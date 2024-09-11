Key Takeaways Premier League teams are already having to deal with multiple injuries early in the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal, Brighton, Man United and Newcastle have 7 injuries each, with notable names sidelined.

Man City and Liverpool have 6 injuries each, which could potentially affect their early title ambitions.

Injuries are part and parcel of the footballing schedule. Some teams in the Premier League are struck heavily, while there are a handful that manage to go the entirety of the campaign relatively unscathed.

Last season, the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United endured their fair share of injury woes - as evidenced by their poor, by their own respective standards, finishes at the end of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2023/24, Erik ten Hag’s side suffered more than 60 individual cases of injury or illness.

Now, three outings into the current 2023/24 campaign, there are a plethora of injuries that have already crept up - from the high-profile injury to Martin Odegaard to the lesser-known knock of James Milner.

Here, using the information provided by Premier Injuries, are all 20 Premier League teams ranked on the severity of their injury problems with figures based on the number of injuries each side is currently facing.

Premier League Teams - Injuries Rank Team Number of injuries 1. Arsenal 7 2. Brighton 7 3. Manchester Utd 7 4. Newcastle Utd 7 5. Aston Villa 6 6. Everton 6 7. Brentford 5 8. Chelsea 5 9. Ipswich 5 10. Crystal Palace 4 11. Liverpool 4 12. Man City 4 13. Bournemouth 3 14. Southampton 3 15. Tottenham 3 16. West Ham 3 17. Wolves 3 18. Leicester City 2 19. Nottingham Forest 1 20. Fulham 0

Quartet of Teams Have Seven Injuries

Arsenal and Manchester Utd among those

Close

A quartet of sides in the top tier - Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United and Newcastle United - have been struck by seven injuries thus far. The Gunners, and their boss Mikel Arteta specifically, have a midfield problem on their hands with Mikel Merino and Odegaard queuing for the treatment table with a shoulder and ankle injury, respectively.

Currently out of action for the Red Devils is summer signing Leny Yoro, who picked up an injury during their 2024/25 pre-season campaign, while left-back duo Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are perennially injured - and have been since last term. Striker Rasmus Hojlund and midfielder Mason Mount are also sidelined.

Brighton, led by one of the youngest managers in Premier League history, are also suffering a septet of injuries at the time of writing - Solly March, James Milner and Joel Veltman are among those - as they vie the European spots under their fresh stewardship.

Similarly to last term, Eddie Howe and his Newcastle entourage are nothing short of injury-struck. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles’ injuries leave them short-changed in the central defensive department, while the likes of Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson and Joe Willock are all sidelined presently too.

Man City and Liverpool Level on Six Injuries

Oscar Bobb and Phil Foden injured for regining champions

Close

What could be key in the current title race is how many injuries each side - Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, in particular - pick up along the way. Should any of the aforementioned trio get struck by an injury crisis, it could have a long-term effect on how they fare at the summit of the standings.

As things stand, both Manchester City and Liverpool - led by Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot, respectively - have four injuries apiece. The former, the current table toppers, have the likes of Oscar Bobb and Phil Foden - one of the best players in the Premier League - out, while the ever-reliable Nathan Ake is also out with a thigh injury.

The Reds’ injury problems, which include the trio of Curtis Jones, Federico Chiesa and Alex Mac Allister, could also hamper their chances of silverware in Slot’s maiden campaign at the helm. Harvey Elliott, 21, is also out for six weeks after fracturing his foot.

Trio of Injuries Hit Four Teams

Bournemouth and Southampton struck by three injuries

Close

The majority of teams in the English top flight - in fact, 25% of the 20 - are currently hit by three injuries in total. Enes Unal, Tyler Adams and Philip Billing are all out of action for Bournemouth as they look to continue their fantastic start to the new season.

Bournemouth’s south coast rivals, Southampton, have endured similar bad luck on the injury front, with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ross Stewart all unavailable for selection in their upcoming top tier fixture against Ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Julen Lopetegui is looking to kick-start a fresh era at West Ham United - but they have found the early embers of their maiden season under the ex-Real Madrid boss struck by injury. Alphonse Areola and Aaron Creswell are out with a lower back and thigh injury, respectively, while centre-forward Niclas Fullkrug is returning to the London Stadium for treatment after picking up an injury on international duty.

As a result, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the east Londoners are refusing to rule out a free agency signing to replace their summer addition temporarily. Wolverhampton Wanderers also have a triumvirate of players on the treatment table - Enso Gonzalez Medina, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore.

Tottenham Hotspur’s torrid luck when it comes to players picking up injuries - which dampened their title aspirations last time out - has continued into the new campaign. Richarlison is injured, while injuries to a duo of key stars, summer acquisition Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven, have decreased the power of their starting line-up.

Fulham Have No Injuries

Marco Silva's side unscathed