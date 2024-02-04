Highlights

  • Quarterbacks have won the Super Bowl MVP 32 times, with Tom Brady leading all players with five wins.
  • Only one player from the losing team, Chuck Howley, has won the Super Bowl MVP.
  • The Dallas Cowboys are the only team to have co-MVPs, with Harvey Martin and Randy White sharing honors in their Super Bowl 12 win.

While winning a Super Bowl is the main objective of any NFL player fortunate enough to reach the title game, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the process is a nice little cherry on top of the championship sundae.

As one would expect, the quarterback position is responsible for the most Super Bowl MVP wins, with signal-callers taking the trophy 32 times in 57 games. Also as one would expect, seven-time champion Tom Brady leads all players with five Super Bowl MVP wins, four with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of those to win the award thus far, just one has come from the losing team, that being Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley, who recorded a pair of interceptions in a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl 5.

The Cowboys also have the only co-MVPs in history as defensive legends Harvey Martin and Randy White shared the honor in the team's Super Bowl 12 win over the Denver Broncos.

Every Super Bowl MVP in NFL history

Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Brady leads all players with five Super Bowl MVP wins.

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana sits in second with three, while Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, Eli Manning, and Patrick Mahomes are tied for third with two wins each. Starr and Bradshaw are the only two players to win the award in back-to-back Super Bowls.

Mahomes, of course, will get a shot at a third when his Kansas City Chiefs battle the Niners in Super Bowl 58.

Here's a look at every Super Bowl MVP winner of all time.

Super Bowl MVP Winners

Super Bowl

Super Bowl MVP

Team

Position

1 (I)

Bart Starr

Green Bay Packers

QB

2 (II)

Bart Starr

Green Bay Packers

QB

3 (III)

Joe Namath

New York Jets

QB

4 (IV)

Len Dawson

Kansas City Chiefs

QB

5 (V)

Chuck Howley

Dallas Cowboys

LB

6 (VI)

Roger Staubach

Dallas Cowboys

QB

7 (VII)

Jake Scott

Miami Dolphins

S

8 (VIII)

Larry Csonka

Miami Dolphins

RB

9 (IX)

Franco Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers

RB

10 (X)

Lynn Swann

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR

11 (XI)

Fred Biletnikoff

Oakland Raiders

WR

12 (XII)

Harvey Martin

Dallas Cowboys

DE

Randy White

Dallas Cowboys

DT

13 (XIII)

Terry Bradshaw

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB

14 (XIV)

Terry Bradshaw

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB

15 (XV)

Jim Plunkett

Oakland Raiders

QB

16 (XVI)

Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers

QB

17 (XVII)

John Riggins

Washington Commanders

RB

18 (XVIII)

Marcus Allen

Los Angeles Raiders

RB

19 (XIX)

Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers

QB

20 (XX)

Richard Dent

Chicago Bears

DE

21 (XXI)

Phil Simms

New York Giants

QB

22 (XXII)

Doug Williams

Washington Commanders

QB

23 (XXIII)

Jerry Rice

San Francisco 49ers

WR

24 (XXIV)

Joe Montana

San Francisco 49ers

QB

25 (XXV)

Ottis Anderson

New York Giants

RB

26 (XXVI)

Mark Rypien

Washington Commanders

QB

27 (XXVII)

Troy Aikman

Dallas Cowboys

QB

28 (XXVIII)

Emmitt Smith

Dallas Cowboys

RB

29 (XXIX)

Steve Young

San Francisco 49ers

QB

30 (XXX)

Larry Brown

Dallas Cowboys

CB

31 (XXXI)

Desmond Howard

Green Bay Packers

KR/PR

32 (XXXII)

Terrell Davis

Denver Broncos

RB

33 (XXXIII)

John Elway

Denver Broncos

QB

34 (XXXIV)

Kurt Warner

St. Louis Rams

QB

35 (XXXV)

Ray Lewis

Baltimore Ravens

LB

36 (XXXVI)

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

QB

37 (XXXVII)

Dexter Jackson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S

38 (XXXVIII)

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

QB

39 (XXXIX)

Deion Branch

New England Patriots

WR

40 (XL)

Hines Ward

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR

41 (XLI)

Peyton Manning

Indianapolis Colts

QB

42 (XLII)

Eli Manning

New York Giants

QB

43 (XLIII)

Santonio Holmes

Pittsburgh Steelers

WR

44 (XLIV)

Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints

QB

45 (XLV)

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers

QB

46 (XLVI)

Eli Manning

New York Giants

QB

47 (XLVII)

Joe Flacco

Baltimore Ravens

QB

48 (XLVIII)

Malcolm Smith

Seattle Seahawks

LB

49 (XLIX)

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

QB

50

Von Miller

Denver Broncos

LB

51 (LI)

Tom Brady

New England Patriots

QB

52 (LII)

Nick Foles

Philadelphia Eagles

QB

53 (LIII)

Julian Edelman

New England Patriots

QB

54 (LIV)

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs

QB

55 (LV)

Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB

56 (LVI)

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams

WR

57 (LVII)

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs

QB

