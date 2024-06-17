Highlights Manchester United had their worst-ever league finish in 2023-24, but it was not their lowest points tally.

Only the Red Devils and Liverpool have finished in the top half of every Premier League campaign.

More than half of the teams involved in the 2024/25 Premier League season have been relegated from the top flight on at least one occasion.

Hitting rock bottom isn't always fatal. Despite overseeing Manchester United's worst-ever Premier League finish in 2023-24, Erik ten Hag kept his job as manager of the Red Devils after the club's FA Cup final win over neighbours Manchester City.

United fell to eighth place last season in a terrible campaign for the club as they conceded a club-record 58 goals in the Premier League thanks to their defensive woes with injuries and poor form, in a season that also saw them suffer 14 league defeats, another unwanted record for Ten Hag's side. Almost every other Premier League club has endured an even more disastrous campaign.

There have been dismal slides into the bottom half, mass managerial exits and doomed battles against relegation. Here's a look at every club's worst-ever Premier League season.

Every Premier League Team's Worst Ever Premier League Finish and Points Tally Team Worst Premier League Finish (Season) Worst Premier League Points Tally (Season) Arsenal 12th (1994-95) 51 (1994-95) Aston Villa 20th (2015-16) 17 (2015-16) Bournemouth 18th (2019-20) 34 (2019-20) Brentford 16th (2023-24) 39 (2023-24) Brighton 17th (2018-19) 36 (2018-19) Chelsea 14th (1993-94) 44 (2022-23) Crystal Palace 20th (1992-93, 1997-98) 33 (1997-98, 2004-05) Everton 17th (1993-94, 1997-98, 2003-04, 2022-23) 36 (2022-23) Fulham 19th (2013-14, 2018-19) 26 (2018-19) Ipswich 22nd (1994-95) 27 (1994-95) Leicester 21st (1994-95) 28 (2000-01) Liverpool 8th (1993-94, 2011-12, 2015-16) 52 (2011-12) Man City 18th (1995-96, 2000-01) 34 (2000-01) Man Utd 8th (2023-24) 58 (2021-22) Newcastle 18th (2008-09, 2015-16) 34 (2008-09) Nottingham Forest 22nd (1992-93) 30 (1998-99) Southampton 20th (2004-05, 2022-23) 25 (2022-23) Tottenham 15th (1993-94) 44 (1997-98) West Ham 20th (2010-11) 33 (2010-11) Wolves 20th (2003-04, 2011-12) 25 (2011-12)

Arsenal

Arsenal's worst-ever Premier League points tally was in the 1994-95 season, where they finished with just 51 points and in a lowly 12th place, after 17 league defeats. It represented the lowest league finish for the club for nearly 20 years at the time, as the Gunners limped over the line a staggering 38 points behind eventual league winners Blackburn Rovers.

The north London outfit did finish with a positive goal difference, although Ian Wright's 18 league goals made up over a third of the club's tally for the season. A side that was disrupted by the mid-season departure of manager George Graham finished only six points above the relegation zone. It could easily have been even worse.

Aston Villa

The worst season on this list and in the club's history, 2015-16 was an unmitigated disaster for the Villans as they won just three league games all season, with their 17 points making for the fifth-worst tally in the competition's history. Needless to say, the Midlands side fell to the bottom of the league in a season that also saw the club have three managers, as they were relegated for the first time in 28 years, ending their record of being an ever-present in the Premier League.

A team that boasted Jordan Ayew as the top goalscorer with a measly tally of seven goals was not cut out for the level anywhere on the pitch. Villa also conceded a dreadful 76 league goals as they fell to 27 defeats in the Premier League, including heavy losses at the hands of Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Bournemouth

The Cherries now have a relatively lengthy history in the league, with the 2023-24 season being their seventh in the Premier League, but their 2019-20 relegation was a low point for the club in the competition. Finishing in 18th, just one point from safety, Eddie Howe's men were relegated on the final day thanks to Aston Villa's late-season revival. Racking up just 34 points, the south coast side were in danger of the drop all season. Relying upon the goals of a woefully out-of-form Callum Wilson - who led the team with just eight strikes - the Cherries did not have enough to stay up in the end.

Brentford

Brentford's worst Premier League finish and points tally was in the most recent season, 2023-24, where the Bees fell from a top-half finish in 2022-23 to a relegation battle the following campaign. Never really in danger of going down, much of the club's struggles can be put down to the absence of key players, including Ivan Toney, Rico Henry and Bryan Mbeumo for large portions of the season, especially weakening the side in attacking areas. Yoane Wissa stepped up with 12 goals, but Brentford were not the same side as in previous campaigns, and fell to 19 league defeats, failing to reach the 40-point mark.

Brighton

The Seagulls have had some great success in recent seasons, finishing as high as sixth in 2022-23, but they were nearly relegated just four years earlier, as they finished 17th in 2018-19, two points above safety. Under the management of Chris Hughton, Brighton scored just 35 goals across the season, despite a solid tally of 13 from club hero Glenn Murray. This season also included a dismal 5-0 home battering by south coast rivals Bournemouth, and two league defeats to relegation foes Cardiff City. Hughton was sacked, and the club have gone from strength to strength, but it could have been so much different at the Amex if Brighton had gone down.

Chelsea

Chelsea's worst Premier League finish was 14th in 1993-94, but their lowest points tally came during the 2022-23 campaign in the form of a meagre 44. One of the most notoriously terrible seasons in the league's history, the Blues went from a top-four finish in 2021-22 to their first bottom-half finish in nearly thirty years in the following season, as they cycled through four managers and scored just 38 league goals. The capital club under the new ownership of ambitious investors BlueCo won just four of their final 20 league games, in what was a truly horrendous season at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's worst Premier League points tally is actually a figure they've racked up twice, in different relegation campaigns in 1997-98 and 2004-05 respectively. While 33 points was enough to club to 18th in the 21st century, the Eagles slumped to the foot of the tables in 1998 with that small haul. In a season where Palace only won twice at home all season, they ended the campaign in terrible form, putting up a miserable fight against the drop. With Neil Shipperley top-scoring with seven goals, Palace didn't have enough firepower in the side to stay up, and also had three managers across the season in what was a very tough campaign for the club.

Everton

The Toffees have had lots of issues in recent years, but none more so than in 2022-23, when the club stayed up with a final-day win over Bournemouth at the expense of Leicester City. Everton had spent the entire season in danger, especially in the first half of the campaign under Frank Lampard, only surviving under the leadership of Sean Dyche once the grizzled coach took charge in January. Picking up just 36 points across the season, they were also the lowest-scoring team in the league, only hitting 34 league goals, with Dwight McNeill's tally of seven the highest in the squad in a terrible campaign at Goodison Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton are one of six teams to have competed in every Premier League season since the competition's inception in 1992.

Fulham

In their return to the Premier League following a Championship play-off final victory over Aston Villa, Fulham's 2018-19 season was certainly one to forget as they were immediately relegated back to the second tier without any fuss. In the drop zone for the vast majority of the year, none of the club's three managers across the campaign could conjure a tune from the players, many of whom had been purchased in the summer as the club vastly overhauled its playing staff. Despite 11 goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, the team struggled defensively, conceding the most of any team in the league, finishing with a woeful -47 goal difference and just 26 points.

Ipswich

Back in the Premier League for the 2024-25 season after 22 years away, Ipswich Town's Premier League history is patchy, with highs including UEFA Cup qualification in 2000-01, and the low of a 22nd-place finish in 1994-95, the final year of the format before the division was changed to a 20-team league.

Recording just seven wins all season, the Tractor Boys never escaped the drop zone from October onwards, keeping just three league clean sheets in the process, while conceding 93 goals. Claus Thomsen top-scored with just five goals across the entire campaign, the same tally that Manchester United's Andrew Cole racked up during a 9-0 win over Ipswich in March 1995.

Leicester

Recording their worst-ever finish in the same season as Ipswich, the Foxes were also relegated to the second tier after finishing in 21st in 1994-95. Leicester City never escaped the drop zone from October onwards, and despite a reasonable nine goals from Iwan Thomas, found themselves relegated at the end of the season after just six league wins all campaign.

The club also conceded 80 league goals, with just four clean sheets all season, and finished an enormous 19 points from safety in the Premier League's final 22-team season. Low points also included a heavy 4-1 defeat to the Tractor Boys and an embarrassing 3-0 aggregate League Cup defeat to then-third-tier Brighton in a forgettable season at Filbert Street.

Liverpool

One of just two clubs in the league never to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League since its inception, Liverpool's lowest finish is eighth, which they have recorded on three occasions. The worst of this unflattering triptych came during the 2011-12 campaign when the club picked up just 52 points under the management of icon Kenny Dalglish.

Luis Suarez top-scored with 11 goals, but the season was notorious for numerous defeats, including to Wigan, QPR and West Brom. Despite that, the Reds had much more success in domestic cups, winning the League Cup and making the final of the FA Cup. Dalglish was soon sacked at the end of the season after the Reds’ worst-ever Premier League campaign.

Manchester City

City's recent success under Pep Guardiola, one of the most successful managers in football history, has been incredible, but their earlier Premier League seasons were much more difficult, and the club has been relegated from the competition twice. The worst of these was in 2000-01, when City only picked up a meagre 34 points, finishing 18th.

That disappointing top-flight campaign was on the back of consecutive promotions after the club had found itself in the third tier in 1998-99. Paulo Wanchope led the scoring charts with nine, but it was not enough for Joe Royle's men as they returned to the second tier in their first season back in the Premier League.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag was at the helm as Manchester United recorded its worst-ever Premier League position of eighth, but the current team is not responsible for the club's lowest top-flight points tally. That unwanted accolade came during the 2021-22 campaign under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Ralf Rangnick, as the Red Devils picked up just 58 points while finishing sixth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 18 goals upon his Old Trafford return was impressive, but only one other player in the squad hit 10 league goals in 2022. The club also finished with its worst defensive record since 1978-79, conceding 57 goals, in a season that included embarrassing 5-0 and 4-0 defeats to Liverpool, a 4-0 loss to Brighton and a 4-1 battering at the hands of Watford in Solksjaer’s last game as manager.

Newcastle

Newcastle have been relegated twice from the Premier League, finishing 18th on both occasions, but it was the first in 2008-09 that was the worst for the Magpies. Under the leadership of four separate managers over the course of the season, starting with Kevin Keegan, who fell out with the board following the sale of James Milner to Aston Villa, leading to his resignation in September, before the ill-fated appointment of Joe Kinnear.

Newcastle picked up just 34 points on their way to their first relegation in 20 years. Michael Owen and Obafemi Martins fired eight goals each, but it was not enough to avoid the drop, confirmed on the final day of the season with club legend Alan Shearer as caretaker manager.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest set the record for the lowest points recorded to stay up in the Premier League in 2023-24, but it was in one of their relegation campaigns that they set their own lowest, picking up just 30 in 1998-99 as the club finished rock-bottom. Forest won just seven games all season as they finished 11 points from safety, never escaping the relegation zone from October onwards.

Despite a solid start, where they won two of their first three games, the Tricky Trees failed to win any of their next 19 league matches. A humiliating 8-1 home defeat to Manchester United was the heaviest blow in a dismal season at the City Ground.

Southampton

The Saints' worst Premier League points tally is from their most recent season in 2022-23, when they picked up just 25 points in a horror showing from the club, under the management of Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles. Southampton finished rock bottom, where they spent the majority of the season, ending their 11-year stay in the top flight.

James Ward-Prowse led the team with nine goals, but that was not anywhere enough to give the Saints a chance of survival, in a season that also included a shock FA Cup exit at home to League Two outfit Grimsby Town. They are back, though, for 2024-25, where they will hope for much better.

Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are one of few teams to have played in the Premier League in every season, and most of the time they've finished in the top half, but their worst points tally of just 44 in 1997-98 saw them finish just 14th, only ahead of Wimbledon and Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference and above the drop zone by just four points. German legend Jurgen Klinsmann scored nine goals to rescue the club from a relegation battle, but Spurs struggled for form all season, making for a truly forgettable campaign at White Hart Lane, in what was expected to be a charge for European qualification.

West Ham

West Ham have been relegated from the Premier League twice, the worst of which was in 2010-11, when they finished rock-bottom with just 33 points. The Hammers started the season poorly, and had a similarly underwhelming end of the campaign, as they won just one of their first 14 fixtures, and none of their final nine, including hefty defeats to Newcastle, Aston Villa, Sunderland and Bolton among others. Having narrowly escaped relegation the previous year, they could not improve under Avram Grant and spent most of the season in the bottom three, only winning seven games all term before falling into the Championship.

Wolves

Wolves are another team that have finished 20th on two occasions, but their 2011-12 campaign was especially difficult as the club only picked up 25 points across the season under Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor. The latter failed to win any of his 13 games in charge during his first managerial role following the sacking of McCarthy, and the dire list of results included 5-0 defeats to Manchester United and Fulham respectively.

The West Midlands outfit only won one of its final 24 games and did not keep a clean sheet for 30 consecutive matches, shipping a league-high 82 goals in the process. Wolves also fell to an embarrassing 5-1 home defeat to rivals West Brom.