Here are our rankings for the Roman Reigns matches that have taken place at WrestleMania between WrestleMania 29 and 38.

Roman Reigns has managed to establish himself as arguably the biggest WWE Superstar of the past decade, but what are his best and worst WrestleMania matches?

The ‘Tribal Chief’ would make his ‘Mania debut back at WrestleMania 29, and he has gone on to have some iconic moments and matches since then.

We’ll be looking at the highs and lows of the Head of the Table’s WrestleMania bouts throughout this article, with some huge matches against Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, The Undertaker, and Triple H included,

Here are our rankings for the Roman Reigns matches that have taken place at WrestleMania between WrestleMania 29 and 38.

Read More: Roman Reigns Net Worth: WWE salary, income and more

9. Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre (WrestleMania 35)

Image Copyright: WWE

Despite this match being at the bottom of the pile when it comes to Roman’s ‘Mania efforts, it is not awful.

The bout was Roman’s return after he went into remission for Leukemia, and fans were getting behind the Big Dog fully for what felt like the first time since his days in The Shield.

Unfortunately, this match suffered from being one of MANY on the WrestleMania 35 card, which went on for over five hours on the night itself.

8. The Shield vs Kane & The New Age Outlaws (WrestleMania 30)

Image Copyright: WWE

The second WrestleMania match in Roman’s career was essentially a glorified squash, where the young team would completely bulldoze the team of Kane and The New Age Outlaws.

It was exactly what it needed to be, short and dominant for one of the greatest trios in the history of WWE.

That’s it really, not a huge amount to say about this match.

7. The Shield vs Randy Orton, Sheamus & The Big Show (WrestleMania 29)

Image Copyright: WWE

Next on the list is Roman’s first match at WrestleMania, which was a decent opening bout for the main card of WrestleMania 29.

At just over ten minutes, this match was again just what it needed to be to kick things off in New Jersey that year.

There isn’t a massive amount that really separates this match from the previous two, but the star power in the ring and the historical nature of it being Roman’s first contest at the Showcase of the Immortals just tips it to seventh in the list.

6. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 34)

Image Copyright: WWE

We’ve reached the first main event bout on the list, and sadly this wasn’t anything to write home about.

The fans in attendance were absolutely not interested in Roman looking like he would finally get his crowning moment, and it seemed to just get derailed from the start.

Reigns would hit SIX F5s to retain his title and get an ironic cheer from the crowd to make the ending of ‘Mania 34 a damp squib.

It should’ve been the huge colossal battle between the only two men to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, but it just never got into high gear.

5. Roman Reigns vs The Undertaker (WrestleMania 33)

Image Copyright: WWE

Speaking of defeating ‘Taker, that’s where we reach this main event bout of the Big Dog’s career.

Unfortunately, Undertaker was not in a fit position to give the type of performance that he would’ve wanted to help establish Roman further as a true main event Superstar.

This was still better than the aforementioned Lesnar match at WrestleMania 34, but it would not be the finest moment of the Deadman’s career, nor would it come close to what Roman was able to achieve in later years.

4. Roman Reigns vs Triple H (WrestleMania 32)

Image Copyright: WWE

This was the second of the run of ‘Mania main events that Roman would get from 31 to 34, and it is probably the second-best of that 4-year run.

Triple H seemed to do everything he could to establish Roman as the next big main event megastar in this match, and it would turn into a decent affair between the former DX and Shield names, respectively.

It wasn’t a blow away match, and it wasn’t the greatest that Roman will ever have in his career, but it warrants this middle spot on the list.

3. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 38)

Image Copyright: WWE

Now THIS was more like it, with two very different versions of Reigns and Lesnar competing to determine the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

‘Mania 38 was a fascinating two-night event, and the big-fight feel of this contest meant its position in the main event of Night 2 was more than warranted.

It was two top-tier main event talents in a powerhouse match, and it more than lived up to the billing of being likely the last-ever ‘Mania match between the two men (...please).

2. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins - WrestleMania 31 (2015)

Image Copyright: WWE

This would start out as a singles match between Lesnar and Reigns before Seth Rollins would cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and make it a triple threat.

Rollins’ cashing in during the WrestleMania main event was the first time in history that it would take place. It created a fantastic WrestleMania moment for the Architect in his own right, as well as adding to a really fun spectacle.

The singles match between Lesnar and Reigns was enjoyable on its own, but the crowd would really kick into high gear when Rollins appeared.

Easy inclusion at number 2 on this list for this match and well worth going back to watch if you’re looking for some great action.

1. Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan (WrestleMania 37)

Image Copyright: WWE

The pinnacle of Roman’s WrestleMania haul thus far, and boy, everything just came together for the Tribal Chief.

From his presentation to his character arc and abilities in-ring, this is Roman Reigns at the height of his powers, and it produced one of the best WrestleMania main events of the modern era.

With ‘Mania 37 being the first event that fans could return to after restrictions, there was a completely different atmosphere to the WWE Thunderdome, where in fairness, Roman had also thrived.

If Reigns is able to top this, then we would absolutely LOVE to see it!