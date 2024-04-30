Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo has received 12 red cards throughout his career for club and country.

The former Manchester United forward has often been punished after retaliating against overly physical opponents.

Al Nassr's captain was sent off for a stray elbow in the 2024 Saudi Super Cup against Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always worn his heart on his sleeve. As a kid on the Portuguese island of Madeira, he was known as 'cry baby' by his teammates because of how often he broke down in tears when things didn't go his way.

Not much has gone against Ronaldo throughout a professional career that sees him ranked as one of the greatest football players of all time. Laced between the many triumphs, there have been some lowlights - often dictated by an ill-timed burst of emotion.

Real Madrid's all-time record goalscorer picked up his 12th career red card during his first full season with Al Nassr - as many as his fearsome former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane. Here is a closer look at the dirty dozen.

Every Time Cristiano Ronaldo was Sent Off Number Date Fixture Minute 1. 15th May 2004 Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United 85th 2. 14th January 2006 Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United 66th 3. 15th August 2007 Portsmouth 1-1 Manchester United 85th 4. 30th November 2008 Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United 68th 5. 5th December 2009 Real Madrid 4-2 Almeria 87th 6. 24th January 2010 Real Madrid 2-0 Malaga 70th 7. 17th May 2013 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid 115th 8. 2nd February 2014 Athletic Club 1-1 Real Madrid 75th 9. 24th January 2015 Cordoba 1-2 Real Madrid 83rd 10. 13th August 2017 Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid 82nd 11. 19th September 2018 Valencia 0-2 Juventus 29th 12. 8th April 2024 Al Hilal 2-1 Al Nassr 86th

1 Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United

15th May 2004

Ronaldo's maiden campaign at Manchester United was peppered with flashes of his abundant potential. After winning a penalty during a dazzling debut against Bolton Wanderers, the stepover specialist left plenty of dizzy defenders in his wake before scoring his fourth Premier League goal on the final day of the season.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, he signed off the 2003/04 campaign five minutes early after receiving a second yellow card against Aston Villa. Avoiding suspension for the first disciplinary lapse of his career, United's teenager returned one week later to light up a victorious FA Cup final against Millwall. Sir Alex Ferguson hailed him as "better than anything in Europe".

Match Details Competition Premier League Stadium Villa Park Attendance 42,573 Referee Rob Styles Red card minute 85th

2 Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

14th January 2006

Retaliation is a common theme of Ronaldo's red cards. Just seconds after getting clobbered by a robust challenge from Manchester City's Stephen Jordan which went unpunished, United's number seven chased after the ball through a fog of red mist. Andrew Cole, one of Manchester United's greatest-ever strikers who had moved to the blue half of the city, was the unwitting recipient.

Ronaldo's airborne stamp mercifully didn't connect with Cole, but Steve Bennett was quick to produce his red card, reducing United to 10 while they were already trailing 2-0. Ferguson had the gall to appeal the decision which the FA predictably dismissed.

Match Details Competition Premier League Stadium Etihad Stadium Attendance 47,192 Referee Steve Bennett Red card minute 66th

3 Portsmouth 1-1 Manchester United

15th August 2007

Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes didn't enjoy a career laced with obvious standout moments. The former Bournemouth and Portsmouth midfielder was rarely a regular in the top flight and never scored a Premier League goal but did manage to provoke Ronaldo into a petulant headbutt.

Hughes ranked the scuffle at Fratton Park in 2007 as "one of the highlights of my career". Ferguson rarely criticised Ronaldo in public but warned: "He has got to realise he is better than these other players and not to rise to their bait. He has got to rise above it." The petulant Portuguese forward didn't take that message onboard.

Match Details Competition Premier League Stadium Fratton Park Attendance 20,510 Referee Steve Bennett Red card minute 85th

4 Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United

30th November 2008

Ronaldo is the player with the most club headed goals since 2000 but turned down the chance to add to his tally during the Manchester derby in 2008. Rather than thumping Wayne Rooney's corner beyond Joe Hart, Ronaldo thrust his arms in front of his face. Howard Webb swiftly produced a second yellow card for a deliberate handball, earning United's star an early bath.

"I heard a beep," Ronaldo claimed. But replays showed that the foul on Micah Richards had not occurred, let alone been spotted and whistled for by the referee, before Ronaldo raised his arms. City manager Mark Hughes was not the only one to ask: "If the ball was going to hit him in the face why didn't he just head it?"

Match Details Competition Premier League Stadium Etihad Stadium Attendance 47,320 Referee Howard Webb Red card minute 68th

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo received more Premier League red cards (four) than Mario Balotelli or Eric Cantona (three).

5 Real Madrid 4-2 Almeria

5th December 2009

On his first start at the Santiago Bernabeu after two months recovering from an ankle injury, Ronaldo made up for lost time against Almeria in 2009. Real Madrid's record signing scored, assisted, missed a penalty and earned his first La Liga red card during a hectic 4-2 comeback win.

Ronaldo sulked when Karim Benzema tucked away the rebound from his failed spot kick before celebrating a strike he converted himself by whipping his shirt off. That earned him a booking which proved costly after the referee produced another yellow card following a tangle with Juanma Ortiz. Ronaldo apologised to Madrid's fans post-game, offering: "I'm human and I made a mistake."

Match Details Competition La Liga Stadium Santiago Bernabeu Attendance 77,000 Referee Estrada Fernandez Red card minute 87th

6 Real Madrid 2-0 Malaga

24th January 2010

Malaga's left-back Patrick Mtiliga had struggled to get close enough to Ronaldo to foul him at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2010, watching on as Real Madrid's forward scored twice in the first half. When the Danish defender did get touch-tight, he received an elbow to his face which fractured his nose.

Ronaldo insisted there was no malice behind the swing of his arm, but didn't offer the most heartfelt apology. "It was bad luck to hit him on the nose because he's only 1.70 metres and if he had been taller I would have struck his chest," Ronaldo explained. La Liga didn't buy it and slapped him with a two-game ban.

Match Details Competition La Liga Stadium Santiago Bernabeu Attendance 72,000 Referee Miguel Angel Perez Lasa Red card minute 70th

7 Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid

17th May 2013

The derby between Atletico and Real Madrid is one of the biggest inter-city club rivalries in world football, taking on heightened importance since Diego Simeone took over Los Rojiblancos. Atletico's first derby victory of the 21st century didn't arrive until May 2013. It was worth the wait as Real imploded in the Copa del Rey final at their own stadium, losing after extra time as Ronaldo and his manager Jose Mourinho were both sent off.

Ronaldo gave Real the lead after 13 minutes before growing increasingly frustrated with the robust treatment he received. Following yet another foul from Gabi, Ronaldo flicked out his boot in mid-air, catching the Atletico midfielder in the face.

Match Details Competition Copa del Rey Stadium Santiago Bernabeu Attendance 80,000 Referee Carlos Clos Gomes Red card minute 115th

8 Athletic Club 1-1 Real Madrid

2nd February 2014

Not every red card Ronaldo earned during his career was entirely justified. After receiving a shove from Carlos Gurpegi and getting fronted up by Ander Iturraspe, Ronaldo was bizarrely singled out as the offending party.

The freshly crowned Ballon d'Or winner was staggered by the decision from Miguel Angel Ayza Gamez during a league draw with Athletic Club, laughing in disbelief as he reluctantly sauntered off the pitch. The Spanish FA weren't impressed either, suspending the official for a month and taking him off all future Real Madrid matches. Much to the dismay of those in the capital, Ronaldo didn't avoid a three-game ban.

Match Details Competition La Liga Stadium San Mames Attendance 47,000 Referee Miguel Angel Ayza Gamez Red card minute 75th

9 Cordoba 1-2 Real Madrid

24th January 2015

Cordoba's defender Edimar had a much cooler head than Ronaldo when he was quizzed about the unprovoked kick he received from the Portuguese forward in January 2015. "I hold no grudge," the Brazilian shrugged. "I forgive Cristiano."

Just 10 days after earning the third Ballon d'Or of his career, Ronaldo unveiled the ugly underbelly of his game. As Madrid chased a winner against their lowly hosts, Ronaldo swung his boot at Edimar, making a better connection with his opponent's shinpads than he had the ball all afternoon. Ronaldo took to social media to apologise to Edimar for what he described as a "thoughtless action".

Match Details Competition La Liga Stadium Nuevo Arcangel Attendance 21,495 Referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez Red card minute 83rd

10 Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid

13th August 2017

The 2017 Spanish Supercopa should have been a golden night for Ronaldo against Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona. But one of the top scorers in El Clasico history sullied a triumphant contest by receiving two desperately avoidable yellow cards in as many minutes.

A matter of seconds after celebrating a spectacular strike by removing his shirt to show the Camp Nou crowd his name and number, Ronaldo was booked for diving in the penalty area. The Spanish federation hit Madrid's star with a five-game ban after he lightly shoved referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea. Ronaldo labelled the punishment "exaggerated and ridiculous". "This is what you call persecution!" he wailed into the void of social media.

Match Details Competition Spanish Supercopa Stadium Camp Nou Attendance 89,514 Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea Red card minute 82nd

11 Valencia 0-2 Juventus

19th September 2018

Juventus paid £88m for a 33-year-old Ronaldo in 2018 with the express goal of winning the Champions League. The doomed nature of that flawed plan was hinted at when Ronaldo's first appearance in the competition for the Italian giants ended in tears after less than 30 minutes.

Ronaldo was shown a straight red card after grappling with Valencia's Jeison Murillo, raking his fingers through the defender's hair. At one point the competition's record scorer lay on his back in disbelief before belatedly leaving the pitch while sobbing. Juve's Emre Can didn't help Ronaldo's case when he scoffed: "That's supposed to be a red? We're not women, we're playing football."

Match Details Competition Champions League Stadium Mestalla Attendance 46,067 Referee Dr Felix Brych Red card minute 29th

12 Al Hilal 2-1 Al Nassr

8th April 2024

Al Hilal's Ali Al-Bulayhi has a track record as an arch-antagonist. The Saudi Arabian defender fired off a verbal volley at Lionel Messi during the 2022 World Cup and got a handful of Son Heung-min's hair when coming up against South Korea at the 2023 Asian Cup. Unlike Messi and Son, Ronaldo took Al-Bulayhi's bait.

During a frustrating 2-1 loss in the Saudi Super Cup to rivals Al Hilal, Ronaldo was sent off. The Al Nassr skipper aimed an elbow into Al-Bulayhi's ribs at the end of a dispiriting defeat. Al Hilal's Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus offered sympathy to his compatriot, explaining: "He's not used to losing in his career." But that was hardly the first time he has lost his head.

Match Details Competition Saudi Super Cup Stadium Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium Attendance 34,000 Referee Mohammed Khaled Al-Hoaish Red card minute 86th

Data via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 30th April 2024.