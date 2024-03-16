Highlights Most teams have a number of important players, but some are truly the glue for their sides.

Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland may score all the goals, but that doesn't make them the most important player for their managers.

Every Premier League side has that one player that they need in the starting XI to feel confident.

In the blink of an eye, the end of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign is all but looming. How is it going so far? Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal seemed poised to be in a three-horse race for the crown, while dark horses Aston Villa are just about breathing down the necks of the aforementioned trio.

Who will be involved in a relegation dogfight in the latter stages remains unknown, although top division security for the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Everton, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest still hangs in the balance.

There will come a time when all fans will look back - either fondly or glumly - on the season and try to pick out their most important player. Of course, however, that is no easy task. Some outfits in the top tier have a myriad of stars that have game-changing influence week upon week, whereas there are a few sides that may struggle to pinpoint their most valuable player for contrasting reasons.

GIVEMESPORT have, through careful deliberation, picked one player from each side to have stood head and shoulders above the rest, while also adding a couple of honourable mentions for good measure. When deciphering each Premier League side’s most important player - at least, as things stand - the following factors were taken into account.

Ranking factors

Statistics - how well they've performed, particularly this season.

Positional depth - respective to each club, we considered the depth behind the player picked in their position.

Overall contribution - other aspects, typically intangible, that they bring to the table.

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

Honourable mentions: William Saliba, Martin Odegaard

The beating heart of Arsenal football club. From the depths of Hale End to potential club legend status at the age of 22, Bukayo Saka’s rise to stardom is the stuff of dreams. Captain Martin Odegaard and man mountain William Saliba deserve their praise, too, but Saka is a truly formidable talent on the right flank.

Mikel Arteta simply cannot afford to give Saka a rest given his importance to how his title-chasing Gunners tick. Always causing havoc for opposing defenders, the young Englishman has scored 54 goals and notched a further 55 assists in 216 outings for the north Londoners.

Aston Villa: Douglas Luiz

Honourable mentions: Ollie Watkins, Moussa Diaby

For all of Ollie Watkins’ and Moussa Diaby’s of the Aston Villa world, there are the likes of Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Martinez, whose brilliance typically gets swept under the carpet. Unai Emery has struck a nice balance between relying on original players and scouring the market for new incomings, but Luiz has been ever-present.

The Brazilian, perennially linked with Arsenal, has all the tools to become a serial winner at the highest level of English football – and so it’s no surprise that Mikel Arteta and co are sniffing around his signature. Keeping ahold of his services will, however, be high up on Emery’s priority list.

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke

Honourable mentions: Philip Billing, Marco Senesi

Proving a sharpshooter down south, Dominic Solanke may be looking for that big move in the upcoming windows, with his potent nature in front of goal likely to be catching the attention of many of the sport’s big hitters. He definitely deserves it given that he is firing on all cylinders, with 15 goals in 28 Premier League games this term.

With Harry Kane’s understudy spot still there for the taking too, he’ll be looking to grab the attention of Gareth Southgate and his entourage to get him back involved in the senior England set-up. Philip Billing and Marco Senesi deserve mentions for their non-goalscoring exploits but it’s the former Liverpool and Chelsea prospect who takes the crown here.

Brentford: Ivan Toney

Honourable mentions: Ethan Pinnock, Mathias Jensen

Ethan Pinnock sorely missed out on being Brentford’s most important player. A man mountain at the back, the former Dulwich Hamlet centre-half is integral to how Thomas Frank sets up and allows the Bees’ forward line to run riot up top.

The lack of firepower in the absence of Ivan Toney (during his eight-month hiatus) is all the proof you need, however, to realise how vital his goalscoring habits are to the Londoners. There’s one thing you cannot disrepute about the former Northampton Town man and that’s his goalscoring ability. Since arriving at the Gtech Community Stadium, the talisman has notched 72 strikes in 133 outings.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Pascal Gross

Honourable mentions: Kaoru Mitoma, Lewis Dunk

Lewis Dunk is unlucky to miss out as being Brighton’s most important asset, with his ball-playing ability being a particular feature admired by Roberto De Zerbi and his entourage – but in truth, Pascal Gross is far and away at the summit of the seaside outfit’s most important player.

Not only is the German hard-working, but he is technically gifted. Thanks to his being a player able to play in an array of positions in both midfield and in the backline, the 32-year-old is perfect for Brighton’s style of play. Viewed as the seaside outfit’s go-to workhorse, Gross has also chipped in with four goals and 10 assists in the league this season.

Burnley: Josh Brownhill

Honourable mentions: James Trafford, Lyle Foster

Prior to Lyle Foster taking some time away from playing, you could easily make a case for the forward being the most integral to how they play – but Josh Brownhill stepped up in his absence after playing a starring role in their promotion-securing campaign in 22/23 with 48 appearances in all competitions under his belt.

The Warrington-born midfielder began the current campaign often on the bench but came back strong to regain the armband, with his form leading to links with other Premier League sides. His energetic nature for the Clarets is unrivalled, and he’s key to all that Vincent Kompany’s men muster.

Chelsea: Cole Palmer

Honourable mentions: Conor Gallagher, Thiago Silva

What position would Chelsea find themselves in without the work of Cole Palmer? Much worse, let’s be fair. The young and hungry Englishman, who signed from boyhood club Manchester City in the summer of 2023, has taken up the position of chief penalty taker in west London. Not only that, but his goals from open play have been what has made him so crucial.

His involvement under Mauricio Pochettino is much more favourable compared to that under Pep Guardiola given the star-studded nature of his former club. For reference, he only featured 41 times for the Manchester-based outfit’s first team, but he has already reached the 30-game mark for his new employers.

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze

Honourable mentions: Michael Olise, Joachim Andersen

Silky. Talented. Hungry. There are many superlatives that can be used to describe the outrageous array of skills that Eberechi Eze has in his arsenal. Having broken his senior England duck back in June 2023, the London-born ace is only poised to become an influential character at Selhurst Park.

Unless, of course, a move to a club of a bigger stature comes to fruition. That could possibly happen with a host of clubs interested, not least Manchester United. His creative partner in crime, Michael Olise, is also of high importance to the way the west London-based outfit set up, particularly in transition. As is Joachim Andersen from a defensive perspective.

Everton: Jordan Pickford

Honourable mentions: James Tarkowski, Abdoulaye Doucoure

Underrated is the word to use for Jordan Pickford. England’s undisputed number one choice between the sticks, the Sunderland-born ace is often ridiculed – but for both club and country, the shot-stopper has proven his worth time and time again.

Pickford is a top ball-playing goalkeeper and has a penchant for pulling off a spectacular save. Not only that, but his passion and no-nonsense attitude injects the Toffees, particularly in times of need, with a slither of hope and has been crucial to them retaining their status in the top tier. The 30-year-old is nearing the 300-game mark for the club and is, no doubt, their most important player.

Fulham: Joao Palhinha

Honourable mentions: Willian, Antonee Robinson

A supreme tackler, not only is Joao Palhinha recognised as Fulham’s best player, but their most valuable too – and the west Londoners have done a fantastic job keeping ahold of his services with the likes of German giants Bayern Munich interested.

In the wake of losing the talismanic Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Portuguese has stepped up to the plate as the club’s most prominent figure and has gone from strength to strength, while adding multiple facets to his game. The midfield maestro is typically known for his tackling ability, but he’s also an astute passer and reads the game incredibly well.

Liverpool: Alisson Becker

Honourable mentions: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk

Of course, you could argue that without Mohamed Salah’s goals, Liverpool would be in a much worse place. And without Virgil van Dijk’s presence at the back, Liverpool would be much leakier – but Jurgen Klopp has worthy understudies for the aforementioned duo that could provide a useful job.

Replacing Alisson, arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, is no easy feat, however. Despite Caoimhin Kelleher being a top performer when called upon, the absence of Alisson is noticeable with his ever-calming nature and top-tier shot-stopping ability missing.

Luton Town: Thomas Kaminski

Honourable mentions: Ross Barkley, Alfie Doughty

Completing the trio of goalkeepers in this list is Thomas Kaminski. Outfield, it is Ross Barkley who is pulling the strings and inflicting damage on the opposition. But between the sticks? Kaminski, 31, has more than played his part for a side looking to avoid relegation.

Rob Edwards took somewhat of a punt when securing his services thanks to his experience - or lack thereof - at a top-tier English club but the gamble has no doubt paid off. Despite not keeping a clean sheet this campaign, the large-statured Belgian has been one of Luton’s best players and is, no doubt, their most important.

Manchester City: Rodri

Honourable mentions: Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland

Proof is in the pudding, here. Of course, you’ve got the goals from Erling Haaland and the creative habits of creator-in-chief Kevin De Bruyne – but Rodri, the glue to Manchester City, is their most important asset. A true midfield general of the highest order, Rodri has been imperative to City’s success since joining back in 2019 with his ability to tackle, pass and dictate play in the heart of Guardiola’s well-oiled machine a grade above the rest.

And just when you thought he couldn’t get much better, he’s also added goalscoring to his multi-faceted toolkit, with his most important coming against Inter Milan in the club’s first-ever Champions League victory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodri has gone 61 games undefeated in all competitions. The Manchester City midfielder’s run is the longest of any Premier League player - past or present.

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

Honourable mentions: Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez

Availability is the best ability – and Bruno Fernandes has that in abundance. An ever-present fixture in the heart of Manchester United, the Portuguese has been their primary source of goals and, most notably, creativity since he joined back in January 2020. The Old Trafford’s creator-in-chief has been bashed for his on-field petulance since being handed the armband – but one thing you cannot fault is his work rate.

No other player in the Red Devils squad has more of an impact on proceedings than Bruno Fernandes does. Whether it is his line-splitting passes for marauding forwards or his tireless efforts into the depth of stoppage time, you can count on the Portuguese to be at the front and centre of all Erik ten Hag’s side muster. Defensive duo Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez are unlucky to miss out, for sure.

Newcastle United: Kieran Trippier

Honourable mentions: Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman

Captain, leader, legend is an over-used cliché in football. But Kieran Trippier is the epitome of that for Newcastle United. The perfect professional, no one in their right mind could have foreseen how influential the Englishman would be for the Magpies since his arrival.

While their fortunes have not been as fruitful this season as they were in their Champions League-securing campaign in 2022/23, Trippier has continued to show why, despite some dips in form, why he is one of the best right-backs in the top division. At 33, the 46-cap England international is reaching the twilight period of his career, but his importance to Eddie Howe is not waning.

Nottingham Forest: Morgan Gibbs-White

Honourable mentions: Murillo, Ryan Yates

Perennially Nottingham Forest’s outlet at the top of the pitch, Morgan Gibbs-White bobbing and weaving in and out of the opposition is always a welcome sight for their fans. A goal threat, too, the City Ground-based outfit would be far worse off without their star man.

This season alone, the English gem has notched eight league goal involvements (three goals and five assists) – but has still been snubbed by Southgate. Stafford-born Gibbs-White has done everything in his power to be an outside shout for Euro 2024 but his status as the Tricky Trees’ most important member may not be enough to prick the ears of the Three Lions chiefs.

Sheffield United: Gustavo Hamer

Honourable mentions: James McAtee, Anel Ahmedhodzic

Everything goes through Gustavo Hamer for Sheffield United. Despite merely being a midfielder, Gustavo Hamer is practically integral to everything Sheffield United produce from an attacking standpoint, while his defensive work does not go under the radar, either.

Able to flip a game’s fortune at a moment’s notice, the £15 million the Blades shelled out for the 26-year-old is now seeming like an absolute coup - one that could see them avoid facing relegation at the end of the current campaign. Having signed for a tier below, there were initial worries about whether he’d adjust to the hustle and bustle of Premier League action - but that he has.

Tottenham Hotspur: Micky van de Ven

Honourable mentions: Heung-min Son, James Maddison

A lightning-quick centre-back who is also defensively and positionally astute, Micky van de Ven has all the makings of a modern defender. Granted, James Maddison and Heung-min Son, who are both honourable mentions, are the main bulk of Tottenham Hotspur’s creative hub – but they are more replaceable than the Dutchman.

Micky van de Ven has similar speed to a forward - but that’s not the end of his talent. Not only that, but the former Wolfsburg man is technically sound, a supreme defender and composed and controlled on the ball. With Ange Postecoglou and co struggling for depth in his position in the north of the capital, van de Ven is practically irreplaceable in the heart of the Tottenham back line.

West Ham United: Jarrod Bowen

Honourable mentions: Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus

Jarrod Bowen , a former Hull City marksman, has been utilised in David Moyes’ solitary centre-forward berth for the majority of the current season. Not out of the Scottish manager’s choice, but he has been given little direction given the absence of first in line, Michail Antonio. But Bowen, who will be hoping his performances have caught the eye of England boss Southgate has stepped up to the plate admirably, notching 14 goals and five assists thus far this campaign. A hardworking asset in a rejuvenated West Ham set-up under Moyes, the five-cap England international would be missed sorely in east London if he moved on.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa

Honourable mentions: Pedro Neto, Mario Lemina

Rounding off each Premier League club’s most important player is another goalkeeper – Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Jose Sa. The Portuguese has been a mainstay in Gary O’Neil’s tenure as boss and is a key reason behind their quietly brilliant campaign thus far, with him becoming a favourite among the Molineux faithful.

Replacing Rui Patricio was an onerous task for Wolves when the ever-reliable goalkeeper left in 2021, but Sa has stepped up to the plate admirably. The former Olympiacos man, despite not keeping many clean sheets this term, has performed reliably between the sticks for the Old Gold since he succeeded his beloved compatriot.