Highlights France, led by Kylian Mbappe, are the favourites for Euro 2024 with a squad full of superstars.

England's attacking talent also sees them enter the tournament with high hopes, despite defensive weaknesses.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is well-balanced but faces doubts over cohesion on the big stage.

This summer, the best teams in Europe will battle it out at Euro 2024. Despite the fact that we are missing superstars such as Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, the European Championships is stacked with some of the most incredible talent the tournament has ever seen.

Each squad has at least one player who could change the fortunes of an entire nation, but as a collective, there are just some teams that are stronger than others. Football is not a game that is decided by what's written down on a piece of paper. But if it was, this is where each team would finish when the final whistle is blown on 14 July.

Ranking factors

Experience at/winning major tournaments

Breakout stars

Players performances for club

Performances in qualifying

Squad depth

Top 10 Squads at Euro 2024 Rank Nation Key Player 1 France Kylian Mbappe 2 England Harry Kane 3 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo 4 Germany Jamal Musiala 5 Spain Rodri 6 Belgium Kevin De Bruyne 7 Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk 8 Croatia Luka Modric 9 Italy Nicolo Barella 10 Denmark Rasmus Hojlund

1 France

Current Power Ranking: 1st

France are the pre-tournament favourites, and when you look at the make-up of their squad, it's easy to see why. Didier Deschamps has led Les Blues to the last two World Cup finals, but his last Euros saw major disappointment thanks to an early exit at the hands of Switzerland.

The former French captain has assembled a squad of superstars, headed up by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and a returning N'golo Kante. To emphasise just how good this French team is, most of the talent that has been left out would likely walk into any other side.

2 England

Current Power Ranking: 2nd

The decision to rank England's squad as the second best over Portugal's was not an easy one. There is a clear weakness among Gareth Southgate's ranks in defence. The only recognised left-back is currently unfit, and the usual partnership in the middle has been split apart thanks to Harry Maguire's injury.

However, the abundance of attacking talent at England's disposal is what just puts them ahead of Roberto Martinez's side. Boasting talent young and experienced, with the right system, the Three Lions should be able to outscore anyone.

3 Portugal

Current Power Ranking: 3rd

This could be Cristiano Ronaldo's final ever international tournament. If it is to be, he is surrounded by a squad that will give him every chance of winning the entire competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest scorer in European Championship history with 14 goals.

There is an argument to be made that this Portuguese side is more well-balanced than the English one, especially with the quality of Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio and Joao Cancelo in defence. However, the underwhelming displays at the last couple of major tournaments means that question marks remain over this squad's cohesion on the biggest stage.

4 Germany

Current Power Ranking: 4th

This home tournament may have come a little too soon for Germany to win it, but by the looks of their exciting crop of players, they are certainly going to be an intriguing team to watch. Under Julian Nagelsmann, the Germans are undergoing a period of transition and are relying on blossoming young talents such as Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala to carry the team, both this year and in years to come.

The main question mark over this current squad is their source of goals. It is clear that Germany lack the clinical nature of someone like Miroslav Klose from yesteryear. This could be their Achilles heel.

5 Spain

Current Power Ranking: 5th

Much of what can be said about Germany is applicable to Spain. There is plenty of exciting young talent to look out for in Luis de la Fuente's squad with Lamine Yamal being at the forefront of that. They also possess arguably the most important player in world football in Rodri, who will look to marshal proceedings in his deep-lying role.

Again, a lack of a focal point could be Spain's downfall. Gone are the days of David Villa or a peak Fernando Torres. This worked fine in 2012 when the midfield talent available was arguably the best ever assembled. With this current group though, it likely won't be enough.

6 Belgium

Current Power Ranking: 6th

In the last couple of tournaments, it feels like the same sentiment has been repeated regarding Belgium. This is their final time to capitalise on their golden generation. Slowly that expectation has faded but the remnants of that past hope are still just about there.

In reality, Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup was in all likelihood the best chance the Belgian's had of finding any success. Players like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are still dangerous and key to the Red Devils, but aren't at their peak anymore. Youngsters like Jeremy Doku do bring some excitement, but anything beyond the quarter-finals would have to be seen as an achievement for Domenico Tedesco's side.

7 Netherlands

Current Power Ranking: 7th

It's incredible to think that the Netherlands have not won this competition in almost 40 years. Their last success came in 1988, a period when the Dutch were blessed with some of their greatest-ever players. They will have to produce some serious upsets if they wish to do it again.

Whilst not blowing any of the bigger teams away, the current squad does have a solid blend of exciting young prospects, such as Xavi Simons and experienced leaders including Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Ronald Koeman's side was dealt a huge blow though when it was revealed Frenkie de Jong would miss the tournament, which undoubtedly weakens the midfield options.

8 Croatia

Current Power Ranking: 8th

Croatia know a thing or two about upsetting the odds at a major tournament. Their appearances in the 2018 World Cup final was the culmination of a slow and steady journey of a hard-working team sprinkled with some world-class talent.

That era of Croatian football has been and gone, but there are still some remnants left over. Luka Modric is likely to have his last hurrah this summer, whilst Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic provide further midfield quality. In attack, the level does drop considerably and minus Josko Gvardiol, there is nothing particular to write home about defensively either. But it's still a decent squad with plenty of know-how.

9 Italy

Current Power Ranking: 9th

The defending champions, down all the way in ninth place. Ordinarily, this would come as a shock, however, this Italian team looks a lot different to the one that brought the trophy home three years ago. Gone are the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Ciro Immobile and Marco Verratti who were all incredible last time out. Even their manager has parted ways with the side.

For all their success in 2021, it's important to remember that Italy failed to qualify for the last World Cup, a sign of their apparent downfall.

10 Denmark

Current Power Ranking: 10th

Denmark are arguably the perennial surprise package at most European Championships. They won the 1992 competition, despite the fact they didn't initially qualify. Fast forward to last tournament, they overcame the Christian Eriksen tragedy to unite and make a valiant effort, reaching the semi-finals.

Amazingly, Eriksen is back in the tournament that nearly ended his career. His expertise will hopefully unlock exciting forwards like Rasmus Hojlund and Mikkel Damsgaard. Could we be looking at the potential dark horses in 2024?

Bottom 14 teams at Euro 2024 Ranked Rank Nation Key Player 11 Austria Marcel Sabitzer 12 Ukraine Oleksandr Zinchenko 13 Hungary Dominik Szoboszlai 14 Switzerland Granit Xhaka 15 Turkey Arda Guler 16 Czech Republic Tomas Soucek 17 Serbia Dusan Vlahovic 18 Poland Robert Lewandowski 19 Slovenia Jan Oblak 20 Scotland Scott McTominay 21 Albania Elseid Hysaj 22 Slovakia Milan Skriniar 23 Romania Radu Dragusin 24 Georgia Khvicha Kvaratskhelia