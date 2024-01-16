Highlights Manchester City tops WhoScored ratings with a score of 6.90, just ahead of Liverpool, who are first in the Premier League table currently.

Tottenham and West Ham record better ratings than both Arsenal and Aston Villa, despite being below them in the table.

Luton, Burnley, and Sheffield United are at the bottom of both WhoScored ratings and Premier League table, indicating their struggles.

The 2023/24 Premier League season has already provided fans with some major surprises. Aston Villa have continued their imperious form under Unai Emery and have turned themselves into title contenders. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has been unable to replicate the success he had during his first season at Manchester United.

Everton have also been a hot topic this season. Having managed to overcome the adversity of their 10-point deduction, they currently sit outside the relegation zone and would be as high as 12th if not for their sanction. For all the twists and turns so far, how many of these teams' league positions accurately reflect the way they have been playing?

The experts at WhoScored use a number of different analytical data sources to create their very own overall ratings for players and also teams. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we are going to break down the Premier League clubs based on their WhoScored rating and see how it compares to their current position in the Premier League table.

WhoScored Premier League 2023/24 Rating (Correct as of 16/01/24) Rank Team Current Premier League Place Rating 1. Manchester City 2nd 6.90 2. Liverpool 1st 6.84 3. Tottenham Hotspur 5th 6.80 4. West Ham United 6th 6.78 5. Newcastle United 10th 6.75 6. Arsenal 4th 6.74 7. Aston Villa 3rd 6.74 8. Chelsea 9th 6.69 9. Everton 17th 6.69 10. Crystal Palace 14th 6.68 11. Wolves 11th 6.67 12. Manchester United 7th 6.62 13. Bournemouth 12th 6.62 14. Brighton 8th 6.62 15. Brentford 16th 6.59 16. Nottingham Forest 15th 6.57 17. Fulham 13th 6.56 18. Luton 18th 6.54 19. Burnley 19th 6.45 20. Sheffield United 20th 6.35 Stats from WhoScored

Manchester City top the WhoScored ratings table

Champions currently second in the Premier League

Despite being behind rivals Liverpool, it is last season's treble winners who have received the highest rating from WhoScored. Pep Guardiola's men have been handed a score of 6.90, putting them top by just 0.06 points.

Despite not yet reaching the heights they have done in previous years, Man City are still setting the standard in most areas of the pitch. Unsurprisingly, they sit top in possession with 64.4%. The next closest to them is Brighton with an impressive 61.5%. The Sky Blues also lead the way in terms of pass completion (90.3%), shots per game (16.9) and shots on target per game (16.9).

Despite their apparent domination, there are still areas for City to improve on. They fall down to 4th for shots inside the penalty area and even further down to 6th for shots inside the six-yard box. Incredibly, there is also one stat where the champions are rock bottom. With 8.1 aerial duels won per game, City are 1.3 behind Tottenham in 19th. They also sit an astounding 10.1 behind leaders Luton. However, this may be as a result of the technical brilliance that is conjured up at the Etihad, meaning that the club don't need to win so many headers each game.

Related Newcastle and Man City's last teams before their takeovers Newcastle and Manchester City have undergone dramatic transformations since their takeovers...

Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham make the top 4

No room for Arsenal and Aston Villa

Although Jurgen Klopp's team are top of the pile in real life, they currently hold the runners-up spot in WhoScored's table. A 6.84 rating is representative of the strides Liverpool have made in their pursuit of regaining the crown they last won in 2020. The stats clearly show that offense is where the clubs biggest strengths are. They lead in shots outside the box per game (7.2), shots inside the penalty area (10.4) and total shots per game (19). However, the efficiency of Manchester City means that they have currently scored five more goals than their rivals.

Meanwhile, London sides Tottenham and West Ham have seemingly underperformed in comparison to where WhoScored suggests they should be. The two sit 5th and 6th respectively in the Premier League but are both two spots higher in this table, replacing Aston Villa and Arsenal. Spurs are the most fouled team in the league with 14.3 per game. This is no doubt in part to the tricky feet of players like Richarlison and James Maddison, with the latter proving to be one of the signings of the season so far. Meanwhile, David Moyes' teams best stat is interceptions per game, where they finish second with 10. They have conceded the third most shots per game with 16.7, however, despite only being 13th in the amount of goals conceded.

Manchester United fail to make top half

Chelsea 8th whilst Brighton are big overachievers.

On one hand you can argue that Man United's WhoScored rating suggets that they have done better than statistics suggest they should've this season. On the other, it emphasises just how poor the standard of football at Old Trafford has been this season. Their 6.62 rating sees them wind up in 12th place. The one stat they lead in? Offsides per 90 minutes, with 2.7. If that doesn't sum up how dismal the Red Devils have been this campaign, then nothing will. Erik ten Hag continues to come under pressure at the 'Theatre of Dreams', and should he be sacked if the squad's performances don't improve, then Sir Jim Ratcliffe could turn to former Chelsea gaffer Graham Potter as an alternative.

Speaking of the Blues, it's also been a season of disappointment for Mauricio Pochettino's side. However, three wins from three has seen Chelsea climb up into the top half of the Premier League. According to WhoScored, they should be one place better off, as with a 6.69 rating, Chelsea are 8th in the standings. However, they may want to watch their discipline, as they lead in yellow and red cards so far this season (66 yellows, 3 reds).

One of the biggest overachievers this season has been Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton. Despite continuing to impress many with their performances, they have only been given a WhoScored rating of 6.62. This puts them level with the likes of Manchester United and in 14th place, six positions behind where they are currently sitting in the Premier League.

Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United in the bottom 3

It's the same three teams facing relegation

The one area the WhoScored ratings and the Premier League table agree on, is the bottom three clubs. With over half the season gone, it seems Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United may be destined for a return to the Championship, with only Everton seemingly in touching distance. Looking at the statistics, it's not a surprise to see them struggling.

The three teams are bottom in goals and shots per game, which indicates exactly where their main issues have been this season. The Hatters and The Blades are also the top two in shots faced this season, with Burnley not far behind in 6th.

Vincent Kompany's men have tried to kept to their same brand of football which saw them dominate the Championship. This can be seen by them being 13th in possession and 12th in pass accuracy. The other two teams are once again last in these areas.

The gap between Sheffield United (6.35) and Luton (6.54) is indicative of how badly Chris Wilder's men have adapted to the Premier League, a far cry from when they returned in 2019 and finished 9th place. Even more damning for the bottom three is just how well Everton, who are 17th in the table, have been performing. With an average rating of 6.69, Sean Dyche's side are in the top half based on performances so far. Only another huge points deduction after they breached the Profitability and Sustainability Regulations will see them tumble into the Championship.