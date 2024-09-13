Key Takeaways Every Premier League club has now released their third kit for the 2024/25 season.

Ipswich and Southampton have both released bright pink kits, which sit lowest in the rankings.

Manchester United and Manchester City both crack the top five for their third kits this term.

While fans often know what to expect from their club's home and away kits, there is often a little more intrigue surrounding what their team will produce in terms of a third kit. Saved for the rarest of occasions where the two other strips would still clash with their opponents, the third kit is often a lot more of a talking point, whether it be because of a unique design or an interesting colour palette.

In years gone by, fans have sometimes been allowed to come up with the concept of the third kit, while in other instances, the jersey has gone on to become a fan favourite. As for how they compare this season, GIVEMESPORT has taken the liberty of ranking every Premier League club's third kit from best to worst. They may not be winning any prizes at this year's Fashion Awards, but some of these squads can consider themselves very lucky at what they may get to sport this campaign.

Every Premier League Team's Third Kit for 2024/25 [Ranked] Rank Club 1. Manchester United 2. Crystal Palace 3. Leicester City 4. Manchester City 5. Everton 6. Liverpool 7. Chelsea 8. Nottingham Forest 9. Aston Villa 10. Arsenal 11. Bournemouth 12. West Ham United 13. Tottenham Hotspur 14. Newcastle United 15. Fulham 16. Brentford 17. Brighton & Hove Albion 18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19. Southampton 20. Ipswich Town

16-20

Ipswich Town, Southampton, Wolves, Brighton, Brentford

Both Ipswich Town and Southampton will be hoping to leave a better impression on the pitch than the ones their third kits have left as the newly promoted sides prop up the rest of the division in these rankings. Both the Tractor Boys and the Saints have gone for a similar tactic, which is blinding their opposition with a luminous pink strip, giving flashbacks to Chelsea's yellow 'highlighter' jerseys from the late 2000s. If their opponents have to close their eyes just to avoid catching a glimpse, it could lead to some free victories that the expected relegation contenders could certainly use. The same can also be said for Wolves, whose combination of purple and bright orange is one you may have to squint at.

If Brighton's third kit looks familiar to certain fans, it's because it was their away strip from 2023/24. The Seagulls have a policy of making the previous term's away colours their third kit for the following campaign, but the uninspiring green and black stripes will hopefully be used on minimal occasions throughout the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brighton have confirmed that they will not make their 2024/25 away strip their third kit for 2025/26, a move away from previous years.

Brentford tend to be one of the more economically friendly clubs in the top flight, releasing a new home kit every two years rather than every season like most clubs. Fans may be wishing that was the case with the third kit, as the dark green and black kit with bright yellow highlights is a step-down from the design 12 months ago.

15-11

Fulham, Newcastle, Tottenham, West Ham, Bournemouth

Fulham's purple number and Newcastle United's alternative option also rank low down on the list. The Magpies have previously worn a similar colour scheme to this kit in the past, but the addition of a new-look badge that feels far less important than the iconic crest sees them tumble further down the ladder.

Tottenham have jumped on the trend of adding a marble pattern on their jersey. However, in execution, it looks more like a collection of stains than anything else. West Ham may feel hard done by thanks to what is, for the most part, a respectable white and claret mix. However, the gold additions, particularly on the neckline, combined with the green sleeve sponsor that is impossible to ignore, ruins what would otherwise be a nice subtle option.

Bournemouth round out the bottom half first. The design is not a bad choice, but looks like it would be more in keeping with a SikSilk catalogue as opposed to on a Premier League pitch come 3pm on a Saturday.

10-6

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Liverpool

Arsenal have been backed by many pundits to overthrow Manchester City's reign of terror this season at the top of the Premier League table, but when it comes to how their third kit looks, they sit just 10th with their pastel set that looks like they are paying homage to Sully from 'Monsters Inc'. Aston Villa jump above the Gunners with a simple but sharp striped number which pays homage to their previous successes in Europe as they return to the Champions League this season.

Nottingham Forest's sky blue strip does feel a little bit separate from their usual red colours, but the term simple but effective comes to mind upon its first impression. Finally, Chelsea and Liverpool fall into the bottom of the European places with their kits that include a unique twist to the famous Nike emblem in honour of the growth of women's football.

5-1

Everton, Manchester City, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Manchester United

The top five kicks off with Everton, who have kept it slick and simple with their choosing, which pays tribute to the Chicago White Sox and New York Giants. Manchester City find themselves in fourth. The choice of maroon acts as the perfect backdrop to the tinges of gold to commemorate being the very best in English football.

While their fellow Championship alumni finish right at the bottom, Leicester City have stormed straight into the top three with a beautiful white and blue selection that blends perfectly together. One can only hope that their players can avoid getting it too muddy, as it looks pristine when fresh.

Deciding between the top two was very hard. Crystal Palace were given top spot for their home kit this season, but they ultimately miss out this time around. That being said, their black kit with the electric blue and red piercing down the middle is just phenomenal and would probably top any other list, any other season.

On this occasion though, it is Manchester United's throwback Adidas classic that takes the cake. The white background with red and black stripes feels like some of the German manufacturers' best work in some time, and bonus points can be awarded to the brilliant promotional video starring Hollywood A-lister Barry Keoghan.