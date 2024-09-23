Key Takeaways Haaland has broken numerous records in European football, including fastest to score 10 goals in the Premier League.

He set records in Bundesliga and Champions League like being the youngest player to score 15 goals in UCL history.

The prolific striker has shattered Premier League records, becoming City's highest scorer and fastest to 50 league goals.

Erling Haaland has become the most prolific striker in European football since arriving at Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £51million in July 2022. The Norwegian has been a revelation at the Etihad, scoring goals for fun and helping steer the Cityzens to seven major trophies in two years.

Haaland has continuously broken records throughout his spell with Pep Guardiola's side, including in City's 2-2 draw against title rivals Arsenal (September 22nd, 2024). He opened the scoring with a slick finish past David Raya to take his tally for the season to 10 goals in just five Premier League games. This is the fastest any player has reached 10 goals in the English top flight, eclipsing the previous record set by Newcastle United legend Micky Quinn, who took six games to hit double figures in the 1992/93 campaign.

Here, we look at all of the remarkable records Haaland has broken just five years into what could be a Ballon d'Or-winning career.

Haaland's record-breaking Bundesliga debut

A lightning fast hat-trick

Image source: Getty Images

Haaland started smashing records from a young age, including in 2006, when he recorded the longest-standing long jump for a five-year-old (163cm). The prolific frontman broke several records while at Dortmund, including on his debut in a 5-3 win against FC Augsburg. He came off the bench in the 56th minute and struck three goals within 20 minutes (59', 70', 79'), the fastest hat-trick in Bundesliga history.

The Leeds-born striker also became the first player to score a hat-trick from the bench on his debut in the Bundesliga. That is some way to introduce yourself to the Signal Iduna Park faithful.

A Debut Champions League Campaign to Remember

History maker on his European baptism

Haaland made his Champions League debut for RB Salzburg in September 2019 before joining Dortmund in January 2020. During that campaign, he put the world on notice, becoming the fastest player to reach 10 goals in the competition's history (seven games). This shattered the record set by Bayern Munich icon Roy Makaay (10).

The irrepressible forward also became the first player in history to score for two clubs in the same Champions League season. One record he missed out on was becoming the youngest to reach 10 goals, with his expected long-term Ballon d'Or rival Kylian Mbappe holding that record at 18y 351d.

More European history

Haaland got one over Mbappe

Haaland's European feats are remarkable, and he continued to break records with BvB in Europe's elite club competition. He broke Mbappe's record and became the youngest player to hit 15 goals at 20y 231d. He also displaced Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado by becoming the fastest player to reach that milestone (12 matches).

The goals and records kept coming for Haaland as he broke Manchester United icon and his former Molde manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record of the most Champions League goals scored by a Norweigan in history (41 goals). He also broke Harry Kane's record for quickest to 20 Champions League goals (14 matches) and again took Mbappe's podium placing as the youngest to that milestone (20y 231d).

Bundesliga Brilliance

Goals galore for the Norweigan

Haaland received intense interest from most of Europe's big guns during 2021, and with good reason. He bagged 22 goals in 24 Bundesliga games and, in the process, became the quickest (50 matches) and youngest (21y and 128d) to reach 50 goals in the German top flight.

The one-time DFB Pokal winner nearly became the top-scoring Norweigan in Bundesliga history. He was just five goals shy of Jorn Anderson's record of (67 goals). He played 67 games at Signal Iduna Park compared to the former Norway striker's 243 games with Hamburg.

Premier League Perfection

Haaland's blistering start at Manchester City

Haaland quickly dismissed any suggestions he'd need time to settle at City. He eclipsed club legend Sergio Aguero and former Coventry City striker Quinn with the most goals in his first five Premier League games (9). The two-time Golden Boot winner matched Quinn's record of fastest to 10 goals (six matches).

A brace in a 4-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League made him the first player in Man City history to score on his Premier League and European debut. He also netted in a 3-0 away win against Wolves to become the fastest player to score in their first four away outings in the English top flight.

Haaland's debut season in England will perhaps never be matched. He also became the first player to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the league's history and the fastest player to score three hat-tricks in Premier League history, including in a 6-3 demolition of United.

The free-scoring Terminator took 14 matches to become the fastest to 20 Premier League goals, breaking Kevin Phillips' record of 21 games in the 1999-2000 campaign. Other records include the most home goals in a single season (22), the fastest to 25 goals (19 matches) and the fastest to four hat-tricks in history (19 matches).

Goal Machine

City's goalscoring hero wreaks havoc

Haaland's unbelievable start saw him become City's highest scorer in a single season in the league (36 goals in 35 games) and across competitions (52 in 53). He also was the fastest in Champions League history to bag 30 goals (25 matches) and the youngest (22y and 235d). Van Nistelrooy and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah bid farewell to their record of most goals across competitions for an English club (44).

The unstoppable Norweigan also broke Salah's record of the most goals in a single Premier League season (20 clubs) with his 36. It also meant he broke Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's joint record of most single-season goals in a league campaign (22 clubs) by outscoring the iconic duo by two goals.

Second Season Sensation

No rest for the wicked

Haaland perhaps didn't reach the jaw-dropping feats of his debut season at the Etihad during the 2023-24 campaign, but still made history. He became the first player in Premier League history to score the first and second goals of a season when he netted a brace in a 3-0 win over Burnley.

City's treble winner also became the quickest to 50 Premier League goals, taking 48 matches and smashing the record set by United legend Cole, who took 65 matches. He also continued to forge his name in the Champions League history books as the fastest (35 matches) and youngest (23y and 129d) to 40 goals​​​​​​.

More records in sight

Haaland is closing in on more titles

Haaland's goalscoring exploits have continued in his third season at City, and he's close to breaking more club and international records. He's one goal behind Jorgen Juve in becoming Norway's all-time goalscorer (33 goals) and three hat-tricks behind Shearer for the most managed in a single Premier League season (5).

The two records that fans will be keeping a close eye on as Haaland's career continues is the top scorer in Premier League and Champions League history. His strike against Arsenal on the weekend put him on 73 goals in the top tier of English football, compared to Shearer's record of 260 goals, which is a real possibility given his age.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the king of the Champions League with 140 goals during his glistening career. The 35-cap Norway international has struck 73 thus far, and you wouldn't put it past him getting close to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

All records courtesy of vg.no (As of 23/09/2024).