Highlights If you ask most football people, they'll tell you that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

However, as has been proven in the early going of the 2023 campaign, Mahomes is far from infallible, having cost his team a few times with turnovers.

While Mahomes is known as a big time player with two Super Bowl MVPs to his name, you might be surprised at how many of his multi-interception games came on the big stage.

In Week 4 of the 2023 season, the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the New York Jets by a final of 23-20. KC needed a late field goal to get it done. Part of the reason for the dicey finish was that Patrick Mahomes, as great as he is, was, for once, not infallible. He did not have his best performance by any stretch of the imagination.

Mahomes went 18-for-30 for 203 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Though the Chiefs won, number 15 did cough up the ball twice, and while it might be hard to think of other times the two-time MVP has tossed multiple interceptions in one outing, it's happened more often than you'd think—especially on the biggest stages. Here now, are the 13 times that Mahomes was picked off more than once in a game.

13 October 7, 2018 - Kansas City Chiefs 30 Jacksonville Jaguars 14

Maybe it was because fall was coming that Patrick Mahomes took the first fall of sorts in his career. In just his sixth start under center, Mahomes faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs got a win, by a final of 30-14. Mahomes, aka, "Magic Man", was pedestrian in the contest.

He was 22-for-38 through the air, and though he did have over 300 yards passing, he also coughed it up through the afternoon sky twice without throwing a TD on the day. The Chiefs required a strong running game and solid defense to bail out Mahomes' uneven outing.

12 October 14, 2018 - New England Patriots 43 Kansas City Chiefs 40

Exactly one week later, on the road against the New England Patriots, the sophomore slinger felt the sting of turnovers again in his first of several epic battles with Tom Brady. The veteran showed the young Mahomes how to close a game out. Their numbers were pretty similar, but the Patriots eked out a 43-40 win in a wild affair.

Mahomes did show that he was a future star with his 352 passing yards and four TD tosses. But, he did have two early picks, and when you turn the ball over against Brady and Bill Belichick, it's going to be hard to win. Mahomes did complete two long scoring passes of 67 and 75 yards as he attempted a furious comeback, but in the end, he came up short.

11 November 19, 2018 - Los Angeles Rams 54 Kansas City Chiefs 51

In what seemed destined to be a Super Bowl matchup waiting to happen, the 9-1 Los Angeles Rams hosted the 9-1 Chiefs. Something had to give between these two high-octane offenses. Unfortunately for Mahomes, his mistakes would be the death of him in this contest. The Rams rolled up the numbers, and led KC by 10 points heading into the 4th quarter.

The game was squarely on the second-year QB's shoulders, and Mahomes responded by throwing two fourth quarter scores to give his squad a lead that they would end up squandering. Despite throwing six touchdowns, it was Mahomes' three INTs that loomed largest in this loss, as they all came in the crucial second half.

In fact, two of his interceptions came on Kansas City's final two drives as they attempted to get the last laugh. Mahomes did not get a shot to exact his revenge against the Rams, who did go to the Super Bowl that season, unlike the Chiefs. Mahomes would not throw three picks in a game again for over two years.

10 February 2, 2020 - Kansas City Chiefs 31 San Francisco 49ers 20

After a 2019 season in which he threw just five interceptions—and never more than one in a single game—Mahomes' turnover issues reared their ugly heads at the most inopportune time: Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners had an elite defense, and they got the best of Mahomes a couple of times on the big stage, burglarizing the QB on back-to-back third quarter drives.

Mahomes showed his mettle after that, however, responding with back-to-back-to-back touchdown drives to turn a 20-10 deficit into a 31-20 lead. Mahomes didn't have his best game under the bright lights of the Super Bowl, but he did what he had to do to get the victory. The great ones are able to find a way to win even when they're not at their best, and that's what Mahomes did here, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process.

9 December 12, 2020 - Kansas City Chiefs 33 Miami Dolphins 27

Don't get us wrong—this article is not meant to bash Mahomes. It's merely displaying that everyone has chinks in their armor. Even he has skin and blood pumping though his veins like every other human being. Late in 2020, the 8-4 Miami Dolphins hosted the 11-1 Chiefs.

Mahomes and company were on their way to the playoffs. But perhaps, just perhaps, the former first round pick got a little complacent. He gave the ball away to Miami defenders three times. He was seemingly doling out early Christmas presents to Dolphins DBs.

He did throw for nearly 400 yards, and compiled a 91.9 passer rating, despite the picks. But his mistakes allowed the Dolphins to hang around and embark on a furious fourth quarter rally that almost saw the Fins pull off a huge upset. It would be another two seasons before Mahomes threw three INTs in a game again.

8 February 7, 2021 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 Kansas City Chiefs 9

In his second Super Bowl appearance in as many years, Mahomes was once again fooled multiple times by the defense, this time by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' unit. Many had thought that this game might be a passing of the torch from Brady, the current GOAT, to Mahomes, the future GOAT, but Brady wasn't quite ready to give up his handle on the title yet.

Mahomes was frustrated and confused all night long as the Chiefs failed to even register one touchdown in the 31-9 loss. The performance was a reality check for the seemingly unstoppable Mahomes-led Chiefs, who were severely outplayed and outcoached on the night. Mahomes was bothered all game, getting sacked thrice while also throwing two picks for one of the ugliest stat lines of his career: 26-for-49 for 270 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, 52.3 passer rating.

7 September 26, 2021 - Los Angeles Chargers 30 Kansas City Chiefs 24

Moving now to the fall of 2021, this time it was the division rival Los Angeles Chargers invading Arrowhead and giving Mahomes fits. Maybe the Chiefs and Mahomes were still suffering from a Super Bowl hangover. Maybe the Bolts just wanted to pull off the big upset.

Either way, fans were once again reminded that even Superman wore regular clothes under his cape and superhero outfit. Mahomes was pedestrian at best in a 30-24 loss, throwing a pair of picks, and KC dropped to 1-2 in the early going of the season. It would be six more weeks before the star QB got his team above .500, though they eventually made it back to the conference championship game.

6 October 10, 2021 - Buffalo Bills 38 Kansas City Chiefs 20

Two Sundays later, Mahomes faced another budding superstar at the position, when he squared off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Allen averaged 21 yards per pass in this one, while Mahomes chucked it more than twice as many times for fewer yards than did Allen.

Kansas City was never really even in this one, and they fell to Buffalo 38-20. Atypical since he arrived on the NFL scene, Mahomes was only able to push his guys into the end zone two times against a stingy Bills defense while also serving them up two interceptions. The Chiefs found themselves in unfamiliar territory at a game under the .500 mark.

Just one week later, Mahomes was once again far from his best. Even though he led Kansas City to a palindromic 31-13 win over the Washington Football Team, he threw two more interceptions against the hapless squad. He once again aired it out a lot, 47 times in fact, but was sacked three times by the defense.

The team did improve to 3-3, and looked to build on that record moving forward. However, they had to feel a bit lucky to be 3-3 after three multi-interception games in four weeks from their all-world quarterback. This was without a doubt the roughest stretch to date of Mahomes' young NFL career, and he would not have another multi-INT game until the postseason.

4 January 30, 2022 - Cincinnati Bengals 27 Kansas City Chiefs 24

In what was starting to become a bit of a worrisome trend, Mahomes once again tossed a couple of ducks to the Cincinnati Bengals defense during Kansas City's unsuccessful bid for a third straight AFC Championship win. The Chiefs started the game with three straight touchdown drives, and seemed destined for a third Super Bowl trip in a row.

They had a seemingly untouchable 21-3 lead at that point, but in the second half, they could not keep their foot on the gas. The Bengals began to get pressure on Mahomes, sacking him four times, and that led to poor decision-making. Mahomes' first interception was turned into a Bengals game-tying touchdown, and his second one in overtime set Cincy up for the game-winning field goal. It was arguably the darkest hour of Mahomes' NFL career to that point.

3 October 16, 2022 - Buffalo Bills 24 Kansas City Chiefs 20

Early on next season, it was the Buffalo Bills once again swarming Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. In another chapter in what has become one of the better modern NFL rivalries, both teams came in at 4-1, but it was the Bills who ran their record to 5-1, dropping the Chiefs by a count of 24-20.

Tied going into the fourth quarter, the Bills scored a touchdown against KC's field goal for the four-point win. Mahomes started the game with a pick on the opening drive, and he finished it the same way, throwing his second interception on K.C.'s final offensive play of the game. Meanwhile, Allen, who is viewed as the more turnover-prone of the two, kept his card clean on the day.

2 December 11, 2022 - Kansas City Chiefs 34 Denver Broncos 28

Less than two months later, the former Texas Tech standout got himself in trouble again. It was the AFC West rival Denver Broncos who wreaked a bit of havoc on him this time. The teams came in with mirror opposites in terms of records, with the Chiefs at 9-3, and the Broncos at 3-9.

K.C. should've won easily, but they prevailed by less than a touchdown. The final score was 34-28, and Mahomes didn't represent as fans expected the 2022 NFL MVP to. The Chiefs went up 27-0 early, but then Mahomes threw it into the hands of the Broncos defense three times, and the Chiefs had to hold on for dear life to get the win.

1 October 1, 2023 - Kansas City Chiefs 23 New York Jets 20

The 2023 season didn't start off ideally for Mahomes, who threw an interception in four of his first six games. He threw two in a prime time matchup with the New York Jets in Week 4, the first time he'd thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes in a game since the Dolphins game way back in 2020.

It seems ridiculous to say, but Zach Wilson outplayed Mahomes on the night, and the Jets were honestly very unlucky not to come out of this matchup with a win. Mahomes only had 18 completions and barely topped 200 yards on the night, and his first interception was turned into a touchdown by Wilson and company. Luckily, the second one was just before half, and it didn't cause the Chiefs any additional damage as they were able to hold on for the win.

Patrick Mahomes' Multi-INT Game Log Game Comp Pct Yards/Att Yards TDs INTs Sacks Result 07/10/2018 (JAX) 57.9 8.2 313 0 2 1 W 14/10/2018 (NE) 63.9 9.8 352 4 2 0 L 19/11/2018 (LAR) 71.7 10.4 478 6 3 3 L 02/02/2020 (SF) 61.9 6.8 286 2 2 4 W 13/12/2020 (MIA) 70.6 11.6 393 2 3 3 W 07/02/2021 (TB) 53.1 5.5 270 0 2 3 L 26/09/2021 (LAC) 61.4 5.9 260 3 2 2 L 10/10/2021 (BUF) 61.1 5.0 272 2 2 2 L 17/10/2021 (WAS) 68.1 8.5 397 2 2 3 W 30/01/2022 (CIN) 66.7 7.1 275 3 2 4 L 16/10/2022 (BUF) 62.5 8.5 338 2 2 3 L 11/12/2022 (DEN) 66.7 8.4 352 3 3 2 W 01/10/2023 (NYJ) 60.0 6.8 203 1 2 1 W

