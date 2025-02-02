Summary WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble saw numerous records broken.

The women's Rumble had three separate records shattered within the match.

iShowSpeed creates Royal Rumble history.

As WWE closed out on their first PLE of the year, the company is now on the Road to WrestleMania. An exciting time for any wrestling fan, the beloved Rumble event saw Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso leave Indianapolis with a WrestleMania main event opportunity. With the WWE Universe holding mixed feelings towards the night's winners, these are all the records that were broken on the way to those victories.

The Royal Rumble has been a mainstay of WWE programming since 1988. Birthed from the creative mind of Pat Patterson, the event transitioned from a one-time TV special to an adored PLE that entices both hardcore and casual wrestling fans. A show that promises shocking returns, debuts, and unpredictability, 2025's Rumble had this abundance.

As the Street Profits dramatically returned to cost MCMG a chance at winning Tag Team gold against DIY, Cody Rhodes survived a hellacious Ladder Match against Kevin Owens. The two non-Rumble matches of the night provided the WWE Universe with a much-needed pallet cleanse in-between the long-but-appreciated Rumbles. Rumble matches that were both filled with their memorable moments, the records that were broken within them stole the show.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble was the biggest Rumble of all time, with over 65,000 tickets sold.

Charlotte Flair Makes History

The 13-time World Champion makes Women's Rumble history

The 2025 Royal Rumble was the eighth time that the women's division had participated in the match. Making their debut in 2018, a rendition that was won by Asuka, the subsequent Rumble's before 2025's had seen seven unique winners. With no two-time winners in the women's division before the night, unlike the men's in which there are nine of them and even a three-time winner, Charlotte Flair made history when she threw Roxanne Perez out of the ring. An elimination that punched her a ticket to WrestleMania, it also saw Flair become the first-ever two-time women's Royal Rumble winner.

Roxanne Perez Sets Time Record

The NXT Superstar became the longest-lasting women's entrant

An exciting part of any Royal Rumble is the stats that come out of the event. Whether it be who secured the most eliminations or who was eliminated the quickest, one of the topics that intrigues the WWE Universe is who will be the iron-woman of a Rumble. A phrase that refers to the longest-lasting WWE Superstar in the women's variation, the record was previously held by 2024's Rumble winner Bayley, who lasted just over 63 minutes on her path to victory. Making an incredible impression in only her second-ever Rumble, Perez, a former NXT Champion, became the longest-lasting women's star in any Rumble, as she entered at #3 and was eliminated last in a performance that saw her survive for over 67 minutes.

Nia Jax Shatters Elimination Record

A record previously held by herself just got bigger

Credit: WWE

It isn't often that records get broken, and it is less often that they are broken by the same person. However, Nia Jax did exactly that at 2025's Rumble. The Australian previously held the record for the most eliminations in one Rumble with eight, a feat she achieved in 2024. It is a record that was tied with Bianca Belair, who did the same in 2020 alongside Shayna Baszler. Wanting to distance herself from being tied, Jax achieved nine eliminations at this year's Rumble, with six of them coming in one fell swoop.

iShowSpeed Becomes Youngest Rumble Entrant

An unprecedented in-ring debut breaks a WWE record

It wasn't unknown to WWE fans that worldwide-known streamers Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed would be at the Royal Rumble. However, what was unknown was that one of them would be entering the Royal Rumble. Speed has been a part of WWE programming before, having been beaten down by Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL. Not making an in-ring debut officially, that all changed at 2025's Rumble. As Tozawa was deemed unable to compete, Triple H called an audible and put the closest person to him in the ring, and that just so happened to be Speed. Entering the event at 20 years and 12 days old, the streamer pips Rene Dupree to the record, who was the previous holder at 20 years, one month and 10 days old.

Jey Uso Becomes First #20 Winner

Only nine more positions remain uncrowned

Within a Royal Rumble, the phrase 'the luck of the draw' rings true. With certain entrance numbers providing better odds, all WWE Superstars will be looking at their given number and applying it to history, seeing if the odds are in their favour. For example, #27 and #30 have seen five different winners across both the men's and women's Royal Rumble, with #1 and #28 a close second with four. In what was a jaw-dropping victory, Jey Uso shocked the world and won the 2025 men's Rumble. Doing so from the #20 position, 'Main Event' Jey became the first WWE Superstar to win the event when having entered at this number.