Highlights Todd Boehly's spending spree at Chelsea has seen over £1 billion spent on new players in just three transfer windows.

Raheem Sterling was seen as a fantastic coup for Chelsea, but his time at the club under different managers hasn't gone as hoped.

Chelsea's acquisitions include both promising young talents and experienced players, with varying levels of success and potential for the future.

Since acquiring Chelsea in May 2022, Todd Boehly has embarked on a significant spending spree, bringing in a plethora of talent to Stamford Bridge.

In just three transfer windows during his time in charge of the club, Boehly has spent over £1 billion on new players, a truly staggering figure.

Fans have probably forgotten the 29 players that Boehly has brought to Chelsea, so join GIVEMESPORT as we look through them all.

29 Raheem Sterling

Acquired for £47.5m, Sterling's move to Chelsea was one of the most talked-about transfers of the 2022 summer transfer window.

The England international had just won the Premier League with Man City and was seen as a fantastic coup for The Blues, coming in at a fairly reasonable price too for a player of his standard.

Things didn't work out as hoped for Raheem Sterling under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter or Frank Lampard, but now under Mauricio Pochettino, the ex-Liverpool winger will be hoping that his fortunes are on the up.

28 Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea's defence received a significant boost with the £35m acquisition of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli last summer.

Known for his physicality and aerial prowess, fans hoped that Koulibaly would become a key part of Chelsea's defence for the next few years, but that isn't how things worked out.

Despite scoring a top-class volley against Tottenham right at the beginning of his time with the club, the defender struggled to keep up with the pace of the Premier League, and was sold to Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia just one year after moving to England.

27 Omari Hutchinson

Clearly signed as one for the future as opposed to an immediate starter, Omari Hutchinson left Arsenal and joined Chelsea on a free transfer last year, playing two games for The Blues last season.

The winger believed that moving to Stamford Bridge would be a fantastic step in his development, but as we'll get onto later, the sheer plethora of talent that Chelsea have on the wings right now means that first-team minutes are likely to be very hard to come by.

26 Garbiel Slonina

Gabriel Slonina, who is still only 19, was signed for a reasonable £12.6m from MLS side Chicago Fire.

Slonina was loaned immediately back to his former club, before the goalkeeper returned to Chelsea in January 2023 to serve as part of the U21s side.

The American international will spend this season on loan in Belgium, and it remains to be seen whether or not the club view him as having the potential to be number one in the next few seasons, or whether it's more likely that he'll be sold on, hopefully for a profit.

25 Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea's midfield depth was bolstered with the £20m signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa in August 2022.

After having played 13 games in the Premier League for Villa, Boehly saw a lot of potential in Chukwuemeka and looked to bring him into the club.

At this stage, Carney has played more games for Chelsea in the Premier League than he did for Aston Villa, and looks set to be an important member of the squad for the 2023/24 season.

24 Marc Cucurella

Last summer, it seemed like Cucurella was heading to Manchester City, but instead, Chelsea offered Brighton £62 million for the left-back, and he ended up at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard struggled in his first season at Chelsea, despite playing under former manager Graham Potter for the majority of it, and now firmly feels like The Blues' second-choice left-back behind Ben Chilwell.

With more structure under Pochetino though, whose emphasis on having attacking full-backs will suit Cucurella's game, fans are hoping that this season will be more fruitful for the ex-Barcelona man.

23 Cesare Casadei

For £12m, Cesare Casadei was signed to Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer.

Another player brought in with an eye for the future, Casadei spent last season out on loan in the Championship at Reading, coming to terms with English football.

That is set to continue this year too, with Casadei moving on loan again to Leicester, where he's expected to become an important midfielder for a side tipped to return to the Premier League.

Chelsea fans will be hoping that Casadei is either able to break into the first-team come the 2024/25 season, or impresses enough at Leicester that Chelsea are able to sell him to another club for a profit.

22 Wesley Fofana

For £75m, Wesley Fofana joined Chelsea from Leicester, with The Blues hoping that the Frenchman would strengthen their backline for years to come.

Despite that, Fofana has managed to play only 15 league games for Chelsea, thanks to an injury-plagued season.

This season seemed to be the one that Fofana would assert himself as a starter for The Blues, but in pre-season training, he tore his ACL, and is now expected to miss the majority of the campaign.

21 Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang

Signed for £12m from Bracelona, Aubameyang was brought into Chelsea with the hope that he'd be able to replicate the goalscoring from that he showed whilst playing for Arsenal.

The Gabonese striker spent the entirety of the 2022/23 season at Chelsea, scoring three goals in 21 games before moving on to Marseille in Ligue 1 on a permanent transfer.

It's safe to say that Aubameyang's time at Chelsea will end up being largely forgettable...

20 Benoit Badiashile

Another defensive addition, this time signed in January, Benoit Badiashile, joined Chelsea for £35m from Monaco.

His agility and reading of the game have been standout features during this time at The Blues so far, and he was seen by many as having been the most successful signing the club made last season. The Frenchman's ability to play out from the back will continue to add a new dimension to Chelsea's play, and will see him get regular minutes this campaign.

19 Andrey Santos

Andrey Santos, a £11m acquisition from Santos in January 2023, will add depth and creativity to Chelsea's midfield for the next few years, there's no doubt about that.

Despite being young, the Brazilian international looks set to feature for The Blues this campaign, and has yet to be sent out on loan by the club.

A player with immense potential, fans really should remember the name Andrey Santos...

18 David Datro Fofana

The future really is quite unclear for David Fofana who joined Chelsea for £10.5m half way through last season.

The Ivorian international will spend this season on loan at Union Berlin, who are set to play Champions League football, but his long-term future with Chelsea is quite unclear.

Most fans don't seem to think that Fofana will make it at Chelsea, but he has all the potential to have a successful career at Stamford Bridge, so don't write him off just yet.

17 Noni Madueke

For £35m, Noni Madueke's move from PSV to Chelsea was seen as a gamble by many fans, although there's no denying that the winger has a very high ceiling.

The young Englishman has taken to life in the Premier League well in just half a season, and seems set to remain a key part of The Blues' campaign for the forthcoming season.

However, as noted, there's a lot of competition for places on the wings at Chelsea, so it remains to be seen whether moving to Stamford Bridge was the right move for Noni's development.

16 Mykhalio Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk's £88m move to Chelsea raised eyebrows, and the Ukrainian will be hoping to silence the doubters in his first full season in England.

Mudryk did struggle in his first 16 league games for The Blues, failing to score a single goal, but hopes still remain high for the immensely talented, albeit raw, winger.

15 Enzo Fernandez

Signed from Benfica for an initial £105m fee, a British record at the time, Enzo Fernandez promises to bring flair and creativity to Chelsea's midfield.

The Argentine had to play in a deeper role for Chelsea than he'd liked to have last year, but that is set to change this campaign.

Under the guidance of Pochettino, and with fantastic players around him, the hope is that Enzo will show fans why he's one of the most expensive players of all time.

14 Jimmy-Jay Morgan

Jimmy-Jay Morgan, signed from Southampton for £6m, represents Chelsea's commitment to nurturing young talent.

The 17-year-old's raw talent attracted the interest of Chelsea's scouts, who wanted him as part of their academy, and Boehly made it happen.

Morgan was actually at the club from 2014-17, before moving on to Southampton, but has now returned to the Blues, where it all began for him.

He's yet to play a game for the club, but could well become a first-team player over the next few years.

13 Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto, bought from Lyon in January 2023 for £30.7m, looks to provide support for Reece James at right-back.

Gusto was signed by Chelsea earlier on this year, but spent the remainder of the season on loan at Lyon, the club he was signed from.

The 2023/24 season marks the real beginning of the Frenchman's journey at Stamford Bridge, and he made his competitive debut as a substitute against the side's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

With James having a tetchy injury record, it seems likely that Gusto will get significant minutes for Chelsea this campaign, which will be vital for his development.

12 Christopher Nkunku

Signed for £56m from RB Leipzig, Christopher Nkunku looks set to be one of the most important figures in Chelsea's rebuild.

Playing in a similar role to Dele Alli at Tottenham under Pochettino, the future looks incredibly bright for the Frenchman in the Premier League.

However, Nkunku's time at Chelsea couldn't have started any worse, as he suffered a significant knee injury in pre-season, which requires surgery, and could see him out of action until 2024.

11 Alex Matos

Alex Matos joined Chelsea from Norwich on a free transfer this summer, and looks set to feature as part of the club's youth sides.

Matos is a midfielder who can also play as part of the attacking line, impressing Chelsea's scouts during his minutes for Norwich's U18 and U21 sides last year.

It really is far too early to tell how Matos will figure at Chelsea, but the future does seem bright for him.

10 Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea fans are beginning to really come around to the idea of Nicolas Jackson following his £30m move from Villareal to West London.

The striker impressed during his time leading the line for Chelsea in pre-season, and did the same during his competitive debut against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson is raw, there's no denying that, but the future does seem bright for the Senegalese international, who seems set for a starring role as Chelsea's number nine this season.