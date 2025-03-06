Summary Andrea Berta is set to become Arsenal's new sporting director.

One of the Italian's first ports of call will be to sign a new striker at the Emirates.

Berta's 13 strikers at Atletico Madrid have been ranked.

There looks set to be a new man entering the Arsenal hierarchy, with all signs pointing towards the fact that Andrea Berta is set to become the new sporting director at the club. The Italian is best known for his time at Atletico Madrid, holding several different roles at the Spanish club from 2013 before leaving in early 2025.

Berta has been earmarked as the man to replace Edu, and should he be officially announced, one of the first things on his to-do list has to be to recruit a striker. The Gunners' current injury crisis has meant the likes of Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori have had to play as makeshift number nines, and even when Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are fit, Mikel Arteta still doesn't have a reliable goalscorer among his ranks.

Luckily, Berta knows a thing or two about signing strikers. While some turned out to be brilliant purchases, others were nothing short of flops. This is how all 13 of the frontmen he signed for Atleti compare to one another.

13-11

Nicolas Ibanez, Ivan Saponjic, Moussa Dembele

Starting off with Berta's biggest mistakes, and the bottom three in these rankings proves that 53-year-old is far from perfect. Starting off with Nicolas Ibanez, who Atletico acquired from Atletico San Luis in 2019, loaning him out immediately. The Argentine forward stayed for two years without making any appearances, so it is hard to call him a success.

In similar vein, Ivan Saponjic signed with Atletico in 2019 for £400,000, made five appearances in two years, and was sold to Slovan Bratislava in January 2022. Moussa Dembele is the most notable name at the bottom of these rankings, having played for the likes of Fulham and Lyon. Atletico loaned the Frenchman in January 2021 with a £28million purchase option, but he made just seven appearances without scoring and the option was never exercised.

10-6

Nikola Kalinic, Matheus Cunha, Joao Felix, Alexander Sorloth, Memphis Depay