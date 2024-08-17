Highlights Designing away kits allows for more creativity and freedom than home kits, and all 2024/25 Premier League away shirts have been ranked ahead of the new season.

Southampton, Leicester City, and Newcastle showcase examples where outlandish experiments are taken too far.

Manchester United's 2024/25 away kit tops the list for the upcoming season, with Liverpool, Fulham, and Brentford all following closely behind.

With the 2024/25 Premier League season finally underway, fans are now able to see their clubs back on the pitch, with players donning the all-new strips designed for the campaign.

But while each year, teams and manufacturers work hand-in-hand to blend tradition with historical significance to produce home strips that capture the heartbeat of respective clubs up and down the country, away kits offer a unique twist to the idea around what makes a football shirt stand out.

There are often very few requirements when it comes to designing the away uniform, and so designers are given the license to go wild. In turn, this leads to a vast array of exciting and eccentric ideas. In some cases, it goes down a delight, but such is the creative freedom of each project, many also turn out disastrously.

Of course, the notion behind which team has the best away kits is ambiguous; there isn't really a straightforward answer. While some like quirky ideas, others like to keep things simple. But by virtue of collective thinking and the oohing and aahing over which kits stood out, we have done our best to rank the best and worst away shirts that will shape the 2024/25 season's sartorial landscape.

20-16

Southampton and Leicester City take 'showy' to a whole new level

It's such a shame that Leicester City and Southampton's return to the promised land of the Premier League will be instantly marred when they put on their away kits. There's experimental, and then there's this. The Foxes' black, red, yellow, and pink kit is just messy and looks somewhat like it was a result of a dodgy film camera, while, it wouldn't be surprising if the Saints' new strip was banned for being too bright - yellow on yellow (then on yellow again) isn't a good look.

Moving onto Tottenham, there's a slight improvement. A centre-aligned badge is always welcome, but when Nike decided to put their branding to one side and make the shirt asymmetrical, things started to quickly go downhill in the factory. This was only exacerbated by the blue stripy colour scheme, which makes the kit look better suited to being a pyjama set.

Chelsea make it out with the best of a bad bunch, polishing off a two-kit set that must drive Blues' fans crazy (in a bad way). While their home attempt is just too jazzy, their away strip doesn't do much to redeem the club's reputation at the moment. The colours work, but there's just no reason to add a splash of red.

Bournemouth's away shirt looks like the sort of stupid, quirky Hawaiian shirt you'd give your mate on a lad's holiday to wear on a themed night out. Not sure whether it's a nod to the fact Bournemouth is a seaside town, but if you've ever been to Dorset, you'd know it's not quite like LA or Honolulu.

15-11

Arsenal X Bob Marley X Lynx Africa isn't exactly a good look

Nottingham Forest had a good thing going with the black and pink combo, and their design, thankfully, brings an end to the howlers. The big no-no in this one is the pattern on the shirt. If it was as simple as black, pink, and nothing else, it would have gone down a lot better. West Ham get top marks for this, as an all-back kit never falters. It's just a shame the green sponsor gets in the way a bit.

Now, hear us out. While this may sound controversial, Arsenal's away shirt just isn't as good as everyone makes out. Sure, it's a nice touch to use “traditional pan-African colours”, which demonstrates a good Club x Community connection in N17. But other than that, the fuss evades us. Looks like a Lynx Africa bottle, but one that doesn't make us feel like kids on Christmas morning.

Just missing out on a top 10 spot is Crystal Palace. They won the ranking of best home shirt, and they followed it up with an alright away kit. Some colours seem to work better than others, and when a yellow shirt is done right, there aren't too many tones better. The Eagles prove just that.

Wolves' kit is definitely different, and the more we look at it, the more it'll either grow on us, or, do the complete opposite and lose our interest. The golden dragon is cool, but what significance has it got to the club? Wolves, dragons, whatever next? Anyway, black and gold is good, very good, and it just makes it into the top 10.

10-6

Manchester City make luminous kits work

A '99-inspired modern classic, Manchester City's luminous away shirt proves that outlandish ideas can still work, but only when meticulously figured out. This one nods to previous kits in their collection and is bound to bring about a great deal of sales when it drops in stores.

Ipswich Town have definitely made sure they enter the Premier League after a 22-year-hiatus with a bang. Their claret and dark blue strip is really easy on the eyes. Proper smart. Meanwhile, just pipping them to the eighth spot is Brighton. Similarly to Palace, the Seagulls have perfected the yellow shirt, but by adding black pin stripes, this one is just that much better. Seriously.

Coming in at seventh, Everton have done a mighty fine job of blending tradition with cool concepts. All black with yellow trim works wonders, and the addition of Prince Rupert's tower as the crest is beautiful. The strip defines 'neat'. As does Newcastle's kit, which brings back the look of the ir1995-96 away shirt in some style.

5

Aston Villa

Unai Emery's men caught the eye of many in the 2023/24 season, and they will continue to do so this time around if their away kit is anything to go by. The West Midlands outfit have gone with a beautifully simple white shirt, with the classic Adidas lines on the sleeve in a brilliant light blue.

This is the kit of a Champions League-worthy team. The only drawback is the massive betting sponsor slapped in the middle of the shirt. That, however, is now commonplace in the world of football kits, and can't be judged too harshly as a result.

4

Liverpool

Like Arsenal's ranking, this might cause a bit of a stir for the opposite reason. Everyone seems to love Arsenal's but dislike Liverpool's, but we feel very differently. While the Reds' black and aquamarine kit is nothing spectacular or eye-catching, its simplicity is what makes it stand out above its peers.

The Anfield outfit have a history with this colourway, and as we said with West Ham and Nottingham Forest, not much can go wrong with a black shirt, especially when the makers stick to the basics!

3

Fulham

Fulham's away kit is a lovely 07/08 season throwback. Danny Murphy, Clint Dempsey, Brede Hangeland era. For that reason, it instantly gets a good rep. But even after detaching from glorious nostalgia, the black and red stripes are just gorgeous.

Everything in this kit just works. The badge, the manufacturer, the colours, the sponsor. Everything! And with Marco Silva at the helm, Rodrigo Muniz in attack, Antonee Robinson at the back, there's every reason to believe this shirt will go down in history under the dropdown bar 'iconic'.

2

Brentford

In any other campaign, Brentford's soft pink shirt would top the charts. Under the lights at the Gtech Community Stadium, in a midweek winter game to stave off relegation, is where this one will really shine, but it's so good that we suspect some people will wear it anywhere and everywhere over the next few years as part of a fashion statement.

Other than the pink, there's not much to it. The sleeves are a notable plus point, too, while choosing to have the sponsor, badge, and manufacturer the same shade of purple is classy.

1

Manchester United

For the most part, growing up in an era where Chelsea and Manchester United dominated the silverware, it felt impossible that either of the clubs could suit each other's colours. Oh, how wrong the Red Devils have proven that notion this year.

The Snapdragon sponsor gives this belter a modern Vodafone vibe, and with the patterns added to the backdrop of the deep navy blue colour scheme, the result is something magical. Fans of the Old Trafford persuasion will be sure to hope they can pull off some vintage performances in this instant classic.