Highlights Football fans have voted for the Premier League stadiums they believe have the worst atmospheres.

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road came out on top, taking 13% of the overall vote.

Other stadiums that rank high up the list include Old Trafford, the Etihad Stadium and Anfield.

The Premier League is widely regarded as the biggest and best division in world football, with fans from all over the world tuning in to watch their clubs in action. Some of the proudest and most historic teams on the planet ply their trade in the English top-flight, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Supporters are a huge part of the sport, with the noise and atmosphere created in Premier League grounds contributing to the mouth-watering action on the pitch. Even the best football players in the world can receive a huge boost thanks to the backing of the crowd. On the flip side of that, a hostile environment can make even the most talented player crumble.

Ranking factors and results

The worst response a football team can get from their fans is silence. Lucky Block have carried out a survey to find the Premier League stadium that is judged to have the worst atmosphere by fans. This saw 1000 fans cast their vote and you can see the results below.

Premier League Stadiums with the Worst Atmosphere Stadium Club Capacity Vote % Kenilworth Road Luton Town 11,050 13% Old Trafford Manchester United 74,879 11% Etihad Stadium Manchester City 55,017 10.8% Vitality Stadium Bournemouth 11,329 7.6% Anfield Liverpool 54,074 6.2% Emirates Stadium Arsenal 60,704 5.6% Brentford Community Stadium Brentford 17,250 4.8% Stamford Bridge Chelsea 40,853 4.8% London Stadium West Ham United 62,500 4.8% Craven Cottage Fulham 25,700 4.3% Turf Moor Burnley 21,994 4.2% Bramall Lane Sheffield United 32,702 3.5% Molineux Stadium Wolves 32,050 2.8% St James' Park Newcastle United 52,338 2.7% Villa Park Aston Villa 42,682 2.3% Goodison Park Everton 39,571 2.3% Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham 62,062 2.3% AMEX Stadium Brighton 31,800 2.2% Selhurst Park Crystal Palace 26,047 2.2% City Ground Nottingham Forest 30,445 2.1% Information via Lucky Block - Capacities via Transfermarkt

1 Kenilworth Road

Luton Town

Luton Town may be enjoying their first season in the Premier League, but the fan poll doesn't reflect well on the Kenilworth Road faithful. With 13% of the votes, the Kenny apparently has the worst atmosphere of all 20 stadiums in the top tier of English football. Nonetheless, it still hasn't been as easy ground for the top teams to visit as Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, and Manchester City have all been given competitive games by the Hatters in front of their home supporters.

A big factor behind the result of this vote could be that Kenilworth Road is the smallest stadium in the Premier League, with a capacity of just over 11,000. Even with the lack of numbers, away teams can still feel intimidated by just how close the stands are to the pitch.

2 Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United are the biggest club in England and the 13-time Premier League champions boast one of the most iconic stadiums in world football: Old Trafford. Visiting teams used to be defeated before they had even stepped onto the hallowed turf during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, with the ability of the team and the atmosphere created by fans being electric.

Those days are long gone in 2024, however, as the Red Devils have failed to put in a serious title challenge since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, over a decade ago. A disgruntled fan base that is less than impressed with the club's ownership and the performances on the pitch often struggles to get up for the occasion. The Theatre of Dreams has been producing nightmares predominantly over the past 10 years, and 11% of voters believe this has had a negative impact on the atmosphere.

3 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola may have the most successful team in his time in England, but the Spanish manager has yet to be convinced by the Citizens' home support. The City boss has called upon fans to get behind the team in the bad times as well as the good times, showing his discontent. Supporters that participated in the vote appear to agree that the volume level could be raised within the Etihad Stadium.

Rival fans have often used it as a stick to beat City with, that not all seats are filled even in the biggest of games, and 10.8% of the voters look to be in that camp. It may be down to the sharp upturn in success the club had after their takeover in 2008. Financial power has made Guardiola's men one of the most formidable outfits in the history of the sport, but many local football fans still grew up with the red half of Manchester being the dominant force. Therefore, a lot of supporters are likely to have nailed their colours to the Old Trafford mast at a young age.

4 Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth

Until the commencement of the 2023/24 campaign, Bournemouth were known as the club with the smallest ground in the Premier League, with the Vitality Stadium holding 11,329 supporters at full capacity. Luton Town may have taken on that mantle now, but the Cherries were always likely to find themselves towards the top of this list.

Things may change in the coming years with the club heading in a positive direction under ambitious owners and with an exciting young manager in Andoni Iraola leading the team. The Bournemouth fans aren't known to be the most fiery in the country, but they do still back their team. There is only so much fans can do to create an atmosphere in a smaller ground and just shy of 8% of the voters had them down as the worst in the land.

5 Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool fans, look away now: 6.2% of the vote went the way of Anfield despite the Reds' fans priding themselves on having one of the best atmospheres on the planet. There can still be a magical feeling around the famous ground on big occasions, such as the historic 7-0 thrashing of arch-rivals Manchester United in the 2022/23 season, but those games are few and far between in the modern-day.

Home games against teams lower in the table are often quieter affairs unless there's a flurry of goals, but Jurgen Klopp's side are still a team to be feared in continental football, even if not in domestic action. European nights at Anfield are famous for their red-hot atmosphere, and it is likely this will be the case should a return to Champions League football happen in the near future.

6 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal

The Emirates Stadium has seen some of the most beautiful football ever played by a Premier League side, especially during the Arsene Wenger years. There was a grey cloud hanging over the north London club for many years towards the end of the Frenchman's tenure, but Mikel Arteta has brought the good feeling back to Arsenal, inspiring the team to become genuine title challengers once more.

The 2022/23 campaign saw the stadium rocking during victories over Liverpool and Manchester United, among others, although the Gunners fell just short of lifting their first league trophy in two decades. Slightly over 5% of the vote went to the Emirates, but Arsenal may suffer the same fate as other big clubs - that their enormous fan base sees a lot of different faces in the ground each week. While not a bad thing, this can make for an inconsistent atmosphere inside the ground from game to game.

7 Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford

Brentford are one of the newer teams to Premier League football after Thomas Frank oversaw the Bees' first promotion to the division in 2021 via the Championship play-offs. Into their third full campaign in the top flight, the club have consolidated themselves as a mid-table side, and one of the hardest away grounds for any team in the league.

However, the reason behind the difficulty teams such as Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have faced at the Brentford Community Stadium has come from the team they play on the pitch, rather than the atmosphere. Fans of the club will still get behind their players, but it isn't the loudest ground to have ever graced the Premier League, as called by 4.8% of the vote.

8 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Next up - but level with Brentford on voting percentage - is Chelsea's Stamford Bridge. The Blues are one of the most successful English teams in the past two decades, ever since Roman Abramovich took over the west London club. A flurry of world-class players and managers would then follow the Russian oligarch through the door, raising the level of the team to win every trophy available.

Todd Boehly would then buy Chelsea from Abramovich in 2022, and while the American businessman would continue to bring in many players - things haven't gone to plan at the Bridge. Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard all had a crack at taking the reins during the 2022/23 season, but all three men failed to deliver the expected results. Mauricio Pochettino is the man in the hot seat for the 2023/24 campaign, but the crowd remain unconvinced and this could contribute to the tense feeling within the stands.

9 London Stadium

West Ham United

West Ham United's move from Upton Park to the London Stadium - previously used for the 2012 Olympics - was initially frowned upon by supporters of the club. As Winston Reid crashed in a dramatic header to win the Irons' final game at their former ground, a chapter closed on the history of the east London club. Their new beginning didn't get off on a good footing as protests involving a pitch invasion displayed the fans' dissatisfaction.

As previously mentioned, Kenilworth Road sees the stands in close proximity to the pitch, but the London Stadium is almost the complete opposite. There's a significant gap between the fans and the touchline, and this could play into the view that the atmosphere can be poor at times. The proud Hammers' faithful belt their lungs out in support of their team, especially through their European campaigns and charges towards the continental places in the league, but they are still tied with Brentford and Chelsea on 4.8% of the vote.

10 Craven Cottage

Fulham

Craven Cottage is another one of those grounds that feels very compact and opposition teams have been given very little room to breathe since Marco Silva's team joined the top tier once more in 2022. Fulham was always a tough away day in the 2000s, particularly under Roy Hodgson in the latter years of the decade, but the Cottagers became a yo-yo team in the 2010s. Silva looks to have put a stop to that as he kept the Cottagers in the Premier League on their return during the 2022/23 season.

Just under 26,000 fans fit into the stadium and only 4.3% of voters appear to feel the atmosphere fails to live up to expectations. This has the Cottage down as having better energy than Old Trafford, Anfield and the Emirates.

11 Turf Moor

Burnley

There was a positive feeling around Turf Moor following a blistering Championship title-winning season in 2022/23. Vincent Kompany was seen as one of the most impressive young managers in the game, with beautiful, free-flowing attacking football being brought to Burnley. The only questions anyone had were in regard to the tactics the Belgian would attack the Premier League with. There has been no real change in approach, as the team is littered with technical players who are superb in possession but have struggled to compete physically at times.

This is a far cry from the Clarets side that was relegated in 2022, as that side was full of players that may have been less gifted with the ball at their feet, but they would fight for the badge like no other. Turf Moor comes off marginally better than Craven Cottage in the vote with 4.2% of the vote.

12 Bramall Lane

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are extremely likely to be relegated to England's second tier by the end of the 2023/24 season after only one year back in the Premier League. Chris Wilder was brought back to the Blades after a few years away from the Bramall Lane dugout, replacing Paul Heckingbottom. There has been very little to shout about in Sheffield during the 2023/24 campaign, so it is almost a compliment to the crowd that they aren't higher on this list.

An 8-0 thrashing at home against Newcastle was the lowest point for Sheffield United, but since then, the club have picked up their only two league wins of the season at Bramall Lane against Wolves and Brentford. The battle to survive is on for the second half of the campaign, and the players will need everyone in the stadium behind them if they have any chance of staying up.

13 Molineux Stadium

Wolves

The 2023/24 season looked like it was going to be a bleak one for Wolves, with the club losing star names such as Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, and Ruben Neves. In order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, the club were forced to part company with some of the players that were essential to their promotion to the league under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2018. Only days before the first ball of the season was kicked, Julen Lopetegui left his post as first-team manager.

Gary O'Neil was the man handed the task of keeping everything together and the young manager has done a brilliant job at steering the ship thus far and the crowd have got right behind him and his players. Tottenham and Manchester City have both travelled to Molineux and left with no points to show for it.

14 St James' Park

Newcastle United

St James' Park was rocking for the first Champions League game to come to Newcastle since 2003. The Magpies demolished Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 to the delight of the fans that had suffered for many years beforehand. Mike Ashley became one of the most hated owners in England as his time in charge of the club saw two relegations to the Championship as they fell behind their competition drastically.

Once Ashley's reign came to an end, the club's trajectory has been wonderful. Eddie Howe took over as manager and the Englishman guided Newcastle to an unbelievable 2022/23 season. Each home fixture brought noise and passion to the North East, with the supporters in the ground willing the team on the pitch into the top four.

15 Villa Park

Aston Villa

Like Newcastle, Aston Villa are a huge club that have risen from their dormant state in the past two years. Unai Emery's arrival was the moment the Villans saw their fortunes switch dramatically after Steven Gerrard's time at the club ended in disaster. Fans of the club will be delighted with the fortress Villa Park has become under their Spanish boss, with Aston Villa being on an extended unbeaten run in front of their home fans.

With 2.3% of the vote, Villa are very close to having the best atmosphere in the league according to the fans as they are joint with the next two teams and only 0.2% behind the team voted at number one.

16 Goodison Park

Everton

Everton fans have had a tough couple of years, and those hard times may not be over yet as it has been reported that the Toffees face further punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations. Sean Dyche's team were already deducted 10 points earlier in the campaign, but the supporters never turned their back on the club they love. Any further points being taken away from the team could ultimately result in relegation, but the fan base won't crumble.

Protests were carried out in the 2022/23 season against the owners of the club and that is likely to continue until something changes, but the noise in the famous old ground of Goodison Park will remain. One of the negatives is that the frustration felt by the crowd can get on top of players in the stadium at times and affect performances negatively. Regardless, the ground finds itself towards the bottom of this fan-voted list.

17 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham

Tottenham has been one of the most negative feeling clubs in the past five years, with managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte employing styles of play that aren't befitting of the 'Tottenham way'. Ange Postecoglou's arrival from Celtic in 2023 changed that dramatically as the Australian has got Spurs playing some of the most entertaining football in the division.

Supporters of the club are delighted with how things are going to date, and the voting reflects this as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the newest ground in the league - has one of the best atmospheres in the English top flight, according to the survey. The aim is to qualify for the re-formatted Champions League in 2024/25 and if the boss and players achieve this, the energy around the north London side will be even better.

18 AMEX Stadium

Brighton

Brighton fans have been on top of the world for over two years now as the evolution from a team in the lower leagues to being an established force in the Premier League has been astounding. The AMEX has seen European football come to the seaside in 2023/24 as the Seagulls have progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League. Roberto De Zerbi has got the team playing a wonderful brand of football, meaning the supporters have very little to be frustrated about.

It will be a surprise to few that their stadium is the joint-second bottom on this list with only 2.23% of the vote as the home faithful turn up to their ground to be given a beautiful showing more often than not.

19 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have become accustomed to seeing their side brush shoulders with the best teams in the land for over a decade now as the Eagles have been in the Premier League since 2013. None of the big teams want to see a night clash with Roy Hodgson's men at Selhurst Park because this is when the fans are at their very best, and this rubs off on the players on the field.

In the same way Fulham and Luton Town fans are very close to the pitch in their respective home stadiums, Palace fans are close enough to the field to strike fear into visiting players when the ground is at its loudest. They have never ventured any further than being a mid-table side in the division, but the consistent participation in the top flight of English football appears to be enough for fans of the club to remain invested.

20 The City Ground

Nottingham Forest

And there we have it, The City Ground has gained the least amount of votes and, therefore, has been chosen to have the best atmosphere of the lot. The feeling was low around the club during the festive period as adored manager Steve Cooper was sacked and replaced by former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Forest supporters could be forgiven for struggling to fall in love with all the new players they have signed since they returned to the Premier League with all the change, but they are always right behind the entire squad when they take to the pitch.

Not everyone will be happy with this result, as there were still 2.1% of voters who saw the City Ground as the worst atmosphere in the league. It was almost impossible that any side would receive no votes at all due to the nature of rivalry within football.