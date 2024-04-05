Highlights At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will make history as the first Superstar to headline the show on nine separate occasions.

Reigns' WrestleMania matches have been a mixed bag, with some being classics and others not well-received by fans.

Reigns has wrestled at 10 WrestleMania events so far in his career.

WrestleMania is where the best of the best collide and in WWE, they don't come any better than Roman Reigns right now. As of writing, The Tribal Chief has sat atop the WWE mountain for over 1,300 days, overcoming all challengers during his three-and-a-half-year stint as champion.

The 38-year-old is set to make history at WrestleMania 40 when - after headlining both nights of WWE's signature Premium Live Event - he will become the first Superstar ever to headline the show on nine separate occasions. Reigns will team with The Rock to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on WrestleMania Saturday, before defending his Undisputed Universal WWE Championship against Rhodes 24 hours later. Per Sportskeeda, Hulk Hogan currently holds the record with eight main event appearances. Not all of Reigns' WrestleMania matches have been classics, though.

Whether it be era-defining main events, six-man tag-team action with The Shield or matches that fans truthfully didn’t want to see, Roman Reigns certainly has a mixed bag to look back on in terms of his WrestleMania resume, so, with the 40th annual Show of Shows just hours away, let GIVEMESPORT take you through every Reigns Mania match ranked from worst to best.

10 Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker (WrestleMania 33)

Reigns inflicted Taker's second-ever WrestleMania defeat

When Reigns vs The Undertaker was set up for WrestleMania 33, fans had already grown tired of his Big Dog babyface character in the biggest spotlights. With the WWE and Universal Championships on the line at the event, it wasn’t certain that his clash with The Deadman would go on last. However, the company’s desire to push Reigns as their biggest star meant he closed the Show of Shows for the third straight occasion, this time in a no holds barred match against a WrestleMania legend.

As it turned out, having a 52-year-old Undertaker wrestle for 23 minutes wasn't the greatest spectacle. Those in attendance didn’t want to see Reigns at the best of times and their reaction to the match reflected that. Certainly not one to go back and watch.

9 Roman Reigns vs Triple H (c) - WWE World Heavyweight Championship (WrestleMania 32)

Reigns won championship gold at WrestleMania for the first time

Another example of WWE actively battling to get Reigns accepted by fans, WrestleMania 32 saw the company position Reigns as an all-conquering babyface despite being disliked by the overwhelming majority of the audience. In what was viewed by most as simply a precession, Roman defeated Triple H after almost half an hour of uninspiring action. Most of the crowd at AT&T Stadium showed apathy towards Reigns after his pinfall victory.

It was relatively close as to whether this match or his equally disappointing clash with The Undertaker would place last, as both were not well-received by the audience. At the time, fans didn't want to see Reigns pushed so strongly - and their lack of support for him definitely hurt the feel of his big matches.

8 The Shield vs Kane and The New Age Outlaws (WrestleMania 30)

The Shield teamed together for the final time at a WrestleMania

Moving away from matches that missed the mark, The Shield vs Kane and The New Age Outlaws was exactly what it was intended to be. The six-man tag was a glorified squash match, but it maintained the dominance of The Shield ahead of an important few months for the trio.

In early 2014, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins and Reigns had turned babyface for the first time in their main roster WWE career and this was cemented during a brief feud with Kane. From there, The Shield were being positioned for an epic rivalry with Evolution (which ultimately led to their demise as a group). This trios match victory was the perfect way to establish them as babyfaces for the next stage of their run as a stable.

7 Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre (WrestleMania 35)

Reigns returned to the big stage after battling cancer

Falling at just over the halfway mark of WrestleMania 35, Reigns vs Drew McIntyre was important for reasons beyond in-ring competition. In October 2018, teary-eyed viewers watched on as Reigns announced that he had to step away from the active roster due to his battle with leukaemia which had come back for the second time, and this match was his first one-on-one contest since making his return.

This meant that the WWE Universe actually got behind Roman against McIntyre, as the company leaned on his real-life health issues while promoting the match. Reigns, of course, took home the victory in what was an emotional affair during a marathon 'Mania card.

6 The Shield vs Sheamus, Randy Orton and The Big Show (WrestleMania 29)

Reigns made his WrestleMania debut in 2013

WrestleMania 29 was Reigns’ debut on the biggest stage. Alongside Rollins and Ambrose, The Shield took on some of WWE’s biggest hitters to open the Show of Shows in 2013. With less than half a year under their belt on the main roster, the upstart trio took on Sheamus, Randy Orton and The Big Show to open the card.

The match itself was an entertaining one, earning it a spot around halfway into our list. There were a lot of memorable moments, such as Orton catching Rollins in a springboard with a stunning RKO - and the match provided The Shield with the perfect introduction to the WrestleMania spotlight.

5 Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (c) - WWE Universal Championship (WrestleMania 34)

Reigns came up short in the main event

This list began with two matches which were outright rejected by those in attendance, and this contest was no different. However, if you look past the circumstances surrounding it, ‘Mania 34 actually saw quite the hard-hitting affair between The Big Dog and The Beast Incarnate, with Lesnar nailing his opponent with six F-5’s to retain the title.

After crowning Roman didn’t receive the desired reaction against Triple H in Texas and his victory over Undertaker only made him more resented by the fans, WrestleMania 34’s main event was treated with sheer disinterest by those in attendance. The reaction was a shame as it nullified what was otherwise some strong action, but there was no getting away from the fact that most viewers expected Reigns to win, meaning Brock’s eventual triumph was met with ironic cheers. Not the reaction the company wanted on the biggest night on their calendar.

4 Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar (c) - WWE Universal Championship and WWE Championship Unification Match (WrestleMania 38)

Roman becomes a unified champion

Not tarred by outright rejection from the audience, WrestleMania 38 closed with a title unification match between WWE Champion Lesnar and Universal Champion Reigns. Admittedly, the fact that this was the third WrestleMania main event shared between the two meant that most had grown tired by the combination by the time 2022 rolled around, and this was before they faced-off once more at that year’s SummerSlam. However, there’s no doubting the historical significance of ‘Mania 38’s closing match.

The clash was somewhat hampered by Lesnar unfortunately picking up an injury midway through, but the pair still delivered a stellar contest, which elevated Reigns to an even higher level, as he added the WWE Title to his name and became the undisputed king of modern wrestling. It was a highly respectable match to go along with an iconic result.

3 Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan - WWE Universal Championship (WrestleMania 37)

Reigns outlasted two credible challengers

WrestleMania 37 saw Reigns enter his first 'Mania as The Tribal Chief. Originally, he was scheduled to take on Royal Rumble winner Edge in a one-on-one affair, but, as was the case seven years earlier, the title match was changed into a triple threat due to the overwhelming popularity of Daniel Bryan, and this presented two legitimate threats to Reigns’ Universal Championship run.

With ring generals like Edge and Bryan, the three-way contest was always likely to be a memorable one, but the trio exceeded expectations to deliver an iconic match. It provided fans with strong action, and the visual of Roman stacking one opponent on top of the other for the decisive pinfall showed the world that Reigns wasn’t ready to lose his spot on top, something viewers would get used to over the next two WrestleMania events.

2 Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (c) - WWE World Heavyweight Championship (WrestleMania 31)

Rollins steals the spotlight from Reigns

In 2015, fans had doubts over Reigns’ ability to ascend to the main event spotlight, but they hadn’t yet been worn down by his unrelenting push to the top. While most didn’t want to see him get his hands on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in Santa Clara, the in-ring action made many realise that The Big Dog could more than hold his own between the ropes, regardless of the ongoing battle between the company and the fans over his success.

Had Roman won, it may have tarnished just how good this match was in the eyes of his detractors, but, given that Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in provided a welcome end to the hard-hitting match, many will gladly admit that this was quite the spectacle. Being Reigns’ first ‘Mania main event, this was certainly a promising start to his time as a top star.

1 Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (WrestleMania 39)

Roman spoils Cody's storybook ending

When considering Reigns’ best WrestleMania match, we couldn't last year’s show. Expected to lose his title in front of over 67,000, the Tribal Chief's win here was one of the most shocking victories in history and proved to us all that nothing is certain in wrestling. But, given the noteworthy finish, some may not remember just how good the bell-to-bell action was in its own right.

You’d struggle to find two wrestlers in the modern era who have honed their craft to the level of Reigns and Cody, so the in-ring aspect of this match was always going to deliver. Adding in the fans’ sheer desire to see The American Nightmare win and The Tribal Chief lose, the clash was packed with excitement, drama and gripping tension as Reigns’ win set the stage nicely for a rematch at this year’s WrestleMania.