Highlights Baker Mayfield will suit up in Week 18 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite suffering a rib injury in Week 17.

The Buccaneers are in a pure "win and in" situation against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

There is a slim chance for Tampa Bay to clinch a playoff spot without winning the division.

A week ago, all the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to do to win the NFC South for the third consecutive season was defeat the New Orleans Saints, which they'd done once already.

And seeing as how the Bucs had won four straight behind some stellar play from Baker Mayfield, their odds looked pretty good. But the Saints had other plans and kept their own division title hopes alive with an easy 23-13 victory that wasn't even as close as the final score indicated.

To make matters worse, Mayfield, amid the best season of his career, suffered a rib injury late in the loss, leaving his status for the Bucs' regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers up in the air.

Thankfully for Tampa Bay, that status is no longer unclear as head coach Todd Bowles confirmed on Friday that Mayfield will indeed suit up in Week 18. How effective he'll be remains to be seen.

But even if Baker isn't at his best, the Buccaneers' odds of winning the NFC South look pretty good as they caught a fortunate break from the schedule makers in facing the worst team in the NFL to close out the year.

Let's have a look at all the scenarios surrounding Baker and the Bucs in Week 18.

How the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch an NFL playoff spot in Week 18

The Buccaneers are in a pure "win and in" situation against the Panthers

Coming into Week 18, Tampa Bay and New Orleans are tied atop the NFC South with the same 8-8 record, while the Atlanta Falcons are one game back at 7-9 after last week's loss to the Chicago Bears.

As the Buccaneers hold the tiebreaker over the Saints thanks to a better record in common games played (7-4 to 5-6), they're firmly in the driver's seat on Sunday afternoon and are in a pure "win and in" situation against the two-win Panthers, whom they beat 21-18 in Week 13.

If the Bucs win, they win the NFC South and clinch the No. 4 seed in the NFC, no matter what the Saints do in their Week 18 matchup with the Falcons.

However, if Tampa Bay somehow loses to Carolina, the Buccaneers are automatically eliminated from postseason contention. And that's even if the Saints lose, as the Falcons would slide in and steal the division via the three-way tiebreaker rules.

How the Buccaneers win the NFC South

Buccaneers win vs. Panthers

There is also a scenario in which the Buccaneers clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs without winning the division. But that's highly improbable as it involves the Tampa Bay-Carolina matchup ending in a tie, which hasn't occurred in the league all season. Nevertheless, if that happens and the Bucs get some help, they're in as a wild-card team.

How the Buccaneers clinch a playoff spot without winning the NFC South

Buccaneers tie vs. Panthers + Seahawks lose vs. Cardinals + Packers lose/tie vs. Bears

And there you have it. On paper, the Buccaneers should have no problems on Sunday. But if this season has proven anything, it's that no win is ever guaranteed in the NFL.

