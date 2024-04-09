Highlights No player has achieved a quadruple-double since 1994, with only four players in NBA history accomplishing this rare feat.

The first quadruple-double occurred in 1974 by Nate Thurmond and the last one in 1994 by David Robinson.

Near quadruple-doubles have occurred, with Victor Wembanyama being a current player who came close.

Fans of the modern era have been blessed to watch some of the best basketball players of all time take the game to new heights. Stephen Curry holds numerous three-point records, including the most three-pointers made in NBA history. LeBron James scored his 38,388th point against the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Yet there is one milestone that the greats of today’s game have not been able to crack. The elusive quadruple-double. No player has recorded a quadruple-double since David Robinson in 1994. This feat has only been achieved four times in NBA history, by four different players.

In the modern era, the triple-double has become commonplace, so one might be surprised to hear that the first quadruple-double in NBA history came at a time when Richard Nixon had just resigned as President of the United States. Here are the four legends who were able to tally a quadruple-double.

1 Nate Thurmond

22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, and 12 blocks on October 18, 1974

Drafted by the San Francisco Warriors with the third pick in the 1963 NBA Draft, Nate Thurmond would go on to become one of the greatest rebounders of all time. The 6'11 big man quickly ascended to NBA stardom, earning seven All-Star selections during his eleven seasons in the Bay Area.

On November 9, 1965, Thurmond pulled down 42 rebounds, helping the Warriors defeat the Detroit Pistons, 107-102. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell have managed to record more rebounds in a single game in NBA history.

During the 1967-1968 season, Thurmond averaged an astounding 20.5 points and 22 rebounds per game. Thurmond's individual success did not translate to his team, however, as the Warriors were only able to reach the Finals in 1967, losing to Wilt Chamberlain and the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

Nate Thurmond - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 15.0 21.9 (1969-70) RPG 15.0 22.0 (1967-68) APG 2.7 4.2 (1967-68) SPG 0.5 0.7 (1973-74) BPG 2.1 2.9 (1973-74)

Thurmond would eventually part ways with the team that drafted him ahead of the 1974-75 season, as he was traded to the Chicago Bulls at the age of 33. It would be in the Windy City that Thurmond would forever etch his name into the history books.

In his debut for the Bulls against the Atlanta Hawks on October 18, 1974, Thurmond shocked the basketball world as he became the first player in NBA history to record a quadruple-double. Thurmond notched 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, and 12 blocks as the Bulls defeated the Hawks 120-115 in overtime.

Thurmond retired in 1977 as one of the greatest two-way players the league had ever seen. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called him the toughest defender he'd ever faced in 1972.

"Though there are several centers that play me well, nobody gives me a tougher time, game in and game out, than Thurmond of the Golden State Warriors. Besides being big and strong, at 6-11 and 230 pounds, Nate has taught me things about playing defensive."

Thurmond's accolades did not stop following his retirement. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1985 and was part of both the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History list in 1996 and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021. Thurmond passed away in 2016, at the age of 74.

2 Alvin Robertson

20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 steals on February 18, 1986

Best known for his time with the San Antonio Spurs, Alvin Robertson was one of the premier perimeter defenders of the 1980s. Robertson was drafted seventh by the Spurs in the 1984 draft, just four selections after Michael Jordan. Throughout his 11 seasons in the NBA, Robertson led the league in steals three times.

On February 18th, 1986, Robertson became the second player in NBA history to record a quadruple-double, and the first and only guard to do so. The 6'3 guard tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 steals in a 120-114 victory against the Phoenix Suns. Robertson is the only player on this list to achieve a quadruple-double with steals, as the rest of the field achieved theirs through blocks.

The 1985-86 season would prove to be the crown jewel of Robertson's career, as he went on to win the Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year awards. He was also named a Western Conference All-Star, in addition to an All-NBA Second Team selection.

Alvin Robertson - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 14.0 19.6 (1987-88) RPG 5.2 6.9 (1989-90) APG 5.0 6.8 (1987-88) SPG 2.7 3.7 (1985-86) BPG 0.4 0.8 (1987-88)

By the time Robertson retired from professional basketball in 1997, he had earned two All-Defensive First Team selections, four All-Defensive Second Team selections, and had been named to the All-Star game four times. Robertson was also part of the US Olympic team that won gold at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

3 Hakeem Olajuwon

18 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, and 11 blocks on March 29, 1990

The third quadruple-double in NBA history came on March 29, 1990, when Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon recorded 18 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists, and 11 blocks in a 120-94 blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The aforementioned Robertson was on the receiving end of the monumental stat line this time, having been traded to Milwaukee in 1989. Olajuwon is one of the greatest players of all time, with two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, one NBA MVP, and 12 All-Star game selections to his name.

Hakeem Olajuwon - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 21.8 27.8 (1994-95) RPG 11.1 14.0 (1989-90) APG 2.5 3.6 (1993-94,1995-96) SPG 1.7 2.6 (1988-89) BPG 3.1 4.6 (1989-90)

Born in Nigeria, Olajuwon was taken by the Houston Rockets with the first pick of the 1984 NBA Draft and would go on to set the record for total blocks in an NBA career(which has yet to be broken), with 3,830.

Nicknamed "the Dream", Olajuwon spent 17 seasons in Houston, before playing his final year with the Toronto Raptors in 2001-02. The 7'0 big man was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2016.

4 David Robinson

34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 blocks on February 14, 1994





Despite playing only one postseason series against him, David Robinson was considered to be Hakeem Olajuwon's primary rival. The 7'1 center was a dominant force on both ends of the floor, averaging 21.1 points and three blocks per game during his 14-year career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Robinson became the fourth player to achieve a quadruple-double on February 14, 1994, and the second Spur to do so, following Alvin Robertson in 1986. The Detroit Pistons were no match for San Antonio on that night and were brushed aside 115-96 as Robinson put up 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 blocks. Robinson is the only player on this list to notch a quadruple-double with 30+ points.

David Robinson - Career Stats Category Average High PPG 21.1 29.8 (1993-94) RPG 10.6 13.0 (1990-91) APG 2.5 4.8 (1993-94) SPG 1.4 2.3 (1991-92) BPG 3.0 4.5 (1991-92)

Nicknamed "The Admiral" for his time spent with the US Navy during his collegiate years, Robinson struggled to reach the NBA Finals until the arrival of fellow big Tim Duncan. Robinson formed an unstoppable frontcourt pairing with Duncan, and the Spurs became NBA champions for the first time in 1999, before doing so again in 2003. Injuries plagued the later years of Robinson's career, and he retired following San Antonio's title win in 2003.

The 10-time All-Star and 1995 MVP was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. He was also inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame for his gold medal achievements at the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Near Quadruple-doubles

Victor Wembanyama is the only current player who has come close

While Thurmond, Robertson, Olajuwon, and Robinson are the only players to record a quadruple-double in NBA history, there have been numerous players who have come up just short of the remarkable achievement.

The San Antonio Spurs claim two of the four quadruple-doubles in NBA history, and the arrival of Victor Wembanyama gives them the best chance to record the fifth. As a rookie, he has already come close.

Notable Near Quadruple-doubles in NBA History Player Team Opponent Date PTS REB AST STL BLK Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Denver Nuggets 4/2/24 23 15 8 1 9 Ricky Rubio Minnesota Timberwolves New York Knicks 12/16/15 9 10 12 8 0 Tim Duncan (NBA Finals) San Antonio Spurs New Jersey Nets 6/15/03 21 20 10 0 8 Shaquille O'Neal (NBA Finals) Los Angeles Lakers Philadelphia 76ers 6/8/01 28 9 9 1 8 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Boston Celtics 1/15/89 42 11 11 8 0 Clyde Drexler Portland Trail Blazers Milwaukee Bucks 1/10/86 26 11 11 10 1