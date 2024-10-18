Key Takeaways Radio host and presenter Adrian Durham completed the '92 challenge' after visiting every football league stadium.

Durham ranked every Premier League ground from worst to best based off his experiences.

Anfield is hailed by Durham as 'special', but only ranks in eighth place behind Tottenham and Newcastle's stadium.

The Premier League is home to some of the finest stadiums in the world, yet fans often have differing opinions on which one deserves the title of the best. Supporters travel from across the globe to experience the iconic grounds in England’s top flight and soak in the electric atmosphere, take in the history, and sometimes sample a beverage or two.

Recently, talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham completed the ‘92’ challenge, where he visited every stadium that belongs to a football league team. And from his experience, he has now ranked every single Premier League home from worst to best.

20-16

London Stadium, Molineux, Etihad Stadium, St Mary's, Vitality Stadium

Despite being named as having one of the most intimidating atmospheres in English football according to Troy Deeney, the London Stadium did little to impress Durham. The home of West Ham was described as 'not being a football ground' due to its initial use in the Olympics and that it pales in comparison to Upton Park. He even said he'd put it "bottom of the 92."

"I get why they're there because they needed a bigger space to play in and corporate money. But they've lost so much by losing Upton Park, that stadium just cannot replace it. I'd put it bottom of the 92."

Harsh words were given to Molineux, which finished in the relegation zone too - much like Wolves in real life. The Etihad received a similar verdict to that of the London Stadium, falling short compared to its former home, Maine Road. It was then left to the 'soulless' St Mary's and the 'not fit for purpose' Vitality Stadium to make up the rest of the bottom five.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Vitality Stadium is smallest Premier League stadium in the 2024/25 season and the second-smallest in history.

Durham's Best Premier League Stadiums - 20-16 Rank Stadium Club 16. Vitality Stadium Bournemouth 17. St Mary's Southampton 18. Etihad Stadium Manchester City 19. Molineux Wolves 20. London Stadium West Ham

15-11

Selhurst Park, Stamford Bridge, AMEX Stadium, Goodison Park, Portman Road