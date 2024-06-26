Highlights Anthony Joshua aims to join a rare club of three-time heavyweight boxing champions.

The best heavyweight boxers of all time include Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, and Evander Holyfield — all of whom have won the title on three separate occasions.

But where would Joshua rank in this list if he defeated Daniel Dubois in September and became a three-time heavyweight champ himself?

Anthony Joshua will fight for the IBF world heavyweight boxing championship September at Wembley Stadium in London, against fellow British boxer Daniel Dubois. Should AJ defeat Dubois then he'll become a three-time heavyweight ruler, and join a rare club that is only home to, currently, five other fighters, including Muhammad Ali.

Some of the best heavyweight boxers of all time didn't just win the championship once, but again and again. And, with that in mind, we count down the best fighters to ever win the world heavyweight title three times, including where Joshua would fit into the ranking should he win once again later this year.

6. Michael Moorer

Best wins: Bert Cooper, Evander Holyfield, and Vassiliy Jirov

Michael Moorer defined what it meant to be a pound-for-pound caliber fighter as he excelled at both light heavyweight and heavyweight from the late 1980s to late 1990s. Moorer has numerous distinctions in the sport as the first-ever southpaw (left-handed fighter) to win a version of the heavyweight championship, and is only one of four boxers to win titles at both light heavyweight and heavyweight, alongside Roy Jones Jr., Michael Spinks, and James Toney.

5. Vitali Klitschko

Best wins: Herbie Hide, Corrie Sanders, and Chris Arreola

Vitali Klitschko was a dominant force in a weak heavyweight era, commanding a significant knockout winning percentage against inferior opposition. Moorer arguably has greater individual wins than Klitschko. However, when it comes to a head-to-head match-ups, few would even be competitive with Klitschko.

4. Anthony Joshua?

Best wins: Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Andy Ruiz, and Francis Ngannou

Should Joshua defeat Dubois then he, like all the other fighters in this list, would become a three-time world heavyweight boxing champion. Joshua has already built an impressive legacy in boxing, and is a lock for the International Hall-of-Fame when he finally hangs up the gloves. But retirement seems a long way away for the Londoner. It is a far cry from when he suffered back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but Joshua has rebounded in style, and with class, as he's beaten Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and Francis Ngannou since the defeats. There is room to expand his legacy even further beyond a possible win over Dubois, and if he adds Tyson Fury's scalp to his resume, then he arguably leapfrogs the next fighter on this list to take third place in this ranking.

3. Evander Holyfield

Best wins: Buster Douglas, Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe, Mike Tyson, and Michael Moorer

Like Michael Moorer, Evander Holyfield is another example of a pound-for-pound caliber heavyweight as he ran through the cruiserweight division, edging a victory over Dwight Muhammad Qawi in a boxing classic — dubbed by The Ring magazine as one of the last, great 15-round fights. Holyfield enjoyed arguably even greater success at heavyweight, beating legends, and scoring a two-right win over Mike Tyson; the latter fight of which was retrospectively dubbed 'The Bite Fight' as Tyson bit a chunk off Holyfield's ear.

2. Lennox Lewis

Best wins: Donovan Razor Ruddock, Hasim Rahman, Vitali Klitschko, Evander Holyfield, and Mike Tyson

One of the greatest heavyweight fighters ever, Lennox Lewis was also a three-time heavyweight champion and reigned supreme in a competitive era for the heavyweight division. If the 1970s was the division's golden era, then Lewis ran rampant in its silver era, and deserves all his flowers for beating everyone he ever got in the ring with. Though he lost twice, to Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman, he avenged both defeats with knockout wins of his own. Legend.

1. Muhammad Ali

Best wins: George Foreman, Sonny Liston, Joe Frazier, Cleveland Williams, Ernie Terrell, Ken Norton, and Earnie Shavers

Who else could occupy the No.1 spot other than Muhammad Ali? Though he was robbed of three of his prime years due to refusing US army induction against Vietnam, he still built one of the best resumes in boxing history.