On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The first Super Bowl in Vegas, Sunday's game promises to be an exciting one, both on and off the field: a record number of bets are expected to be placed with sportsbooks in Nevada, $7 million commercials will be aired for the first time to an audience of more than 100 million people, and Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid will attempt to secure their status as the league's next great dynasty.

After its debut in Vegas, the Super Bowl will return to a trio of fan-favorite locations over the next few years.

Upcoming Hosts of Super Bowl Year Super Bowl Home Team Stadium Date 2024 LVIII (58) Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium 2/11/24 2025 LVIX (59) New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome 2/9/25 2026 LVX (60) San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium 2/8/26 2027 LVXI (61) Los Angeles Rams/Chargers SoFi Stadium 2/14/27

Below, we'll preview each of the upcoming sites for the Big Game.

2024: Allegiant Stadium - Paradise, Nevada

The home of the Raiders gets its first chance to host the Big Game

Opened in 2020, Allegiant Stadium will host Las Vegas' first ever Super Bowl this year.

The complex seats roughly 65,000 people, though it can be expanded to 71,000 with additional standing room (which the Super Bowl will have). At $1.9 billion, it is the second-most expensive stadium in the world as of 2024 (the first will be discussed below).

Ticket prices for the Super Bowl this year are going for anywhere between $6,000 and $40,000 (with suites going for over $1 million), so, uh, good luck if you want to see the venue this weekend. If you can score some tickets, the stadium is located on about 62 acres (0.25 km2) of land west of Mandalay Bay at Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue, between Polaris Avenue and Dean Martin Drive, just west of Interstate 15.

Given the (relatively) nice weather and vast nightlife scene, this likely won't be the last time Allegiant Stadium will host the Super Bowl.

2025: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

The most popular destination in Super Bowl history gets its first game in over a decade

For the eighth time in its history, the Superdome will host the Super Bowl, the most of any NFL stadium.

The largest fixed-dome structure in the world has a seating capacity of 73,208, capable of expansion to 76,468. Originally known as the Louisiana Superdome and then the Mercedez-Benz Superdome, the stadium has a long history of hosting championship events.

Five NCAA men's basketball national championships have been held at the Superdome, and the stadium has also been hosting the Sugar Bowl since 1975. The last Super Bowl it hosted was in 2013, when the 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the "Blackout Bowl". That day, the Big Game had to be suspended for an extended period due to technical difficulties within the facility, which probably explains why the Super Bowl hasn't returned to the Big Easy in so long.

As one of the tried and true fixtures in the NFL, the Superdome will continue to provide a home for future Super Bowls as long as it's standing.

2026: Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, California

The host of Super Bowl 50 returns for Super Bowl 60

Located in Santa Clara, Levi's Stadium has been the home of the 49ers since 2014 and hosted Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos sent Peyton Manning's career off with a Lombardi trophy.

The stadium has a capacity of 68,500, rendering it the smallest of all the fields on the list. That being said, it is occupying prime real estate in the Bay Area, and should make for an enjoyable Super Bowl week experience for fans, pundits, and players alike.

Levi's has served the Northwest well as a big game haven, hosting the Pac-12 Championship from 2014-2019 (it has since moved to Allegiant Stadium). It is also scheduled to host multiple matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the 49ers' consistent brand of success under head coach Kyle Shanahan, will they be the next team to attempt to defend their home field in the Big Game?

2027: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Can the Rams repeat on their homefield?

Back in 2022, SoFi Stadium served as the site of the Super Bowl and the home of the Los Angeles Rams simultaneously. With home field advantage behind them, the Rams won Super Bowl 56 by a score of 23-20 over the Cincinati Bengals.

The stadium has a base capacity of 70,240, though it's capable of exceeding 100,000. Gargantuan though that number may seem, it makes sense considering SoFi is by far the most expensive stadium in the world, costing $5.5 billion in construction costs.

In its short lifespan, the stadium has already played host to: the 2022 Super Bowl, the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, WrestleMania 39, and the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. Like Levi's, it will host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well. On top of all of that, it will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

It's a safe bet to say Super Bowl 61 is in good hands.

