The Premier League is blessed to be the home of some of the most brilliant footballers on the planet. It is one of the many reasons why it is considered to be the premier (no pun intended) destination for most.

The talent pool is full of unmissable talent. Some can do things with the ball that simply defy logic. Others are so crazy that you can't look away for even a second. Even fewer are a combination of the two. It is part of the reason why English football is a must watch.

Here at GiveMeSport, we have analysed each Premier league club and picked out who we believe are their most entertaining players to watch, based on talent, skill and also their own individuality.

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal’s skipper has been entertaining fans since he was a teenager catching the eye in his native Norway. Now, he has developed into a near-perfect number 10, with silky skills, fantastic vision and an eye for goal.

Many wondered whether the midfielder would develop into the player he promised to become as a youngster. Stagnation at Real Madrid risked him becoming a ‘what if’ player. However, in north London, he has found himself as not only a leader, but a player who constantly gets fans off their seats. Some on this list are entertaining but lack the end product. Odegaard is not one of them.

Odegaard's Arsenal Stats per Transfermarkt Appearances 124 Goals 31 Assists 18

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez

As the saying goes, you have to be mad to become a goalkeeper. So, it’s no wonder that some of them are spectacles in their own right. Before the pandemic, Martinez was in obscurity. Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper, he was never given a chance to excel.

Yet, once he had his opportunity, he took it with both hands. His performances were commanding, and his shot-stopping was camera-worthy. As he came into his own following his move to Aston Villa, he grew as a player and personality, with his antics delighting fans. That’s without mentioning how he celebrated winning the World Cup Golden Glove.

Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo

The Ghanaian international is among many electric talents who possess the ability to get The Cherries faithful roaring. Bournemouth's player of the month for November 2023, Semenyo has made a real impression with supporters because of his style of play.

According to whoscored, the attacker ranks in the top five for the squad in goals, assists, dribbles per game, shots from inside the box and shots from distance. These are all tangibles that could provide some special moments for supporters, which is why Semenyo is so often a joy to watch.

Brentford

Bryan Mbeumo

In the absence of Ivan Toney, the Cameroonian forward has taken the reigns for The Bees. He has led the way in goals whilst continuing to provide assists for his team.

Although the England international is often the main man when available, that does not make him the most entertaining player to watch at Brentford. Mbeumo plays his secondary role perfectly, whilst exciting the crowd as he cuts into scoring positions from out wide. He’s the second-most fouled player for Thomas Frank’s side this season, highlighting just how dangerous he is for opposition defenders and why the crowds at the G-Tech Community Stadium get so excited to watch.

Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma

The Japanese sensation has mastered the art of taking on defenders one versus one. Although, this shouldn't be a surprise... As he revealed to The Athletic, Mitoma actually did a thesis on dribbling while studying at university. He told them:

"I am conscious of shifting the opponent's centre of gravity. If I can move the opponent's body, I win."

With this level of expertise, it should come as no shock that the diminutive winger has captured the imagination of Brighton and Premier League fans with his fantastic ability on the ball. At only 26 years old, we can only hope for many more years of Mitoma magic on our screens.

Burnley

Jay Rodriguez

Jay Rodriguez may or may not be the first name you think of when it comes to Burnley's most entertaining players. However, we have chosen him because of the quality he has on and off the pitch.

A seasoned veteran, the striker has scored some incredible goals, such as his long-range screamer in a 2-0 away win against Manchester United. He's also the only player to score in a Premier League game inside the first 15 seconds twice. Not only that, but the 34-year-old is a good sport off the pitch too, with some of his post-match interviews becoming must-see thanks to his ability to create a fantastic soundbite.

Chelsea

Cole Palmer

The Blues have been undergoing a lot of change under the Todd Boehly regime, but one of the shining lights of this period has been young Cole Palmer. If it wasn’t the fact it was Chelsea spending the money, some may have scoffed at the £40m spent on bringing him in from Man City, which works out as a little less than £1m per appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Yet, Palmer has been electric for Chelsea, whilst also stepping up in big moments. If somehow you don’t find him entertaining on the pitch, then you will find him attempting to join his ex-teammates in a huddle hilarious.

Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze

This was one of the tougher choices to make on this list, and it feels harsh to leave Michael Olise out. We chose to go with Eze on the basis that, whilst they are equally jaw-dropping, Eze is perhaps more effective in his end product. Thus, he gets the nod.

The English international is currently the 7th highest-ranked player in the Premier League on Whoscored. He is also second in most dribbles and shots per game, emphasising his ability to get people off their seats whenever he steps onto the field.

Everton

Jordan Pickford

Sometimes, being entertaining isn’t always about being able to pull off tricks and flicks. Sometimes it’s about the passion and determination that’s on display. That can very well be said for Everton’s number one.

Whilst Pickford is an incredibly capable shot-stopper and is skilled with the ball at his feet, his ability to get the crowd involved is always a highlight whenever The Toffees play. Whether it be celebrating his heroics with the fans, or deliberately time wasting to irk the opposition, Pickford is great value for money. What makes it even better, is that it’s a role he seems to relish.

Fulham

Tom Cairney

When your reaction to missing a chance to score is to pull down your shorts, then you know that you are an interesting character. Don’t let that be all that defines Tom Cairney, however, as the Fulham captain is one footballer who is easy on the eye.

At times, the number 10 hasn’t always been the first name on the teamsheet, especially in the Premier League. However, with his forward-thinking approach, the midfielder brings an exciting dynamic to a Fulham side that is already blessed with some experienced attacking talent. He combines this talent with a clear passion for the club he has been at since 2015, making him even more of a fan favourite.

Liverpool

Darwin Nunez

Now, we are not suggesting that players like Mo Salah and Alexander-Arnold aren't entertaining. Nor are we suggesting that Nunez is more talented than either of them. All we are suggesting is that the unpredictability of the Uruguayan is infectious and keeps you on your toes.

The striker is just as likely to miss a sitter as he is to score an absolute worldie, but that’s what we love about him. For all his misfortunes, he has produced some heroics, such as his winning double against Newcastle in the 2023/24 campaign. He works his socks off every game and his fiery personality means you just can’t keep your eyes off him.

Luton Town

Ross Barkley

It has been a turbulent couple of years for Ross Barkley. His Chelsea career hit rock bottom. His ventures in France were not as fruitful as he had hoped. To tell the truth, there were not a lot of expectations when the former England international joined Luton. We had simply forgotten how good he could be.

In a deeper lying role with more responsibility, Barkley has been a breath of fresh air when on our TV screens. He has shown he is capable of dictating play, while also getting into positions to score a screamer or two. If the Hatters manage to stay up, plenty of credit will come the way of the former Everton man.

Manchester City

Jeremy Doku

You could make an argument for almost every single player at Manchester City being the most entertaining for different reasons. We have decided to go with the player who, weirdly enough, seems like the odd one out for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Jeremy Doku possesses pace and a directness which isn’t often seen in a Guardiola system. For all the tactics and intricate passing, the Belgian youngster brings a shift in dynamic that has both delighted fans and terrified defenders. To go along with his, Whoscored have him ranked as Man City’s best-performing player this season, suggesting that he is just as effective as he is eye-catching.

Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho

The Argentine could be on this list for his Puskas contending strike against Everton alone. But, bicycle kick aside, Garnacho deserves his place for a number of reasons. Manchester United have not been able to kick on from the progress they made in the 2022/23 season. Key performers have struggled, one of which being Marcus Rashford. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho has found himself being exiled from the first team and unlikely to ever feature under Erik ten Hag again.

With all this going on, it’s the teenager who is showing everyone the standards that are expected at Old Trafford. He delivers consistently electrifying performances with the passion fans expect. As he continues to develop, he will surely only become more enjoyable to watch.

Newcastle United

Joelinton

This might be a pick that surprises some, but if you can’t say you’ve been entertained by Joelinton’s transformation under Eddie Howe, something is wrong with you. Newcastle spent a whopping £40m on the Brazilian and graced him with the legendary number 9 shirt worn by the likes of Alan Shearer. He was nothing short of a flop, unable to score even the simplest of chances.

Eddie Howe saw a hardworking player in him, however. His move into midfield has seen a turn of form that has been nothing short of mind-blowing. He has become a central piece to the jigsaw at St James’ after most had completely written him off.

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi

The Nigerian international’s long-term injury is a massive blow for Nottingham Forest and there’s no doubt that Steve Cooper’s men have struggled in his absence. Although players like Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White could also lay claim to this title, there is just something fun about seeing Awoniyi bully defenders with his physical prowess. His manager has had nothing but praise for him, telling the BBC in May 2023:

“I’ve said before that we missed him a lot when he got injured and he missed three months. He was doing well just before that and so to get him back in the form he has shown has been excellent.”

Sheffield United

Jack Robinson

Truth be told, there’s not much to find entertaining about Sheffield United’s season so far. However, Jack Robinson’s commitment to the cause is something that won’t have gone unnoticed. The defender has been at the club for almost four years, having been through relegations and promotions during his time at Brammall Lane.

Perhaps the most entertaining part of the Blades 2023/24 season thus far was an interaction Robinson had with the fans during the visit of Liverpool. As the singing section sang a negative chant about the people of Liverpool, Robinson turned to them to remind them that he was also from Merseyside.

Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison

The concept of entertaining football has been amiss on the white side of North London in recent years. That was until the arrival of Ange Postecoglu. The Australian is unapologetic in his more aggressive style of play, with a big part of its success coming thanks to summer signing James Maddison.

The playmaker’s performances before his injury were nothing short of exceptional and were arguably the main reason Tottenham found themselves occupying top spot in the early stages of the 2023/24 season. Not only is Maddison a wonderful footballer to watch, but he also knows how to have a laugh at his own expense, something Bournemouth fans found out in the clip below:

West Ham

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen's development at West Ham has been nothing but brilliant to see. He joined the club from Hull City in 2020 and he has slowly morphed into an international-calibre footballer who has a knack for producing in big moments.

He may lack the flair that the likes of Paqueta and Kudus bring to the table, but Bowen’s direct nature is still just as exciting. He also has established a strong bond with the West Ham faithful, which adds to the entertainment factor he brings to his performances.

Wolves

Pedro Neto

The assist king of the Black Country. In the absence of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto has stepped up to become the lead Portuguese man at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neto is pivotal in creating chances for Gary O’Neil’s side and his seven assists in ten games is, at the time of writing, the joint highest in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season. This has shown the winger has added consistency and end product to his already direct and exciting game, something that has been used to clinical effect when Wolves have adopted a counter-attacking style of play.