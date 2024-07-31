Highlights The Premier League 24/25 season starts in August, and fans are bothered by the kits their favourite teams will be playing in just as much as how well they perform.

Chelsea, Wolves, and Liverpool are among the home shirts that have disappointed this summer.

Crystal Palace tops the list with a stunning design blending fun elements and bold colors effortlessly, while Ipswich Town make a bold statement with their retro excellence.

As the Premier League gears up for the 2024/25 season, fans eagerly await not only the action on the pitch but also the unveiling of their favorite clubs' new home kits.

Each year, teams and manufacturers strive to blend tradition with innovation, creating designs that capture the essence of the club while appealing to the tastes of modern supporters. From retro stripes and bold colors to intricate details and outlandish new creations, this season's kits offer a wide array of styles and statements.

Of course, the notion of which team has the best home kits is ambiguous; there isn't really a straightforward answer. While some like quirky ideas, others like to keep things simple. But by virtue of collective thinking and the oohing and aahing over which kits stood out to GIVEMESPORT, we have done our best to rank the best and worst home shirts that will shape the 2024.25 season's sartorial landscape.

Every Premier League Team's Home Kit for 2024/25 [Ranked] Rank Team 1. Crystal Palace 2. Ipswich Town 3. Arsenal 4. Manchester City 5. Bournemouth 6. West Ham 7. Southampton 8. Fulham 9. Tottenham 10. Leicester City 11. Newcastle United 12. Aston Villa 13. Manchester United 14. Brighton & Hove Albion 15. Everton 16. Liverpool 17. Nottingham Forest 18. Brentford 19. Wolves 20. Chelsea

20-16

Chelsea's intergalactic shirt props up the table

There's adventurous, and then there's OTT (over the top). The latter is certainly the case with Chelsea, who have baffled the football world with their space-like costumes ahead of next season. They're not fighting the alien race alongside Buzz Lightyear, but you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise with their eye-sore of a shirt. For this reason, they find themselves rock bottom, and there probably aren't many out there who would argue.

The closest rivals to the number 20 spot are Wolves. Sure, for football fans of the 90s, a central badge is always a refreshing sight. But because there is a lack of symmetry with the core elements of the shirt (the badge, the manufacturer, and the sponsor), the Old Gold gets a big downgrade. Sure, the nod to the past is respected, but at least make sure it looks like a home shirt rather than a training kit!

Brentford and Nottingham Forest make it into 17 and 18 for the same reason: they are bland. The former looks almost like a carbon copy of last season's except for a bit of a colour fade, while Forest's is just red with a slight bit of texturing. Of course, you have to somewhat respect the brand's ability to get more money from an old kit, but when it comes to ranking them, they surely never thought they'd make it far up the list... did they?

As for Liverpool coming in at 16, there's definitely an argument for this being a little harsh. It's a retro-infused salute to the glory days of the mid-80s, and this should naturally bump it up a few places. But while the red, white and yellow complement each other nicely, the slapdash, big collar that isn't even finished ruins it all.

15-11

Adidas and Newcastle United just feels right

Everton's decline can't just be depicted in their performances, but it can also be seen in their kit choices. Moving from Hummel to Castore as their kit supplier is a massive fall from grace, and that's enough said. Brighton's saving grace, meanwhile, is the fact that blue and white stripes just naturally look good. If it wasn't for this colourway, though, they'd be much further down for failing to do much more than make the stripes on their shirts slightly taller.

Manchester United's kit comes in at 13, but this one was the one that caused the most debate. Snapdragon is an awful sponsor, but the simplicity of the shirt itself - along with the minimialistic orange trimmings - make it a middle of the park kit, which ultimately suggests there aren't too many howlers this season.

Aston Villa always have a fairly decent shirt, and this year isn't too different. But what separates the new Adidas shirt from previous years is that the strip feels very Villa-ey. It's difficult to differentiate the club from Burnley and West Ham at times, but weirdly, it feels this year their kit manufacturers have done business in some sense.

Another club moving to Adidas for the 2024/25 campaign is Newcastle United. And, to be honest, it doesn't feel like they ever ditched them in the first place. Adidas and Newcastle just seem to be a match made in heaven, and just by adding the brand's stripes to the shoulders, it feels as though the Magpies have made another step towards reclaiming their club. What lets it down is the simple fact there's not much that can be done to a black and white strip to make it different.

10-6

Fulham prove collars can work sometimes

Poor old Leicester City seem as though they've fallen victim to a rinse and repeat strategy from Adidas. Nevertheless, sticking to what has worked in the past hasn't always been a bad idea in cases like this - although the Pac-Man sponsor is questionable.

The age-old Tottenham kit dilemma: 'Too much white one year, too much navy the next' looks to finally be solved with all-navy sleeves with smart white-ish, grey-ish trimmings, giving them a place at 9th.

However, no kit is perhaps as smart and as formal as Fulham's. There's just something about white shirts with a neat collar. Certainly, it's difficult to make the neck design look stately and still enable it to look like a football shirt, but the Cottagers have managed to do just that.

In some ways, Southampton could just be Brentford, while West Ham could just be Aston Villa. Nonetheless, Puma and Umbro have both put in the effort to ensure that isn't the case, and it's the latter who prevails on this list as the ultimate retro throwback. The Hammers love to take ideas from the past, and with the colourways and cuffs, they've really excelled in achieving that this year. Apparently, it's a kit that's laser-focussed on memorialising Bobby Moore - and we can definitely see it.

5

Bournemouth

Black and red with gold trimmings? Yes, yes, and yes. As far as experiments go, Bournemouth's went pretty well this summer, and Umbro have pulled the rabbit out of the hat with this new-look Cherries' kit. The only improvement that probably should have been made was to the collar, which should have followed in the same golden vein of the Michael B Jordan era that Bournemouth are doing well to boast about. Instead, it feels very much like an afterthought.

Oh, but a massive plus point that completely overrides any negatives is that it's unsponsored!

4

Manchester City

Man City get good marks purely because of the colour of their home shirt. Sure, there may not be much to boast about in their 24/25 strip, but it's just all-around a tidy look for the four-peat Premier League champions.

The Hacienda-inspired jersey is simple yet effective, and with it being a nod to Manchester's rich history in music, the Cityzens will hope to play their football to the same tune as the likes of Oasis, the Happy Mondays, and Joy Division did all those years ago.

3

Arsenal

The Gunners' new look took us back a bit at first glance. At first, it looked like there was way too much white on the shirt. But as time has passed and the players have been pictured in it more and more, it has grown on us. And, anyway, the badge change alone was enough to put it right in the mix of the best kits around this year.

As they captioned their announcement with "The Year of the Cannon", Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping that it's also the year Arsenal can finally win their first league title in 20 years.

2

Ipswich Town

If last season's underdog story, which saw the Tractor Boys reach the promised land of the Premier League for the first time since 2002, wasn't already enough to announce themselves to the top dogs of English football, then Ipswich Town's new home strip definitely only helped the cause.

To start with, the pin stripes are to die for, but that's before you consider just how nice the the dark blue works with the red in the badge and Umbro logo. Its only downfall is its sponsor, as it's a bit big. However, given Ed Sheeran's Suffolk upbringing, in some ways, it adds to the shirt's value.

1

Crystal Palace

Chelsea should definitely take tips from Crystal Palace and Macron when it comes to 'fun experiments', because this one is just all-around gorgeous. Some of the team mocked the betting sponsor, but when you notice the eagle motifs that make up the almost-illuminous red and blue stripes, and you realise how much effort has gone into the first shirt of the Oliver Glasner era, it's hard to ignore its undoubted splendour.

They are clear winners this year, and as they are expected to spread their wings again in the 2024/25 campaign, this one could easily be used for retro designs in years to come should Palace navigate a memorable season.