Highlights Newcastle United has had the highest number of days lost due to injuries in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Brentford and Brighton are also among the clubs with significant injury issues in terms of days lost.

Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham have alos all experienced notable injuries that have impacted their performances.

With the number of games Premier League football players are expected to play during a season, there are always going to be injuries to several players, and this has certainly been the case in the 2023/24 season so far. Not only are clubs losing numerous players, but the number of long-term injuries appears to be on the rise also.

From new signings that have barely featured for their new clubs to players that have suffered horror injuries, there are a vast array of reasons behind players being absent from their club sides. Sky Sports have provided key information on the number of days each team has lost due to their players being injured, with the data coming from Premier Injuries.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the Premier League clubs to have had the biggest injury issues throughout the first half of the 2023/24 season.

Club Days Lost Through Injury Current Injuries Games Played Newcastle 892 10 30 Brentford 873 11 22 Brighton 772 7 25 Sheffield United 754 7 22 Chelsea 730 12 25 Manchester United 710 10 29 Tottenham 625 12 22 Crystal Palace 624 7 23 Nottingham Forest 551 10 22 Luton Town 534 5 22 Statistics via Premier Injuries - correct as of 8/01/2024

1 Newcastle United

Days lost through injury: 892

Newcastle have struggled to reach the standards they set themselves in the previous campaign and this could be one of the reasons behind the Magpies' loss of form. Sandro Tonali was handed a 10-month suspension shortly after joining from AC Milan, and this didn't help matters as Eddie Howe's side suffered an injury crisis in midfield at the same time they lost their Italian maestro.

Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff missed a number of weeks each meaning youngster Lewis Miley has enjoyed a run in the team alongside Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes as the only three midfielders at the club to have been fit for the majority of the 2023/24 season. New signing Harvey Barnes has been missing from the matchday squad since September 2023, missing 24 games to date.

2 Brentford

Days lost through injury: 873

Thomas Frank will feel luck is always against him at the moment as the Brentford manager has had to deal with several key players missing many games. Ivan Toney - like Tonali - has been suspended due to gambling-related offences and this meant the attacking options in the Bees' squad were thin on the ground originally. Kevin Schade was brought in on a permanent basis to make up the numbers, but the German has been on the treatment table for several months now.

Adding to the woes of Frank, his key forward in Toney's absence - Bryan Mbeumo - is the latest attacking player in the squad to suffer a long-term injury issue, as the Cameroon international was forced off during a game against Brighton.

3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Days lost through injury: 772

Brighton were the team to watch at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, as Roberto De Zerbi's side were playing free-flowing football which was a joy to behold. However, the Seagulls hit a sticky patch as their injury list began to grow. It is the club's first season in the Europa League and this added workload will certainly be playing a part in the fitness struggles of the overperforming club.

Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan, and Danny Welbeck have all had spells on the sidelines so far, but De Zerbi and co have been able to keep the team in contention for continental qualification in the league and Brighton are also through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League. This highlights the incredible job the manager is doing as any player that has come in to cover for injuries has done an admirable job.

4 Sheffield United

Days lost through injury: 754

Who could forget the horror injury suffered by Sheffield United's Chris Basham in an away clash with Fulham earlier in the season? The Blades' defender went down with a freak injury that is not for the faint-hearted. Basham is one of many players to be absent during the club's fight against relegation under returning manager Chris Wilder.

Currently without seven first-team members, Sheffield United actually have fewer players sidelined than the majority of clubs in the division, but some long-term injuries have racked up the days missed overall. It looks likely they will be playing second-tier football in the 2024/25 campaign, and Wilder will be hoping to have a full complement of players back by then.

5 Chelsea

Days lost through injury: 730

It is hard to feel sympathy for Chelsea being one of the sides to have lost the most days through injury due to the sheer size of Mauricio Pochettino's squad. Clubs like Sheffield United and Brentford are forced to struggle through an injury crisis with limited resources in comparison to Chelsea and other big clubs. Roméo Lavia was signed in the summer transfer window from Southampton, but the Belgian has hardly featured for his new club due to several different injuries.

The majority of the Blues' issues have come in defence as first-choice goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, is currently sidelined and starting full-backs - Ben Chilwell and Reece James - are also on the treatment table. Wesley Fofana is a long-term absentee as the French defender suffered another awful injury during pre-season. Christopher Nkunku returned to action during the festive period after being forced to watch the majority of the first half of the season from the stands.

6 Manchester United

Days lost through injury: 710

Manchester United have flattered to deceive in Erik ten Hag's second season at the helm, as the Red Devils crashed out of European competition in the group stages. They are also floundering towards mid-table in the Premier League after finishing in third place in the 2022/23 season. A big factor behind the side's struggles could be the absence of Lisandro Martínez and Casemiro from the starting line-up. The duo were incredible during their debut campaign at Old Trafford, but have barely managed to get on the pitch in 2023/24.

United are without 10 players at the present moment, with only Brentford, Tottenham and Chelsea suffering a bigger injury crisis in terms of players missing. New signing Mason Mount has been in and out of the squad due to persistent injury issues while Gareth Southgate will be sweating over the fitness of Luke Shaw, with the full-back being ruled out on more than one occasion.

7 Tottenham Hotspur

Days lost through injury: 625

Tottenham looked like the surprise package in the opening weeks of the Premier League season as Ange Postecoglou's side were flying high at the top of the table. James Maddison and Micky van de Ven looked to be two of the best signings of the season until the pair went down with injuries in the same game, a hectic encounter with Chelsea. Both men would miss months of the campaign with January penned as their return date.

These are the two biggest injury issues Spurs have suffered - and the dip in form with the two players showed this - but as Van de Ven returns, his defensive partner has been ruled out of action. Christian Romero is the newest addition to the casualties list in north London.

8 Crystal Palace

Days lost through injury: 624

With all the top sides that have been hit with injuries, clubs like Crystal Palace often go under the radar with their plight. Ro Hodgson's side are mainly judged by their position in the league table and many believe the club are underperforming in the 2023/24 season, but this doesn't take into account that they have had to play without some of their key men at various points across the season.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are the two creative forces in the Palace team after Wilfried Zaha departed Selhurst Park in the summer, but the exciting midfielders have both had spells out of the team and this has stopped Hodgson from getting a consistent tune out of his side.

9 Nottingham Forest

Days lost through injury: 551

Nottingham Forest - like Chelsea - have brought in an unbelievable number of players over the past 18 months and thus, have more options to pick from. Unlike Pochettino, however, Nuno Espírito Santo hasn't got some of the best young players in world football at his disposal, which makes it slightly harder to deal with an injury crisis. Steve Cooper lost his job due to the poor form the side displayed over a number of months, but could this have been down to certain players being unavailable?

Star striker Taiwo Awoniyi is the biggest miss from the first-team squad as goals are precious towards the bottom of the Premier League table and the Nigerian netted four goals in the first 10 appearances of the league season. For the most part, Forest have been able to call upon their strongest starting XI in the league with sporadic injuries here and there.

10 Luton Town

Days lost through injury: 534

Luton Town are halfway through their first season in the Premier League and while Rob Edwards' team are in the relegation zone, they have put up an almighty fight to date and could yet reach safety. Injuries haven't helped the team that were given very little chance by anyone to even be within touching distance of the teams outside the drop zone.

The biggest absentee currently is club captain Tom Lockyer. The defender is recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest in the league match against Bournemouth, and it is yet to be seen if the defender will be able to take to the field ever again after he collapsed on the pitch for the second time in 2023, with the first being during the Championship play-off final.

Every other Premier League club

Premier League title rivals - Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal - have all lost over 500 days through injuries but the three teams are still able to keep up the pace at the top of the table. Manchester City have been more fortunate than the other teams in the mix to lift the trophy come the end of the campaign, with Pep Guardiola's men only being without six first-team players currently after losing 445 days to fitness-based absences.

Club Days Lost Through Injury Current Injuries Games Played Arsenal 534 7 30 Aston Villa 526 7 30 Liverpool 510 8 30 Burnley 504 5 24 Fulham 484 5 25 Manchester City 445 6 31 Everton 380 6 25 Bournemouth 362 9 23 Wolves 290 6 23 West Ham 200 7 30 Statistics via Premier Injuries - correct as of 8/01/2024

Burnley have had the most luck of the newly promoted team, although Vincent Kompany's men have still been without several key players. Luca Koleosho was one of the bright sparks of the Clarets' team in the first half of the Premier League season but the young Italian is set to miss the remainder of the campaign.

West Ham have been the most fortunate side in terms of days lost through injury, despite the Hammers' involvement in European competition. David Moyes' most notable absence has been Michail Antonio, although Jarrod Bowen has led the line sensationally while his teammate has been out of action, scoring 11 goals in the process.

The only other team to have lost under 300 days to injured players is Wolves, but Gary O'Neil has had to soldier on without Pedro Neto, who started the season on fire. Fulham, Everton and Bournemouth have had a relatively quiet time on the injury front as Marco Silva, Sean Dyche and Andoni Iraola are both doing admirable jobs at their respective clubs.