Premier League fans have had their say on the best and worst stadiums in terms of atmosphere as part of the Sky Bet Fan Hope Survey 2023.

Supporters of all 20 clubs in the division were asked their thoughts and opinions on several topics including transfers, expectations and hopes for the new season ahead.

A big question came up that is often a huge topic of debate between fans of Premier League clubs with each fan base believing their home stadium to have the best atmosphere in the land.

The interesting part is where it is not necessarily the case where the most successful teams on the pitch are backed by the strongest home crowds.

Results of this survey show this, with two of the traditional 'big six' clubs in the league finishing in the bottom half of this fan voted table.

So, which stadium in the Premier League has the best atmosphere, and which has the worst, as voted for by the fans?

4 Worst atmospheres

Molineux Stadium could have been blessed at the timing of this vote with Wolves fans growing increasingly frustrated with the goings-on at the club.

Had the season already kicked off, their home crowd's potential negativity could have seen the ground finish even lower down this list.

6% of the voters already believe it to be the worst atmosphere without taking into account the backlash that could occur throughout the upcoming season.

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium is the second-smallest ground in the Premier League, with a newly promoted team being the only club with a smaller capacity.

It may come as no surprise that the Vitality Stadium and Luton Town's Kenilworth Road are voted as the third and second-worst atmospheres in the Premier League respectively.

The London Stadium is therefore named as the worst home ground according to the fans, with the former home of the Olympic Games gaining 13% of the vote to say so.

The distance between the pitch and the fans has caused issues in the past as the close feeling to the players on the field is not always there for supporters.

You may think the European runs would have garnered a bigger reputation for the ground, but that appears to have not been the case.

3 Below average atmospheres

Bramall Lane is the highest voted stadium out of the three new additions heading into the 2023/24 season, and the ground finishes firmly in mid-table of the vote - a feat the team will be hoping to replicate on the pitch.

Granted, the 1% voting it as the best stadium may be Blades fans, but only 3% vote it as the worst which keeps it well above other grounds.

The very new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may have not had a fair crack of the whip here, as the use of the stadium has coincided in the most negative period in recent memory for the club.

On select occasions, the fans will get behind their side while they have shown they can turn on their own players and manager in negative circumstances.

Craven Cottage (Fulham), Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford) and Turf Moor (Burnley) are all voted the best atmospheres by 2% of the participants, but are more heavily seen in the negative light.

Stamford Bridge - the home of Chelsea - is voted by 5% of fans as the worst home ground in the division, despite the club collecting a huge amount of silverware in the past two decades.

While things have turned sour in the past two years after the Champions League success, it reflects poorly that their home ground is deemed as so poor.

In comparison to their closest rivals in terms of league position usually, Stamford Bridge has been crowned as the worst atmosphere of the 'big six' clubs.

2 Good atmospheres

The Emirates of Arsenal, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and Villa Park of Aston Villa are all voted for in equal measures, with the same percentage of the vote ruling them as both the best and worst grounds in the league.

For example, 8% voted for the Emirates as the best stadium, while 8% also voted the same ground as the worst. The perception of the three stadiums named is split right down the middle.

Fans see the CIty Ground (Nottingham Forest), Goodison Park (Everton) and the AMEX Stadium (Brighton) in the same vein with all three stadiums having a 2% vote in favour of being the best atmospheres.

Unfortunately, 3% of the vote goes in the other direction with these grounds being named the worst by this portion of the supporters involved.

Goodison Park has been known as a toxic stadium in the past as the fans passionately back their team, but can also grow frustrated very quickly when the required effort is not being displayed.

1 Best atmospheres

Anfield is famous for having a brilliant feeling within the stadium, particularly on European nights and games against their nearest rivals.

Liverpool fans would put their own stadium at the very top of this list, and fans of other clubs appear to agree with Anfield finishing the survey in first place with a huge 27% of the vote.

St James' Park was selected as the second-best atmosphere in the top flight, with last season being fresh in the minds of fans after a brilliant season on the pitch helped towards fan positivity.

For several years prior to the takeover of Newcastle, there were times when the fans in the ground felt disillusioned at the state of the club, but the good times are now back.

An iconic stadium was voted as the third-best atmosphere with Old Trafford gaining 10% of the vote as the best in the league, but 6% of the supporters asked voted for the same stadium as the worst atmosphere.

This leaves a net positive of 4% for the 'Theatre of Dreams', despite criticism of the stadium from former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Champions League spots of Premier League stadiums are rounded off with perhaps a shocking inclusion in the form of Selhurst Park of Crystal Palace.

Notoriously a hard ground to visit for any side in the league, the closeness between the fans in the stands and the pitch itself makes for a hostile and intimidating environment for visiting players.