Brentford

Bogey team: Newcastle United

Prior to their promotion to the Premier League for the 2021/22 season, Brentford had not been at the top of the English football pyramid since 1946/47. Since then, the Bees have managed to stay there, and are now a club to be reckoned with in mid-table.

This has not prevented them from experiencing a few blips in their fortunes, such as the matches against Newcastle, whom they have never beaten since their arrival in the top flight. A run of six games without a win began with a spectacular 3-3 draw at St James' Park in November 2021. Since then, Brentford have suffered a string of defeats - some of them correctional.

16 Brighton

Bogey team: Manchester City

Although it took them a long time to secure a place in the top flight, Brighton have now become one of its most successful clubs. The Seagulls have put in one remarkable performance after another, and have even managed to secure a historic first European qualification through the league. A feat that was not necessarily helped by their two games against Manchester City, although Roberto De Zerbi's men did manage to pick up a point at the Amex Stadium.

It has to be said that the club from the south of England have had far from the greatest possible success against the Cityzens, only managing to beat them once in 14 meetings. In their last six meetings, Kevin De Bruyne's team-mates have got the better of their opponents on five occasions, which is as many as Aston Villa have managed over the same period.

15 Chelsea

Bogey team: Arsenal

Like Arsenal, Chelsea have been in the Premier League since its inaugural season, winning no fewer than five titles between 2005 and 2017, making the London club one of the strongholds of English football in the 2000s. It's an impressive record for a club that has recently faced more difficulties in the league.

The Blues have lost the most games against Arsenal in 32 years (26/64) and have not beaten them since August 2021, when they went five games without a win. This record is similar to that against Manchester City, a club against whom the Londoners have picked up just two points from their last six games.

14 Crystal Palace

Bogey team: Chelsea

Since 1992, Crystal Palace have played 30 derbies against Chelsea in the Premier League. The Eagles have not fared well against their neighbours, losing 24 times in all. But that's not the worst of it, as the Selhurst Park outfit have lost 13 of their last 13 meetings.

It's a terrible run that began in March 2018, when they last beat the Blues 2-1 in October 2017. Back then, Cesar Azpilicueta (own goal) and Wilfried Zaha helped Roy Hodgson's men to victory over the team led by Antonio Conte. Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp are the only survivors of that victory.

13 Everton

Bogey team: Manchester United

As is the case with many teams, Manchester United are Everton's biggest nightmare. In 64 Premier League meetings, the Red Devils have beaten the Toffees 41 times, conceding just 10 times and drawing 13 times. But then again, other clubs have proved even more dangerous for the Liverpuldians in recent years.

First and foremost are Manchester City, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have all inflicted five defeats on the Goodison Park outfit. In the 18 games they have played against this trio since the 2021/22 season, the Blues have not even recorded a win (three draws and 15 defeats).

12 Fulham

Bogey team: Manchester United

Against Fulham, the two Manchester rivals once again share the title of dreaded nemesis. The Red Devils have faced the Cottagers 34 times since 2001/02, their first season in the Premier League, and have won 24 of those encounters (four defeats, six draws). As for the Cityzens, their recent dominance is also reflected in the statistics.

In their last 18 matches, the Londoners have not won a single one, and have not drawn a single match in 13 games. In that time, they have scored just six goals against the Skyblues, who have found the back of the net 39 times.

11 Ipswich Town

Bogey team: Arsenal

Back in the Premier League after a 22-year absence, Ipswich Town now face a tricky season with the aim of staying up. A return to the top flight means a reunion with Arsenal, the club against whom the Tractor Boys have suffered the most defeats in their five seasons at the top of the English football pyramid.

In 10 meetings, the Suffolk club have been defeated eight times, although they have managed two draws, in 1992 and 2000. A feared opponent for the Blues, who will also cross swords again with Aston Villa, against whom they have lost five of their last six matches.

10 Leicester City

Bogey teams: Arsenal and Manchester United

Although it seems unlikely that Leicester City will achieve the same feat as they did at the end of the 2015/16 season, it is nonetheless with the title of Second Division champions that the Midlands club begin their return to the Premier League.

In this competition, the Foxes will be looking to improve on their poor record against Arsenal and Manchester United, against whom they have lost 21 games in the top flight. Leicester have also lost to the Gunners in their last five meetings, as they did to Manchester City over the same period. So there will be plenty at stake for Steve Cooper's men in the 2024/25 season.

9 Liverpool

Bogey team: Manchester United

On the eve of officially opening a new chapter in its history under Arne Slot, Jurgen Klopp's successor, Liverpool will once again have high ambitions in the Premier League this season. The first will certainly be to overcome Manchester United, one of their great rivals and the team that has inflicted the greatest number of defeats on them since 1992 (29 in 64 games).

The second, meanwhile, could be to beat Arsenal, who have won twice in their last six games - more than any other team in the top flight. Targeted objectives for a club that should once again play a leading role in the quest for the English league title.

8 Manchester City

Bogey team: Tottenham Hotspur

It's hard to imagine the City giants being undermined by any team in the Premier League. Yet things have not always been rosy for the Mancunians during their adventure in English football's elite. The Skyblues have often come up against Tottenham, a club against whom they have lost more than half of their encounters (28 out of 54).

This negative ratio could be evened out following their two forthcoming clashes in the 2024/25 season. However, Spurs, who will be keen to fight for top spot, have no intention of letting themselves be beaten, having lost just three of their last 10 games by Pep Guardiola's men.

7 Manchester United

Bogey teams: Arsenal and Manchester City

A member of the ‘Club of Six’ that has played every season of the Premier League, Manchester United have done damage to many teams in recent decades. But the Red Devils, as great as they are, have also come up against opponents capable of holding their own.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team has a better win ratio against its bogey team than Manchester United against Manchester City (40.6%).

These include Manchester City (54 games) and Arsenal (64 games), who have both beaten them 20 times since 1992. In fact, the Skyblues, their main rival, pose the most stubborn threat to the Old Trafford outfit, who have only beaten them once in their last six meetings (a 2-1 victory on the 14th of January 2023). If Erik ten Hag and Co are to return to the top of the table, they will have to overcome their rivals. A task that promises to be more than arduous.

6 Newcastle United

Bogey teams: Arsenal and Liverpool

As is the case with Manchester United, Arsenal have the most wins against Newcastle in the Premier League (35 in 58 games). A similar record to that of Liverpool, who are even on a run of 15 games without defeat against the Magpies, including six consecutive wins.

In fact, the last time the Toon Army beat the Reds was on the 6th of December 2015. It was a memorable win, thanks to an own goal from Martin Skrtel and a strike from Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined the Liverpudlian club the following season. An era that now seems a long time ago.

5 Nottingham Forest

Bogey team: Manchester United

Nottingham Forest have a long history in English football, but their Premier League experience is relatively limited. In their six appearances in the competition, the Reds have suffered no fewer than three relegations to the top flight, as well as a third-place finish in 1994/95.

In that season, they recorded one of their only two wins in the competition against Manchester United (the other coming in 2023/24), losing 10 of their other 12 encounters (and drawing two). But the Manchester club is not the only one against which the Midlands-based outfit is struggling. Against Spurs, Nottingham Forest have now lost six games in a row in the top flight, forcing us to look back to March 1997 for their last victory against the London club.

4 Southampton

Bogey team: Manchester United

Having also returned to the top flight after a season spent in its antechamber, Saints will undoubtedly be keen to stay there. It will be no easy task, however, and one that Russell Martin's side will certainly have to fight for throughout the long marathon ahead.

It will be a chance for them to renew acquaintances with Manchester United, the team that has beaten them the most times in the Premier League (29 times in 48 games), as well as with Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are on a run of five wins in six games against the southern English club. The next few months promise to be intense.

3 Tottenham Hotspur

Bogey team: Manchester United

As they prepare to embark on their 33rd consecutive season in the Premier League, Spurs are still chasing a first league title (they have two in the First Division) that has eluded them for so many years. And if the Londoners are to finally claim the Grail, they will have to put in a near flawless performance in the league next season.

If they are to achieve this, they will need to beat Manchester United, the club that has caused them the most problems season after season - since 1992, the Red Devils have won 39 of their 64 meetings with Spurs (14 draws, 11 defeats). On the other hand, they will also have to put an end to their run of four defeats in the last six games against North London Derby rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves, three teams that are hard to break down.

2 West Ham United

Bogey team: Arsenal

In London, the number of resident clubs playing in the top flight is such that every season provides fans with its fair share of derbies. And to say that the one between West Ham and Arsenal is one-sided is no exaggeration. The statistics between the two teams bear this out.

In their 56 Premier League meetings, the Hammers have lost 36 and won just nine - the other 11 being draws. However, it is against Manchester City and Brentford that the London Stadium outfit have struggled most in recent seasons, losing five of their last six games against the two sides.

1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bogey team: Liverpool

For the eleventh season in their history in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers will cross swords with Liverpool, an opponent that has done them far too little good. In 20 meetings with the English giants, Wolves have won just twice and lost 16 times.

A poor record for a club that has now stabilised in the top flight, but which would undoubtedly like to be in the running for European qualification. But Slot's future team will not be the only threat to the Molineux Stadium outfit. Arsenal, who have beaten them in each of their last six matches, will certainly give them another tough time.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16th of July 2024.