Key Takeaways Cristiano Ronaldo has received 21 suspensions or bans throughout his career, with various reasons and lengths of time missed.

The Portuguese superstar was suspended the most amount of times while playing for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Despite his disciplinary issues, Ronaldo remains the most-capped and highest-scoring player in international football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers to have ever played the game. In an extensive career spanning over two decades, the forward has smashed innumerable records, won the second-most Ballon d'Or's in history, had a fierce rivalry with a similarly transcendental player in Lionel Messi and has a catalogue of illustrious honours.

In this same career, however, Ronaldo has been hit by several suspensions or bans. 21, in total. His first came as an under-17s player at Sporting, though this list will only cover any bans or suspensions received by Ronaldo as a senior player. Here are all of those instances.

Every Time Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Suspended or Banned Date Team Opponent Reason for Suspension How Many Games were Missed 15/04/2004 Manchester United Aston Villa Two bookable offences 1 14/01/2006 Manchester United Manchester City Straight red card 3 03/02/2006 Manchester United Benfica Offensive gesture to fans 1 02/06/2007 Portugal Serbia Cumulative yellow cards 1 15/08/2007 Manchester United Portsmouth Alleged headbutt, straight red card 3 30/11/2008 Manchester United Manchester City Two bookable offences 1 05/12/2009 Real Madrid Almeria Two bookable offences 1 24/01/2010 Real Madrid Malaga Straight red card 2 12/01/2013 Real Madrid Real Sociedad Cumulative yellow cards 1 26/03/2013 Portugal Israel Cumulative yellow cards 1 17/05/2013 Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Straight red card 1 11/10/2013 Portugal Israel Suspension through yellow cards 1 02/02/2014 Real Madrid Athletic Bilbao Straight red card 3 24/01/2015 Real Madrid Cordoba Straight red card 2 13/08/2017 Real Madrid Barcelona Two bookable offences 1 13/08/2017 Real Madrid Barcelona Pushing the official 5 19/09/2018 Juventus Valencia Straight red card 1 07/09/2021 Portugal Azerbaijan Suspension through yellow cards 1 22/10/2022 Manchester United Chelsea Suspension given by manager 1 11/09/2023 Portugal Luxembourg Cumulative yellow cards 1 25/02/2024 Al-Nassr Al-Shabab Offensive gesture 1

Manchester United (First Stint)

Five Suspensions

Ronaldo's discipline, or any issues that came with it, simply paled in comparison to the star quality that he consistently showcased soon after arriving at Manchester United in 2003. That being said, it was not as though Ronaldo's first stint in the Premier League came without any behavioural issues.

The attacker's first senior red card came on the final day of the 2003/04 Premier League season, when Manchester United faced Aston Villa. It was a game in which Ronaldo scored the second goal in a 2-0 win, though the match was overshadowed slightly by the fact that the Red Devils finished with nine men. Just moments after midfielder Darren Fletcher was dismissed, Ronaldo followed him to the dressing room, though luckily for the pair, their dismissals did not affect the outcome of the game.

It would be almost two years before Ronaldo was sent off again, this time in a Manchester derby where rivals Manchester City emerged victorious. Having been challenged by Stephen Jordan only seconds prior to his sending off, the Portuguese saw red, looking to catch former Red Devil Andy Cole with a malicious tackle. While there was, mercifully, no contact, Ronaldo was still dismissed, his intent enough to justify a red card. There would be yet another suspension for Ronaldo just weeks later when, in February, he was judged to have made an offensive gesture to Benfica fans when his side met theirs in a European fixture the previous December, seeing himself banned for a game.

In 2007, Manchester United drew 1-1 with a Portsmouth side that included Richard Hughes, who is now the sporting director at Liverpool. In a sign of petulance more than anything else, Ronaldo rose to Hughes' deliberate irritation of him, replying with a headbutt that saw him swiftly dismissed from the game and ultimately banned for three further matches.

Ronaldo's final red card in his first term at Manchester United came in yet another Manchester derby, this time in 2008. Having handled a ball coming towards him from a corner, referee Howard Webb, the current chief refereeing officer of PGMOL, was quick to show Ronaldo his second yellow card of the game.

Real Madrid

Nine suspensions

Ronaldo had a strong opening to life in the Spanish top flight, before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for several weeks. In his first start at home for Real Madrid, he faced Almeria. It was a game that Madrid won 4-2 and a game that, in the span of four minutes, saw Ronaldo score, get booked and receive a second yellow card, his first dismissal in the white of Real Madrid.

Just over a month later, against Malaga, Ronaldo scored both goals in a 2-0 win, offering no respite to Patrick Mtiliga, the Malaga left back. In one instance of the pair battling against each other, Ronaldo caught the defender with an outstretched arm, fracturing the Dane's nose. Though Ronaldo was adamant that there was no malice in the offence, it did not prevent La Liga handing him a two-game suspension for his actions.

A one-game suspension struck Ronaldo in early 2013 after he passed the threshold for yellow cards against Real Sociedad, his caution earning him a ban for the next game. Just months later came Ronaldo's next straight red card when, against Atletico Madrid, the forward grew tired of the tackles that he was on the receiving end of. Ultimately, when midfielder Gabi went to challenge Ronaldo, he caught the midfielder in the face with his boot and was immediately given his marching orders.

Halfway through the 2013/14 season, Madrid faced Athletic Bilbao in the league, a game that saw a scuffle in which Ronaldo was involved. Though, to Ronaldo's defence, he was not the instigator. He had been shoved initially and involved somewhat in the resulting fracas, though the referee saw fit to send Madrid's number 7 off, much to the dismay of both him and Madrid's fans.

In the next campaign came Ronaldo's next red card, this time against Cordoba in another La Liga fixture. Madrid were chasing a winner against a minnow, compared to their own standard, and Ronaldo, not having had his best game by any means, lashed out at Cordoba defender Edimar, thrashing into his shin and being quickly, correctly, dismissed.

In 2017, Madrid faced bitter rivals FC Barcelona in the Supercopa. In the first leg, Ronaldo was booked soon after scoring, as he had removed his shirt in the celebration. Moments later, he was judged to have dived in the penalty area, swiftly receiving his second booking of the game. Before leaving the pitch, Ronaldo gave a light shove to the official, which ultimately led to a five-game suspension for the Portuguese international, the longest ban in his career to date.

Juventus

One suspension

Ronaldo received just one red card throughout his three-year tenure with Juventus. When the Old Lady faced Valencia in the Champions League, Ronaldo was controversially dismissed after the referee ruled that he had pulled the hair of opposing defender Jeison Murillo. Though, by rule of the law, Ronaldo should have been suspended for the following three matches, after an appeal, his ban was reduced to one game, allowing him to play in Juventus' game against his former club, Manchester United.

Manchester United (second stint)

One suspension

Similarly to his time in Italy, for Ronaldo's second term in England, he received only one suspension, although this was not a result of any in-game action. Manchester United played Tottenham Hotspur in the 2022/23 season, a game in which manager Erik ten Hag planned to bring Ronaldo on from the bench. It transpired after the game, however, that Ronaldo had refused to enter the game, which led to ten Hag suspending the attacker. It was not long before Ronaldo was bound for the exit door at Old Trafford, his eyes set on Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr

One suspension

Ronaldo has now played over 50 games for Al-Nassr, the club where many presume he will eventually end his career. In that time, he has received one red card against which there can be no arguments. After a frustrating 2-1 loss to rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup, Ali Al-Bulayhi, who had been aiming to annoy Ronaldo for much of the match, found himself on the receiving end of an elbow from Ronaldo, who was immediately red carded for his actions.

Portugal

Five suspensions

With 214 caps and 132 goals, Ronaldo is both the most-capped and highest-scoring player in the history of international football, having represented his native Portugal for over two decades since making his debut as a teenager in 2003. While Ronaldo has faced five suspensions as a national player, none of those have been the result of a direct red card.

Instead, all of Ronaldo's international absences have come from acquiring too many yellow cards in qualifying, be it for a Euros or for a World Cup. Portugal are no doubt grateful that their star man was never suspended for any large portions of competitions, with Ronaldo having helped guide Portugal to two European Championship triumphs throughout his long period of service.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 23/09/2024)