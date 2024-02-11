Highlights On Sunday, the Chiefs will play in their fourth Super Bowl in five seasons.

Patrick Mahomes is on the cusp of his third Super Bowl ring, though he's already one of just thirteen QBs in history to win multiple titles.

Mahomes is joined on that list by legends of the game, like Tom Brady and Terry Bradshaw.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, in a long-awaited rematch of Super Bowl 54.

Mahomes will be seeking his third Lombardi Trophy and third Super Bowl MVP, which would put him in some really rarified air. As it stands currently, though, his two Super Bowl rings already place him in some elite company.

Below are each of the quarterbacks who have started and won multiple Super Bowls in NFL history.

Multi-Super Bowl-Winning QBs Player Team(s) Super Bowl Wins Super Bowl MVPs Bart Starr Green Bay Packers I, II I, II Roger Staubach Dallas Cowboys VI, XII VI Bob Griese Miami Dolphins VII, VIII N/A Terry Bradhsaw Pittsburgh Steelers IX, X, XIII, XIV XIII, XIV Jim Plunkett Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders XV, XVIII XV Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV XVI, XIX, XXIV Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys XXVII, XXVIII, XXX XXVII John Elway Denver Broncos XXXII, XXXIII XXXIII Tom Brady New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, LI, LV Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers XL, XLIII N/A Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos XLI, 50 XLI Eli Manning New York Giants XLII, XLVI XLII, XLVI Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs LIV, LVII LIV, LVII

13 Bart Starr, Green Bay Packers

Packers' legend won the first two Super Bowls in Titletown

Starr won five titles as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback during the 1960s, including both of the first two Super Bowls. He was also honored with the Super Bowl MVP award for both games.

Starr's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-0 SBs Won I, II Passing Yards 452 Touchdowns 3

Starr is the only quarterback to win an NFL title in three consecutive years, winning the NFL Championship Game at Lambeau Field in 1965 before winning the first two Super Bowls in the subsequent two years. The Packers' signal caller also won the first NFL MVP award post-merger during the 1966 season.

Starr currently owns the second-highest career postseason passer rating (104.8), behind only Mahomes (106.1). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Packers' Hall of Fame in 1977.

12 Roger Staubach, Dallas Cowboys

Captain America had four Super Bowl appearances in his Hall of Fame career

Despite not earning the Cowboys' starting quarterback job until his age-29 season, Staubach brought Dallas to four Super Bowls, winning two.

Staubach's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-2 SBs Won VI, XII Passing Yards 734 Touchdowns 8

Staubach won the Super Bowl 6 MVP, becoming the first player in league history to win both that honor and the Heisman Trophy (he was later joined by Jim Plunkett, Marcus Allen, and Desmond Howard). He started 17 games in the postseason in his career, going 11-6 while throwing for 2,791 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Despite never winning league MVP, Staubach was a member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade team, and he earned his Hall of Fame induction in 1985.

11 Bob Griese, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins legend famously captained the only unbeaten team in NFL history

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Griese was the original starter for the 1972 Miami Dolphins, though after a broken ankle in Week 5, backup Earl Morrall took over and led the team to the AFC Championship Game. Griese notably took over at halftime in that game, ultimately finishing the season as the starter for the only undefeated team in NFL history.

Griese's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-1 SBs Won VII, VIII Passing Yards 295 Touchdowns 1

Griese's career Super Bowl stats are rough, as he averaged less than 100 passing yards per game and threw more interceptions (two) than touchdowns (one). That being said, he's still an eight-time Pro Bowler and threw for nearly 1,500 yards and ten touchdowns in the postseason during his career.

A Hall of Famer thanks to his pair of rings and regular season excellence, Griese was also the first quarterback to start in three consecutive Super Bowls. When his son, Brian, won a Super Bowl in 1998, the Grieses also became the first father-son duo to each win Super Bowls.

10 Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers QB led the NFL's first dynasty in Pittsburgh during the 1970s

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Bradshaw famously called his own plays for a Pittsburgh Steelers team that was a wholly dominant force and one of the first dynasties in the early Super Bowl era of the NFL, winning the 1978 league MVP after pacing the NFL in touchdown passes.

Bradshaw's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 4-0 SBs Won IX, X, XIII, XIV Passing Yards 932 Touchdowns 9

Bradshaw won his Super Bowl MVPs in Super Bowl 13 and Super Bowl 14, though he remains the only quarterback to ever win back-to-back Super Bowls more than once. Alongside head coach Chuck Noll, Bradshaw commanded the Steelers during the first, and arguably greatest, dynasty in Super Bowl history.

He remains one of the best signal callers ever, and is the only QB to win four Super Bowls in a six-year span. Since Bradshaw's departure, the Steelers have appeared in the Big Game as many times as he won it (four).

9 Jim Plunkett, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders

Former No. 1 overall pick led the Raiders to a pair of championships

Mandatory Credit: Associated Press (no photographer given)

The number one overall pick by the Patriots in the 1971 NFL Draft, Plunkett didn't make the Super Bowl until he made it to the Oakland Raiders in the 1980s.

Plunkett's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-0 SBs Won XV, XVIII Passing Yards 433 Touchdowns 4

He won Super Bowl 15 MVP honors after throwing for 261 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles, helping the Raiders become the first Wild Card team in history to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Three years later, after the team's relocation to Los Angeles, he helped the Raiders overcome Washington in an upset victory in Super Bowl 18.

Despite throwing for four touchdowns and zero interceptions in his Super Bowl career, Plunkett is currently the only eligible quarterback with two career Super Bowl victories who is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

8 Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers

The leader of the 49ers' dynasty, Montana was the GOAT before Brady

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

After Bradshaw and the Steelers owned the league throughout the 1970s, Montana made the 49ers the next great NFL dynasty during the 1980s.

Montana's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 4-0 SBs Won XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV Passing Yards 1,142 Touchdowns 11

Montana was the first player to win three Super Bowl MVPs, and he ranks third all-time in career Super Bowl passing yards and second in passing touchdowns. He never threw an interception in the Big Game, and his four rings without a loss remain the most among all signal callers (tied with Bradshaw).

"Joe Cool" won back-to-back league MVPs in 1989 and 1990, adding further accomplishments to his fabled career. That he beat fellow Hall of Famers Dan Marino and John Elway in the Super Bowl is just icing on the cake.

Not to mention that both Marino and Elway, as well as Boomer Esiason with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1988, all won the NFL MVP the year they were bested by Montana in the Super Bowl.

7 Troy Aikman, Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones' prized possession won 3 titles in 4 years in the 1990s

Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports-USA TODAY Sports



Aikman was a force to be reckoned with in the postseason throughout his career, posting an 11-4 record in the playoffs and winning the Super Bowl 27 MVP.

Aikman's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 3-0 SBs Won XXVII, XXVIII, XXX Passing Yards 689 Touchdowns 5

Under head coach Jimmy Johnson, Aikman became the first quarterback in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in four seasons. After the Steelers' dynasty in the 1970s and the 49ers' dynasty in the 1980s, Aikman ensured the Dallas Cowboys were the team of the 1990s.

Aikman never completed less than 65% of his passes in any Super Bowl, and his five-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio remains one of the best ever in Super Bowl history.

6 John Elway, Denver Broncos

After early-career Super Bowl losses, Elway brought a few Lombardi Trophies to Denver

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Elway's career Super Bowl stats pale in comparison to some of the other signal caller legends on this list, but that's no fault of his own. Like LeBron James in the early portion of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Elway spent the better part of the late-1980's carrying mediocre Denver Broncos teams to the final round of the playoffs.

Elway's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-3 SBs Won XXXII, XXXIII Passing Yards 1,128 Touchdowns 3

Elway won the 1987 NFL Most Valuable Player award and the 1993 AFC Offensive Player of the Year Award. He also ranks fourth all-time in career Super Bowl passing yards.

Elway holds the unceremonious record for most interceptions thrown in Super Bowl history, with eight, though he did win his elusive Super Bowl MVP in his final career game, remaining the only player in league history to do so.

5 Tom Brady, New England Patriots/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The GOAT won an all-time record seven titles in his historic career

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard not to romanticize Tom Brady's career. It's even harder not to gush over his playoff statistics. It is nigh impossible not to stare blankly at his Super Bowl career.

Brady's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 7-3 SBs Won XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, LV Passing Yards 3,039 Touchdowns 21

Brady leads the NFL in Super Bowl appearances (10), victories (seven), and MVP trophies (five), as well as practically every other quarterback statistic there is. He also owns league records for career Super Bowl passing yards and touchdowns, and his back-to-back performances against the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles contributed 971 yards and five touchdowns on their own.

There are a lot of reasons Brady is considered the GOAT. Leading two separate dynasties across two decades with the New England Patriots is one of them, as is his late-career Super Bowl victory over Mahomes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Whatever the reasoning, it's perhaps the safest bet of all time to assume Brady will go into the Hall of Fame when he's first eligible in 2028.

4 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

1st-round pick won Super Bowls under both Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin

The youngest quarterback to ever win the Super Bowl, Roethlisberger added Lombardi Trophies five and six to the Steelers' trophy cabinet a couple of decades after Bradshaw retired.

Roethlisberger's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-1 SBs Won XL, XLIII Passing Yards 642 Touchdowns 3

He struggled mightily in his first Super Bowl victory, completing 9-of-21 passes for 123 yards in a win over the Seattle Seahawks in 2006. Big Ben was much better in his next win, leading one of the greatest drives in NFL history against the Arizona Cardinals, which he capped off with a legendary game-winning touchdown throw to Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes.

Though Roethlisberger never won a Super Bowl MVP for himself (receiver Hines Ward won it in 2005), the future Hall of Famer did win two passing titles and is top-ten in NFL history in career passing yards and touchdowns.

3 Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts/Denver Broncos

Colts' legend capped off his career with SB victory with the Broncos

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning may only have two Lombardi trophies to his name, but his career accolades are practically unmatched by any of his peers.

P. Manning's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-2 SBs Won XLI, 50 Passing Yards 1,001 Touchdowns 3

His five league MVP trophies are the most ever, and he was the first quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl with two different franchises (later joined by Brady). His 3-1 record against the GOAT in AFC Championship Games also stands out as a career highlight.

Manning is one of five quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 1,000+ yards in the Big Game, a list that includes luminaries Brady, Montana, Elway, and Kurt Warner. After winning Super Bowl MVP with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007, Manning ended his career with a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

2 Eli Manning, New York Giants

Giants' star QB followed up his brother's Super Bowl 41 title with his own a year later

TYSON TRISH/THE RECORD

The younger Manning brother didn't have as accomplished of a career as Peyton did, but Eli cemented his Hall of Fame candidacy with his two Super Bowl runs with the New York Giants.

E. Manning's Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-0 SBs Won XLII, XLVI Passing Yards 551 Touchdowns 3

In 2008, Eli heroically took down Brady and the then-undefeated Patriots in a David versus Goliath matchup, throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. In one of the most famous plays in league history, Manning escaped multiple sack attempts to complete a deep heave to reserve WR David Tyree that later became known as "The Helmet Catch".

Manning repeated those anti-Brady heroics four years later, completing 30 of 40 passes to secure his second Super Bowl MVP award.

1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Already in elite company, Mahomes is playing for his third championship this weekend

The only active player on this list, Mahomes has played through a storied career thus far, appearing in four Super Bowls in a five-year span.

Mahomes' Super Bowl Career Performance Stat Total SB Record 2-1 SBs Won LIV, LVII Passing Yards 738 Touchdowns 5

The only blemish on his Super Bowl résumé is a loss to Brady and the Buccaneers in 2021, in a game where he threw for no touchdowns and two picks with a 53.1% completion rate. Otherwise, Mahomes has been stellar on the game's biggest stage, including Super Bowl 57's three-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Alongside Brady and Montana, Mahomes is one of three players with multiple league MVPs and Super Bowl MVPs. Combined with his passing title and multiple first-place passing touchdown finishes, Mahomes has practically secured his first-ballot Hall of Fame legacy at the age of 28.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.