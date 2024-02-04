Highlights
- Quarterbacks have won the Super Bowl MVP 32 times, with Tom Brady leading all players with five wins.
- Only one player from the losing team, Chuck Howley, has won the Super Bowl MVP.
- The Dallas Cowboys are the only team to have co-MVPs, with Harvey Martin and Randy White sharing honors in their Super Bowl 12 win.
While winning a Super Bowl is the main objective of any NFL player fortunate enough to reach the title game, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the process is a nice little cherry on top of the championship sundae.
As one would expect, the quarterback position is responsible for the most Super Bowl MVP wins, with signal-callers taking the trophy 32 times in 57 games. Also as one would expect, seven-time champion Tom Brady leads all players with five Super Bowl MVP wins, four with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Of those to win the award thus far, just one has come from the losing team, that being Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, who recorded a pair of interceptions in a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl 5.
The Cowboys also have the only co-MVPs in history as defensive legends Harvey Martin and Randy White shared the honor in the team's Super Bowl 12 win over the Denver Broncos.
Every Super Bowl MVP in NFL history
Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP
As mentioned, Brady leads all players with five Super Bowl MVP wins.
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana sits in second with three, while Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Eli Manning, and Patrick Mahomes are tied for third with two wins each. Starr and Bradshaw are the only two players to win the award in back-to-back Super Bowls.
Mahomes, of course, will get a shot at a third when his Kansas City Chiefs battle the Niners in Super Bowl 58.
Here's a look at every Super Bowl MVP winner of all time.
|
Super Bowl MVP Winners
|
Super Bowl
|
Super Bowl MVP
|
Team
|
Position
|
1 (I)
|
Bart Starr
|
Green Bay Packers
|
QB
|
2 (II)
|
Bart Starr
|
Green Bay Packers
|
QB
|
3 (III)
|
Joe Namath
|
New York Jets
|
QB
|
4 (IV)
|
Len Dawson
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
QB
|
5 (V)
|
Chuck Howley
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
LB
|
6 (VI)
|
Roger Staubach
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
QB
|
7 (VII)
|
Jake Scott
|
Miami Dolphins
|
S
|
8 (VIII)
|
Larry Csonka
|
Miami Dolphins
|
RB
|
9 (IX)
|
Franco Harris
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
RB
|
10 (X)
|
Lynn Swann
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
WR
|
11 (XI)
|
Fred Biletnikoff
|
Oakland Raiders
|
WR
|
12 (XII)
|
Harvey Martin
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
DE
|
Randy White
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
DT
|
13 (XIII)
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
QB
|
14 (XIV)
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
QB
|
15 (XV)
|
Jim Plunkett
|
Oakland Raiders
|
QB
|
16 (XVI)
|
Joe Montana
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
QB
|
17 (XVII)
|
John Riggins
|
Washington Commanders
|
RB
|
18 (XVIII)
|
Marcus Allen
|
Los Angeles Raiders
|
RB
|
19 (XIX)
|
Joe Montana
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
QB
|
20 (XX)
|
Richard Dent
|
Chicago Bears
|
DE
|
21 (XXI)
|
Phil Simms
|
New York Giants
|
QB
|
22 (XXII)
|
Doug Williams
|
Washington Commanders
|
QB
|
23 (XXIII)
|
Jerry Rice
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
WR
|
24 (XXIV)
|
Joe Montana
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
QB
|
25 (XXV)
|
Ottis Anderson
|
New York Giants
|
RB
|
26 (XXVI)
|
Mark Rypien
|
Washington Commanders
|
QB
|
27 (XXVII)
|
Troy Aikman
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
QB
|
28 (XXVIII)
|
Emmitt Smith
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
RB
|
29 (XXIX)
|
Steve Young
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
QB
|
30 (XXX)
|
Larry Brown
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
CB
|
31 (XXXI)
|
Desmond Howard
|
Green Bay Packers
|
KR/PR
|
32 (XXXII)
|
Terrell Davis
|
Denver Broncos
|
RB
|
33 (XXXIII)
|
John Elway
|
Denver Broncos
|
QB
|
34 (XXXIV)
|
Kurt Warner
|
St. Louis Rams
|
QB
|
35 (XXXV)
|
Ray Lewis
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
LB
|
36 (XXXVI)
|
Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
QB
|
37 (XXXVII)
|
Dexter Jackson
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
S
|
38 (XXXVIII)
|
Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
QB
|
39 (XXXIX)
|
Deion Branch
|
New England Patriots
|
WR
|
40 (XL)
|
Hines Ward
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
WR
|
41 (XLI)
|
Peyton Manning
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
QB
|
42 (XLII)
|
Eli Manning
|
New York Giants
|
QB
|
43 (XLIII)
|
Santonio Holmes
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
WR
|
44 (XLIV)
|
Drew Brees
|
New Orleans Saints
|
QB
|
45 (XLV)
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
Green Bay Packers
|
QB
|
46 (XLVI)
|
Eli Manning
|
New York Giants
|
QB
|
47 (XLVII)
|
Joe Flacco
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
QB
|
48 (XLVIII)
|
Malcolm Smith
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
LB
|
49 (XLIX)
|
Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
QB
|
50
|
Von Miller
|
Denver Broncos
|
LB
|
51 (LI)
|
Tom Brady
|
New England Patriots
|
QB
|
52 (LII)
|
Nick Foles
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
QB
|
53 (LIII)
|
Julian Edelman
|
New England Patriots
|
QB
|
54 (LIV)
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
QB
|
55 (LV)
|
Tom Brady
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
QB
|
56 (LVI)
|
Cooper Kupp
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
WR
|
57 (LVII)
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
QB
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.