Highlights Quarterbacks have won the Super Bowl MVP 32 times, with Tom Brady leading all players with five wins.

Only one player from the losing team, Chuck Howley, has won the Super Bowl MVP.

The Dallas Cowboys are the only team to have co-MVPs, with Harvey Martin and Randy White sharing honors in their Super Bowl 12 win.

While winning a Super Bowl is the main objective of any NFL player fortunate enough to reach the title game, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the process is a nice little cherry on top of the championship sundae.

As one would expect, the quarterback position is responsible for the most Super Bowl MVP wins, with signal-callers taking the trophy 32 times in 57 games. Also as one would expect, seven-time champion Tom Brady leads all players with five Super Bowl MVP wins, four with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of those to win the award thus far, just one has come from the losing team, that being Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, who recorded a pair of interceptions in a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl 5.

The Cowboys also have the only co-MVPs in history as defensive legends Harvey Martin and Randy White shared the honor in the team's Super Bowl 12 win over the Denver Broncos.

Related 5 biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history A look at the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history.

Every Super Bowl MVP in NFL history

Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Brady leads all players with five Super Bowl MVP wins.

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana sits in second with three, while Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Eli Manning, and Patrick Mahomes are tied for third with two wins each. Starr and Bradshaw are the only two players to win the award in back-to-back Super Bowls.

Mahomes, of course, will get a shot at a third when his Kansas City Chiefs battle the Niners in Super Bowl 58.

Here's a look at every Super Bowl MVP winner of all time.

Super Bowl MVP Winners Super Bowl Super Bowl MVP Team Position 1 (I) Bart Starr Green Bay Packers QB 2 (II) Bart Starr Green Bay Packers QB 3 (III) Joe Namath New York Jets QB 4 (IV) Len Dawson Kansas City Chiefs QB 5 (V) Chuck Howley Dallas Cowboys LB 6 (VI) Roger Staubach Dallas Cowboys QB 7 (VII) Jake Scott Miami Dolphins S 8 (VIII) Larry Csonka Miami Dolphins RB 9 (IX) Franco Harris Pittsburgh Steelers RB 10 (X) Lynn Swann Pittsburgh Steelers WR 11 (XI) Fred Biletnikoff Oakland Raiders WR 12 (XII) Harvey Martin Dallas Cowboys DE Randy White Dallas Cowboys DT 13 (XIII) Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers QB 14 (XIV) Terry Bradshaw Pittsburgh Steelers QB 15 (XV) Jim Plunkett Oakland Raiders QB 16 (XVI) Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers QB 17 (XVII) John Riggins Washington Commanders RB 18 (XVIII) Marcus Allen Los Angeles Raiders RB 19 (XIX) Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers QB 20 (XX) Richard Dent Chicago Bears DE 21 (XXI) Phil Simms New York Giants QB 22 (XXII) Doug Williams Washington Commanders QB 23 (XXIII) Jerry Rice San Francisco 49ers WR 24 (XXIV) Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers QB 25 (XXV) Ottis Anderson New York Giants RB 26 (XXVI) Mark Rypien Washington Commanders QB 27 (XXVII) Troy Aikman Dallas Cowboys QB 28 (XXVIII) Emmitt Smith Dallas Cowboys RB 29 (XXIX) Steve Young San Francisco 49ers QB 30 (XXX) Larry Brown Dallas Cowboys CB 31 (XXXI) Desmond Howard Green Bay Packers KR/PR 32 (XXXII) Terrell Davis Denver Broncos RB 33 (XXXIII) John Elway Denver Broncos QB 34 (XXXIV) Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams QB 35 (XXXV) Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens LB 36 (XXXVI) Tom Brady New England Patriots QB 37 (XXXVII) Dexter Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers S 38 (XXXVIII) Tom Brady New England Patriots QB 39 (XXXIX) Deion Branch New England Patriots WR 40 (XL) Hines Ward Pittsburgh Steelers WR 41 (XLI) Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts QB 42 (XLII) Eli Manning New York Giants QB 43 (XLIII) Santonio Holmes Pittsburgh Steelers WR 44 (XLIV) Drew Brees New Orleans Saints QB 45 (XLV) Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers QB 46 (XLVI) Eli Manning New York Giants QB 47 (XLVII) Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens QB 48 (XLVIII) Malcolm Smith Seattle Seahawks LB 49 (XLIX) Tom Brady New England Patriots QB 50 Von Miller Denver Broncos LB 51 (LI) Tom Brady New England Patriots QB 52 (LII) Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles QB 53 (LIII) Julian Edelman New England Patriots QB 54 (LIV) Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB 55 (LV) Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB 56 (LVI) Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR 57 (LVII) Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.