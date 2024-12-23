The 2024-25 Premier League title race is hotting up ahead of Christmas Day, and Manchester City look increasingly likely to surrender their crown. Liverpool sit top of the league, with a four-point lead over second-placed Chelsea and a six-point lead over third-placed Arsenal.

Arne Slot's Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 (December 22) to ensure they sat on top of the tree at Christmas. The Anfield faithful shouldn't get too carried away just yet, though, as the club has a poor record when leading the title race on the seven occasions they've been top on December 25.

Liverpool went on to win the title just once from this position, and Slot will only need to recall this record to inspire his men to remain focused. The Premier League title race is always full of twists and turns, and with City seemingly out of the equation, we're set to crown new champions.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT delves into every league leader in Premier League history by Christmas. It makes for interesting reading as teams struggle to maintain control of the title race.

1990s

Manchester United Conjured Up Post-Christmas Miracles

The Premier League was formed in 1992, and Norwich City led the charge towards becoming champions by Christmas. The Canaries held a four-point lead over second-placed Aston Villa but missed out on the title by the end of the season.

Manchester United prevailed, with Sir Alex Ferguson's men becoming the inaugural Premier League champions with 84 points. Mike Walker's Norwich finished third with 72 points, while Villa came second with 74.

The Red Devils were at it again in the 1993-94 campaign and, this time top at Christmas with a massive 12-point lead over second-placed Leeds United. They defended their title easily, finishing top with 92 points, and Blackburn Rovers, their closest challengers, finished eight points behind.

Rovers ended Manchester United's stranglehold on the Premier League title in 1995. Alan Shearer fired the Blue and Whites to glory at the expense of Sir Alex, who'd tried signing him three years ago. They were league leaders at Christmas, with just two points separating the two clubs, and Kenny Dalglish's men didn't rest on their laurels as United chased them throughout the season.

The 1996-97 campaign is one older fans will recall as it saw Kevin Keegan's Newcastle United emerge as Manchester United's new challengers. Blackburn fell away, and the Magpies surged to the top of the league at Christmas with a 10-point lead over the Red Devils.

However, Ferguson's men turned things around, leaving Keegan's famous 'I'll love it if we beat them' tirade just a pipe dream for the Tyneside outfit's manager. However, only four points separated the two managerial foes when the season concluded.

Liverpool was next up for Fergie, and his dominant United, and the Merseysiders were the Christmas leaders in 1996, while their arch-rivals were seven points behind in fifth place. Roy Evans' Anfield giants capitulated, and the Red Devils pounced to win their fourth league title in five years.

The festive times seemed to defrost different challengers for Ferguson and Co. for the throne of English football. It looked likely to be another title heading to Old Trafford by Christmas of 1997 as the reigning champions topped the charts. But Arsenal sprung a surprise and clawed back a 13-point deficit to win the title in the 1997-98 season with just a point between the two clubs.

Normal service was resumed in the next two seasons as United took their crown back in the 1998-99 and 1999–2000 seasons. They weren't leaders on either occasion at Christmas, though, and their first triumph was packaged with an unprecedented treble.

Villa went from the top of the table to a disappointing sixth-placed finish in 1999. Leeds also crumbled the following year as they fell from Christmas number one to third spot by the season's end in 2000.

Season Top at Christmas Where they finished Champions 1992/93 Norwich City 3rd Manchester United 1993/94 Manchester United 1st Manchester United 1994/95 Blackburn Rovers 1st Blackburn Rovers 1995/96 Newcastle United 2nd Manchester United 1996/97 Liverpool 4th Manchester United 1997/98 Manchester United 2nd Arsenal 1998/99 Aston Villa 6th Manchester United 1999/00 Leeds United 3rd Manchester United

2000s

London Calling as Arsenal and Chelsea Give United Problems

Arsene Wenger arrived at Arsenal in 1996 but had propelled the Gunners into title challengers by the 2000s, coinciding with Jose Mourinho's arrival at Chelsea. The Portuguese was new owner Roman Abramovich's man for the Stamford Bridge job, and both he and Wenger proved tough opposition for Ferguson.

That said, the Red Devils kickstarted the noughties by successfully defending their league crown after leading at Christmas. In the 2001-02 season, Ferguson was made aware of Wenger's threat as the Gunners impressively took the title. Newcastle were leaders by Christmas but dropped to fourth by the season's end, 16 points off the newly-crowned North Londoners.

Arsenal were rocking around the top of the league in 2002 with a four-point lead over United, which wasn't enough. Ferguson got the better of Wenger and his troops finished five points clear.

The Gunners were back the following season and made history as the only club in English football to win the title unbeaten. But they weren't top at Christmas as United were in charge of the race until Fergie's Reds fell to third place by the end of the 2003-04 campaign.

Mourinho arrived on the scene in 2004 and had an immediate impact, steering Chelsea to the top of the league by Christmas and eventually to the title in 2005. He did so again the following year, with his side finishing top in the festive period and at the end of the season.

However, United reclaimed the throne in the three seasons that came after the Blues' two triumphs. They only managed to sit top of the league once at Christmas, though, with Arsenal spurning a title race lead in the 2007-08 season to finish third and Liverpool following suit in the 2008-09 campaign with a second-place finish.

Chelsea returned to battle with United for the richest prize in English football in the 2009-10 campaign, and the Blues' habit of winning the title when heading into the new year paid dividends. They prevented Ferguon's Red Devils from achieving an unprecedented fourth title in a row.

Season Top at Christmas Where they finished Champions 2000/01 Manchester United 1st Manchester United 2001/02 Newcastle United 4th Arsenal 2002/03 Arsenal 2nd Manchester United 2003/04 Manchester United 3rd Arsenal 2004/05 Chelsea 1st Chelsea 2005/06 Chelsea 1st Chelsea 2006/07 Manchester United 1st Manchester United 2007/08 Arsenal 3rd Manchester United 2008/09 Liverpool 2nd Manchester United 2009/10 Chelsea 1st Chelsea

2010s

Blue Moon Rises While Liverpool Become Unwrapped

Ferguson's retirement in 2013 set about a new rivalry at the top of the Premier League between a newly taken over Manchester City and a resurgent Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. Fergie added another title to his cabinet in 2011 and finished the Christmas period top that season, but City were rising.

Roberto Mancini's Cityzens led the title race on 25 December 2011, in history's most closely fought title race. The Sky Blues nearly let their dream of winning a first-ever title slip on the season's final day, but an unbelievable 3-2 comeback win over Queens Park Rangers saw them prevail on goal difference.

A raging Red Devils side fought back with vengeance, and summer signing Robin van Persie fired them to the top of the table by Christmas 2012. Ferguson bid farewell later that season, dethroning City and leaving with a 13th Premier League title in his hands.

The tide turned in Manchester after this, and City's ascent to the top of English football was underway. It was Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool who were shining bright come the end of 2013, though just a point separated them and the Cityzens. The title returned to the Etihad in May 2014 after a Reds collapse.

Chelsea's impressive record of reigning supreme when top at Christmas took hold once again the following season. Mourinho's return to Stamford Bridge inspired the West Londoners to a 2014-15 title triumph.

However, one of sporting history's most shocking title victories came the season after, as Leicester City did the unthinkable under Claudio Ranieri. Many forget that the Foxes were top as far back as Christmas 2015, holding a two-point lead over Arsenal.

In the 2016-17 season, Chelsea did what they do best: topped the charts in the winter of 2016 and May 2017 to claim the title under Antonio Conte. The Christmas before that, they were way down in 15th position, which speaks volumes about the Italian tactician's turnaround at the Bridge.

City unboxed their new shiny manager, Pep Guardiola, that season, and he took a year before guiding them back to the top of the Premier League in 2017/18. They sat there over the festive period and flew towards a title triumph, the first of many to come under the Spaniard.

Liverpool's struggle to maintain a lead beyond Christmas came to fruition in 2018/19, missing out on the title to City by a mere point. But Klopp's Reds steamrolled their way to glory in the 2019/20 season, finally lifting the title after sitting top at the turn of the year. They finished with 99 points and 18 points above Guardiola's men.

Season Top at Christmas Where they finished Champions 2010/11 Manchester United 1st Manchester United 2011/12 Manchester City 1st Manchester City 2012/13 Manchester United 1st Manchester United 2013/14 Liverpool 2nd Manchester City 2014/15 Chelsea 1st Chelsea 2015/16 Leicester City 1st Leicester City 2016/17 Chelsea 1st Chelsea 2017/18 Manchester City 1st Manchester City 2018/19 Liverpool 2nd Manchester City 2019/20 Liverpool 1st Liverpool

2020s

Guardiola Keeps Coming for His Crown

Liverpool made a superb start towards retaining their title in the 2020/21 season when Klopp's men held an eight-point lead over Guardiola's City. The Cityzens have a knack for coming up trumps in the latter stages of the campaign, and that's what produced a 15-game winning run which ended in March.

City took the title from the Reds in May 2021, finishing 17 points above the third-placed Merseyside outfit, while their closest challengers were Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United, who finished second but fell 12 points short.

Guardiola retained the title the next season, and this time, Liverpool was their main competition, with just a point preventing them from displacing City, who were top at Christmas in December 2021. Klopp's tussle with the Spaniard after this as Guardiola's ex-assistant Mikel Arteta departed the Etihad dugout and took charge of an Arsenal side that had struggled since Wenger's retirement in 2018.

Arteta drove the Gunners back among England's elite, sitting pretty at the top of the tree in December 2022. But City came to the fore, ending the North Londoners' dreams of winning the title for the first time since 2004. The Emirates outfit finished second to the Sky Blues, missing out on glory by five points.

However, Arsenal came calling again in the 2023-24 season, and this time, their title defeat to City was much harder to take. Just two points was the difference between the two rivals and Arteta's troops had led the eventual champions by six points at Christmas.

Season Top at Christmas Where they finished Champions 2020/21 Liverpool 3rd Manchester City 2021/22 Manchester City 1st Manchester City 2022/23 Arsenal 2nd Manchester City 2023/24 Arsenal 2nd Manchester City 2024/25 Liverpool TBD TBD

All statistics courtesy of 11vs11 - correct as of 23/12/2024.