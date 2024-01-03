Highlights Ahead of the NFL playoffs, a number of NFL teams are resting their starting quarterbacks in Week 18.

Each conference's No. 1 seed is starting its backup quarterback in the regular season finale.

One team resting its starter could fall to the NFC's No. 7 seed if it loses in Week 18.

The real season begins next week.

That's the attitude many of the NFL's teams are taking in Week 18, as the risk of losing a starting quarterback due to injury—and potentially crippling your Super Bowl chances—vastly outweighs the reward of preventing rust ahead of the playoffs.

Only nine franchises have claimed a berth in the 2023 postseason through 17 weeks; heck, four division titles remain up for grabs. But the lucky few who have solidified their spot are taking advantage.

Here's who is resting ahead of Super Wild Card weekend.

AFC

Lamar Jackson, Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs; Joe Flacco, Browns

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns are locked into the No. 1, No. 3, and No. 5 seed, respectively, making their decisions routine.

Tyler Huntley will start for Baltimore (No. 1 seed) versus the Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday afternoon, giving Jackson—the overwhelming MVP favorite—two weeks off before the Ravens' Divisional Round matchup.

The scenario is eerily similar to 2019, when Baltimore, after clinching the AFC's top seed, hosted an 8-7 Pittsburgh bunch that needed a win in the regular season finale to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Ravens triumphed in that game—eliminating the Steelers from postseason contention—but lost their first playoff outing, as their magical season was spoiled by the Tennessee Titans.

Huntley has appeared in 19 games for Baltimore over his four-year career, making eight starts (3-5). Shockingly, he recorded a perfect passer rating in the Ravens' Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins—just like Jackson did—because of a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Kolar.

Kansas City (No. 3 seed) is trotting out veteran Blaine Gabbert for its Week 18 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. Gabbert, a former top 10 NFL Draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, served as Tom Brady's backup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in each of the last three seasons before coming to the Chiefs in 2023.

Sunday's appearance will mark his 69th career game, 49th career start (13-35), and first start since he was a member of the Titans in 2018. Mahomes will return when Kansas City hosts the AFC's No. 6 seed in the Wild Card round.

Cleveland (No. 5 seed) has tagged Jeff Driskel as the starter for its season finale, a divisional road contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is resting Renaissance man Joe Flacco for his team's impending Wild Card battle against whoever emerges as the AFC South champion and conference's No. 4 seed. Driskel, a 2016 sixth-round selection of the San Francisco 49ers, will be the Browns' fifth starting quarterback of the year.

NFC

Brock Purdy, 49ers; Matthew Stafford, Rams

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Like Baltimore, San Francisco (No. 1 seed) has already locked up its conference's first-round bye, giving head coach Kyle Shanahan no incentive to put Purdy on the field against the Los Angeles Rams. Former first-round pick Sam Darnold is starting the season finale in Purdy's stead.

The Rams' positioning will fluctuate if they lose to the 49ers and the Green Bay Packers defeat the Chicago Bears, but it would only represent a drop from the NFC's No. 6 seed to the No. 7 slot.

As a result, Matthew Stafford will cede his role for the week to the ever-polarizing Carson Wentz, who gets what could be his last chance to show off the immense talent that made him a top two NFL Draft pick back in 2016. Wentz has not started since Week 17 of last season, when he faced the Browns as the Washington Commanders' quarterback.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp, running back Kyren Williams, defensive stars Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones, and several others would also be resting during Week 18.