With the number of games Premier League football players are expected to play during a season, there are always going to be injuries to several players, and this has certainly been the case in the 2023/24 season so far. Not only are clubs losing numerous players, but the number of long-term injuries appears to be on the rise also.

From new signings that have barely featured for their new clubs to players that have suffered horror injuries, there are a vast array of reasons behind players being absent from their club sides. Sky Sports have provided key information on the number of days each team has lost due to their players being injured, with the data coming from Premier Injuries.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the Premier League clubs to have had the biggest injury issues throughout the 2023/24 season.

Club Days Lost Through Injury Current Injuries Games Played (All competitions) Newcastle 1,333 6 38 Brentford 1,159 7 30 Brighton 1,093 9 36 Chelsea 1,091 8 36 Sheffield United 1,081 9 29 Manchester United 979 8 37 Tottenham 949 5 28 Crystal Palace 932 8 30 Liverpool 865 12 40 Aston Villa 806 7 38 Correct as of 01/03/2024

1 Newcastle United

Days lost through injury: 1,333

Eddie Howe's side have struggled for form this season so far. Sandro Tonali was handed a 10-month suspension shortly after joining from AC Milan, and this didn't help matters as Newcastke suffered an injury crisis in midfield at the same time they lost their Italian maestro. Both Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff have missed a fair bit of time each, with youngster Lewis Miley coming in and seemingly nailing down a regular spot.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes are the only other two midfielders at the club to have been fit for the majority of the season. There was much excitement when the Magpies bought Harvey Barnes from Leicester - but picked up a big injury not long after and has only recently returned to the squad. With Callum Wilson and Nick Pope set for spells on the sidelines, Howe will no doubt continue to struggle in their absence.

2 Brentford

Days lost through injury: 1,159

Thomas Frank will feel like the whole world is against him at the minute. His Brentford side has usually been a stand-out team over the last few years, but are in a fight for survival this season. He has had to deal with several key players missing many games. Ivan Toney has only just returned after he was suspended due to gambling-related offences. Kevin Schade was brought in permanently to make up the numbers, but the German has been on the treatment table for several months now.

Adding to the woes of Frank, his key forward, Bryan Mbeumo, is the latest attacking player in the squad to suffer a long-term injury issue, as the Cameroon international was forced off during a game against Brighton back in December. The club will also be without Joshua Dasilva and Rico Henry for a prolonged period in what has been a miserable campaign for them so far.

3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Days lost through injury: 1,093

Brighton were the team to watch at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, as Roberto De Zerbi's side were playing free-flowing football which was a joy to behold. However, the Seagulls hit a sticky patch as their injury list began to grow. It is the club's first season in the Europa League and this added workload will certainly play a part in the fitness struggles of the over performing club.

Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan, and Danny Welbeck have all had spells on the sidelines so far, while Kaoru Mitoma is a long-term injury concern. De Zerbi and co have been able to keep the team in contention for continental qualification in the league and Brighton are also through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League. This highlights the incredible job the manager is doing as any player that has come in to cover for injuries has done an admirable job.

4 Chelsea

Days lost through injury: 1,091

Mauricio Pochettino has endured a tough start to his Chelsea career. The former Spurs boss is yet to name his strongest starting eleven as injuries have affected the club this season. Despite going on yet another binge in the summer transfer window, it's still yet to pay off. Roméo Lavia was signed in the summer transfer window from Southampton, but the Belgian has hardly featured for his new team due to several different knocks.

The majority of the Blues' issues have come in defence, with Thiago Silva picking up a fair few knocks this campaign. Reece James will be lucky to play again this season, while Ben Chilwell has only just returned after a few months on the treatment table. Wesley Fofana is a long-term absentee as the Frenchman suffered another awful injury during pre-season. Christopher Nkunku was forced to watch the majority of the first half of the season from the stands. After recently returning to the team, the forward has suffered yet another knock.

5 Sheffield United

Days lost through injury: 1,081

Who could forget the horror injury suffered by Sheffield United's Chris Basham in an away clash with Fulham earlier in the season? The Blades' defender went down with a freak injury that is not for the faint-hearted. Basham is one of many players to be absent during the club's fight against relegation under returning manager Chris Wilder.

Currently without nine first-team members, Sheffield United actually have been incredibly unlucky during the first half of the current campaign. It looks likely they will be playing second-tier football in the 2024/25 campaign, and Wilder will be hoping to have a full complement of players back by then.

6 Manchester United

Days lost through injury: 979

Manchester United have been underwhelming so far this season and have already been knocked out of the Champions League following their shambolic group stage campaign. They're still in with a slight chance of qualifying for Europe's top competition next season, but it's looking fairly unlikely. A big factor behind the side's struggles could be the absence of Lisandro Martínez from the starting line-up. The Argentine was incredible during his debut campaign at Old Trafford but has barely managed to get on the pitch so far in 2023/24.

United are without eight players at the present moment. New signing Mason Mount has been in and out of the squad due to persistent injury issues, while Gareth Southgate will be sweating over the fitness of Luke Shaw, with the full-back being ruled out on more than one occasion.

7 Tottenham Hotspur

Days lost through injury: 949

Ange Postecoglou's side looked like they were going to be genuine title contenders in the opening weeks of the Premier League season. After losing James Maddison and Micky van de Ven against Chelsea, the club's form dipped massively. The pair have arguably been two of the best signings of the season.

These are the two biggest injury issues Spurs have suffered. While most of their key players are back, the north London outfit remain without defenders Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie. It's likely they'll both return to action within the next month. Once the two full-backs are playing again, they will be hoping they have enough to pip fourth place Aston Villa and qualify for the Champions League next season.

8 Crystal Palace

Days lost through injury: 932

With all the top sides that have been hit with injuries, clubs like Crystal Palace often go under the radar with their issues. The Eagles side are mainly judged by their position in the league table and many believe the club are underperforming in the 2023/24 season, but this doesn't take into account that they have had to play without some of their key men at various points across the season.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are the two creative forces in the Palace team after Wilfried Zaha departed Selhurst Park in the summer, but the exciting midfielders have both had spells out of the team and this has stopped the club from getting consistent results. After Roy Hodgson stepped down as Crystal Palace manager, new man Oliver Glasner will be hoping to keep the London outfit in England's top division.

9 Liverpool

Days lost through injury: 865

The last few months have seen Jurgen Klopp's side climb up the title and emerge as genuine title contenders. Since the turn of the year, the Reds have suffered countless blows. Liverpool midfield duo Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have recently added to the German's ever-growing injury list. Defender Joel Matip will not play again this season, while number one keeper Alisson Becker will be out for at least another month after suffering a hamstring injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are three stars who have also suffered setbacks since the turn of the new year but will be back in no time as the club look to win the Premier League in what will be Klopp's final season at Anfield.

10 Aston Villa

Days lost through injury: 806

After Tyrone Mings suffered a season-ending injury at the start of the campaign against Newcastle, Villa fans thought they'd be in for a long year. However, Unai Emery's side have bounced back in a big way and are arguably the league's biggest overachieving club this season, currently occupying fourth place.

As well as Mings, the Midlands outfit have lost the likes of Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa in defence, but it hasn't slowed the club down at all as they continue to pick up crucial results. Key man Boubacar Kamara will not play again this season after he tore his ACL against Manchester United back in February, while Emiliano Buendia is another who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Every other Premier League club

Premier League title rivals - Arsenal and Manchester City - have both lost over 500 days through injuries, but they have still been able to keep up the pace at the top of the table. While the Gunners lost Jurrien Timber at the start of the season due to a devastating knee injury, they have coped well in his absence. As for Pep Guardiola's side, they currently have two players sidelined and have been rather fortunate so far.

Club Days Lost Through Injury Current Injuries Games Played Burnley 778 6 30 Nottingham Forest 776 5 32 Arsenal 771 4 37 Luton 716 8 31 Fulham 616 4 34 Bournemouth 567 7 31 Manchester City 565 2 41 Everton 555 5 33 West Ham 331 1 37 Wolverhampton Wanderers 316 1 32 Correct as of 01/03/2024

Luton have had the most luck of the newly promoted team in terms of days lost through injuries. However, the club still remain without captain Tom Lockyer after he collapsed on the pitch for a second time in a year against Bournemouth back in December. He is hoping to return to football but has said he 'wouldn't go against any medical advice.'

West Ham have been one of the most fortunate sides in terms of days lost through injury, despite the Hammers' involvement in European competition. David Moyes' most notable injury concern has been Michail Antonio. However, the Jamaica international has recently returned to the starting eleven. In his absence, Jarrod Bowen has led the line sensationally while his teammate has been out of action.

The only other team to have lost under 400 days to injured players is Wolves, but Gary O'Neil has had to soldier on without Matheus Cunha. Bournemouth have suffered a dip in form since the turn of the new year and are currently in a relegation battle. With seven players out on the sideline, Andoni Iraola is doing the best he can despite the setbacks.