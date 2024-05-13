Highlights All 20 Premier League stadiums have been ranked from best to worst based on various factors such as history and atmosphere.

The Premier League displays some of the most iconic football stadiums on the planet each and every week. From Anfield to Old Trafford, each ground has its own unique attributes that make it feel special to the fans of each club.

Among the 20 grounds, some are among the most expensive on the planet, while others could do with some redevelopment work. The earth-shattering noise made within the four walls of a football stadium can really impact the perception to fans viewing from the outside.

It's an incredibly difficult task to rank each stadium from best to worst due to the subjectivity of the matter. However, below is an attempt at doing just that with the following factors taken into consideration:

History

Longevity

Atmosphere

Capacity

Design

Construction

Location

20 Premier League Stadiums Ranked Rank Stadium Club Capacity 1 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tottenham 62,850 2 St James' Park Newcastle United 52,338 3 Emirates Stadium Arsenal 60,704 4 Anfield Liverpool 60,725 5 Villa Park Aston Villa 42,682 6 Etihad Stadium Manchester City 55,017 7 Old Trafford Manchester United 74,879 8 Molineux Wolves 32,050 9 London Stadium West Ham United 62,500 10 Stamford Bridge Chelsea 40,853 11 G-tech Community Stadium Brentford 17,250 12 The City Ground Nottingham Forest 30,445 13 Goodison Park Everton 39,571 14 Selhurst Park Crystal Palace 26,047 15 Bramall Lane Sheffield United 32,702 16 Craven Cottage Fulham 25,700 17 AMEX Stadium Brighton & Hove Albion 31,800 18 Turf Moor Burnley 21,994 19 Vitality Stadium Bournemouth 11,329 20 Kenilworth Road Luton Town 11,850

1 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham

One of the newest Premier League stadiums is unsurprisingly ranked as the best in the entire division. Tottenham's newly-constructed ground is a state-of-the-art facility that holds musical concerts and other events outside of football.

Spurs play in front of the second-biggest capacity in the English top-flight, but the £1 billion stadium comes with an extremely expensive experience. Despite that, Ange Postecoglou's men have been backed by an incredible atmosphere at their home ground, which was first used in 2019. With a modern edge over many of the other stadiums yet to be discussed, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is beautifully designed and in a good location - in the capital.

2 St James' Park

Newcastle United

St James' Park would be placed towards the top of this list based on atmosphere alone. The loyal Geordie fan base turn up in their thousands to sing their hearts out on matchday, so much so that the noise can be heard loud and clear when watching their games on TV. This was particularly evident in the 2022/23 season as Eddie Howe guided his talented team into the Champions League.

After years of mismanagement under the previous regime, the magpies had been awoken both on and off the pitch. A huge victory in Europe's top competition against PSG had the famous old ground rocking. It is also one of the oldest stadiums in the top tier of English football, which is a credit to the incredibly designed North East ground.

3 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal

Arsenal fans were understandably skeptical when it was decided that their famous home - Highbury - would be knocked down and the Gunners would move into a new ground. The Emirates opened its doors in 2006 and the move now makes a lot of sense.

With over 60,000 fans in attendance for each home match, Mikel Arteta's finally look to be nearing a first Premier League success while being home in their wonderful-looking ground. In Arsene Wenger's final years at the club, the atmosphere may not quite have matched the quality of their stadium, but in recent years, the noise has ramped up on the red side of north London and opposing players appear intimidated when visiting Arsenal.

4 Anfield

Liverpool

Anfield is one of the most iconic stadiums in world football, nevermind in England. European nights are famous for their incredible atmosphere as some of the biggest teams in the continent have visited Merseyside and played within themselves due to the hostile reception from the home crowd.

These occasions could soon be amplified as the main stand of the ground was developed in 2024, increasing their capacity above Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Positioned across Stanley Park from Goodison Park, Anfield has always been Liverpool's home and will continue to be with the vast work FSG have done during their time in charge of the club.

5 Villa Park

Aston Villa

Aston Villa spent a long time as a sleeping giant in English football, as the club even dropped into the Championship in 2016, taking Villa Park with them. This used to be where the European champions played their home games, but it was soon reduced to a second-tier ground.

Unai Emery has the team aiming for the heights they once reached on the pitch, however, and the aura around Villa Park has started to return as a result. Their ventures into European football have brought back a special feeling to the famous ground, which has the seventh-biggest capacity in the country. The Holte End in particular is an iconic sight with the stand towering over the pitch, although some may mark the stadium down for its location in Birmingham.

6 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City

It's hard to imagine a world in which Manchester City don't constantly get hit with 'Emptyhad' shouts, but that can take nothing away from the building the reigning Premier League champions reside in. The Etihad Stadium was initially built for the Commonwealth Games in 2002 and eventually replaced Maine Road as the Citizens' ground.

Aesthetically, the stadium is fit for one of the most dominant teams on the planet and Pep Guardiola's success at the club has certainly helped enhance the atmosphere. The 55,000-seater is often bouncing with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne wreaking havoc on the pitch. City supporters are often seen pulling out their now-famous 'Poznan' celebration in the stands as the trophy cabinet in the Etihad continues to grow.

7 Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United fans will be looking at this list in despair as only 20 years ago, Old Trafford was revered as one of the greatest stadiums in world football. However, the state of the Theatre of Dreams is completely different in 2024. Questions have been raised over the structure of the ground built in the early 20th century.

A Premier League match against Arsenal in the 2023/24 season displayed the inefficiencies of the roof at Old Trafford, with rain water pouring into the seating area and even the concourse. Those issues still can't take away from the history of the famous old ground. Many trophies have been lifted within those four walls and Manchester United's home is still capable of competing with the very best atmospheres around with their incredible fan base.

8 Molineux

Wolves

Many probably wouldn't have Wolves' home ground as one of the best in the Premier League, but Molineux is actually an incredibly underrated venue for football. The men in gold may not always be the most entertaining to watch, but their fans are renowned for getting behind their team ferociously and letting the opposition know what they think of them.

With a capacity of over 30,000, it has been the home to Wolves for well over 130 years now and has seen the very best the club has had to offer. This includes the title winning sides in the 1950s. Molineux could be home to no team other than Wolves, with the iconic colours of the club running through the ground. The brilliant design makes it one of the more pleasing stadiums on the eye when watching a game on TV.

9 London Stadium

West Ham United

Another one of the more modern grounds is West Ham United's London Stadium. Initially used for the London Olympics in 2012, it has taken quite some time for Hammers fans to feel at home in the bowl-shaped stadium. Everyone will remember the early days with poor performances on the pitch coinciding with pitch invasions and protests.

The tapestry within the walls has made it feel more like a West Ham ground rather than a generic stadium with the men in claret and blue merely being tenants. It may not match up to the legendary Boelyn Ground in the eyes of many supporters, but the increased capacity does help the Irons feel like a bigger club in general, with some memorable nights already being played out in the east London ground.

10 Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Stamford Bridge is close to the hearts of Chelsea fans for many reasons. Whether it be the memories of all the trophies the men in blue have lifted in west London, or the special touches such as Peter Osgood's ashes being buried under the penalty spot at the Shed End.

Located in a nice part of London, the ground has changed a lot since it was first used in 1877. The greyhound racing track was removed, and the stands were redeveloped to bring the stadium into the modern day, and Stamford Bridge is now one of the most iconic in the country.

11 G-tech Community Stadium

Brentford

Brentford may be punching above their weight due to the history of the club and the small nature of their ground, but the Bees do boast the newest stadium in the Premier League currently. After leaving Griffin Park to move to the G-tech Community Stadium - which cost £71 million - the team started to match that ambition on the pitch by reaching the top flight.

Thomas Frank's men use the vocal 17,000 fans inside the ground to make it as daunting as possible for any away sides visiting in the Premier League. The stadium is easily accessible via public transport and is cleverly constructed to fit the area of land it sits on.

12 The City Ground

Nottingham Forest

The team that play their football inside The City Ground on a weekly basis may not match the standards they once did, but the stadium is still one of the most recognisable in the land. Nottingham Forest were once a force to be reckoned with under Brian Clough, winning two European trophies.

Not only does it look phenomenal inside its walls on matchday, but the famous old stadium built on the banks of the River Trent is in a wonderful location. One of the main issues with the construction of The City Ground is that supporters have often complained about having pillars obstructing their view of the pitch.

13 Goodison Park

Everton

Goodison Park will not be the home of the blue team in Merseyside for much longer, with plans to build a new stadium after spending over 130 years in their current home. Everton were once the team to beat in the city but have since been overtaken by their rivals a short distance across Stanley Park.

While fortunes on the pitch haven't been incredible in the past decade, the Toffees are backed aggressively by their long-standing fan base, with the Gwladys Street End being particularly loud when the team is performing well. However, when things aren't going to plan, Goodison has been known to turn into a coffin of boos with its tight structure allowing every moan and groan to be heard. It will be a sad day for the Premier League to wave goodbye to the historic venue in the years to come.

14 Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace

When discussing Premier League atmospheres, Crystal Palace could be right up there. Selhurst Park transforms into one of the loudest grounds in the country when the players are working hard on the pitch. The passionate supporters are positioned extremely close to the pitch, which helps create an intimidating feeling for opposing players.

With plans to redevelop the stadium now that Palace have been established in the Premier League for over a decade, Selhurst Park could soon move further up this list, with £185 million expected to be spent on the work. If Oliver Glasner continues to manage the team to perform as they have been at the end of the 2023/24 season, it could become a fortress that none of the big teams in particular enjoy visiting.

15 Bramall Lane

Sheffield United

Bramall Lane won't be a Premier League stadium for much longer as Shefffield United's return to the top flight has resulted in immediate relegation back to the Championship. Home thrashings against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton have contributed to the Blades breaking the unwanted record of conceding the most goals in a season (101).

That said, the ground itself is steeped in history, first being used as a footballing venue in 1855. It is close to the city centre in Sheffield, meaning it is easily accessible for supporters and has been well maintained throughout its long time as United's home.

16 Craven Cottage

Fulham

Craven Cottage may have made its way higher up this list had the planned expansion of the Riverside Stand been completed on time. However, fans have been left furious with Fulham as work will not be complete on the new stand until the 2024/25 season.

This goes against the small ground that has become well-known for its lack of space in the changing rooms. One of the quirks of the stadium is that it is named after a cottage built by William Craven in 1780, which sits in one of the corners of the stadium. Pillars do obstruct the view for some fans, but the uniqueness of the construction works in Craven Cottage's favour.

17 AMEX Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have become one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi's men marching into European competition for the first time in the 2023/24 season. However, the AMEX Stadium may not quite be fitting for such a high-intensity and successful team.

It became the Seagulls' home in 2011 and while it may not finish top of the class for atmosphere or capacity, the move to the AMEX Stadium was the start of their rise to the top of English football. It brought an end to a 16-year homeless spell and was the start of the club's upward trajectory as they reached the Premier League within six years.

18 Turf Moor

Burnley

Like Sheffield United, the Clarets have dropped straight back into the Championship after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League. Vincent Kompany had fans excited after guiding the team to a dominant triumph in the 2022/23 season in the second tier. However, results haven't matched the ambitions of the manager or the supporters as they have slipped back out of the top flight.

Turf Moor is one of the oldest stadiums in world football, being the home to Burnley since 1883, making it hard to place it below the next grounds still to come. There is still a lot of noise created in its confines as recent history has still been good for the underdog club. Being able to pull in attendances of around 20,000 weekly is incredible due to the small population of the city.

19 Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium would have been seen by many as the worst Premier League stadium due to it having the smallest capacity in the English division. The Cherries are punching well above their weight on the pitch and the fans' close proximity to the pitch is an advantage, but the noise still doesn't compare to other grounds.

In honesty, Bournemouth's home wouldn't look out of place in the Championship, and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the club look at either expanding the number of seats in the stadium or maybe even building a new venue to host their home matches if the financial power of the club can stretch to it.

20 Kenilworth Road

Luton Town

Luton Town weren't able to play a home game for the first couple of weeks of their first season in the Premier League as work had to be done to Kenilworth Road to meet the standards required of a top flight ground. Rob Edwards' side were only able to give supporters one campaign in the biggest league in the world, but not through a lack of effort.

Its capacity was bumped up to just higher than Bournemouth's, but the Hatters' supporters were still not able to bring the same volume of people to games as other clubs in the division. The close feeling boosts the atmosphere but ultimately, there were question marks over the Kennel as a Premier League stadium.

