Highlights The Premier League has seen a number of thrilling title races come down to the wire.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have been involved in some close-run battles.

One Premier League title race was decided with a last-minute goal that shocked the world.

The Premier League title race is shaping up to be one of the best in the competition's history. Three clubs are in contention (Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal) as they are all within a few points of each other. There could even be another challenger in Aston Villa should they remain in excellent form during the run in and take advantage of any future slip-ups that could affect the top three.

The title race has gone down to the wire on no less than nine different occasions. Each one has its own individual story with some being more chaotic than others (you know which one I'm talking about), and this list brings you the story of each time the Premier League has been decided on the final day.

9 Winner: Blackburn Rovers, 1994-95

Runners-up: Manchester United

The 1994-95 season was the culmination of a rivalry that had been brewing in Lancashire for a couple of seasons. Blackburn had been taken over by local businessman Jack Walker in 1991 and had begun to threaten to win titles in the seasons that followed. Manchester United, on the other hand, were the dominant force in the Premier League at the time as they had won the first two editions of the competition following the split from the Football League in 1992.

Related 10 best title races in Premier League history There's nothing more captivating than a Premier League title race.

Blackburn were powered by, at the time, the most expensive strikeforce in English football history as they boasted Alan Shearer (signed from Southampton for £3.3million) and Chris Sutton (signed from Norwich for £5million). It was a formidable partnership that scored a combined 49 goals in the 1994-95 season. This was 61% of Blackburn's total goal tally in the league.

Blackburn had gained what would turn out to be an unassailable lead heading into the final day as, despite losing to Liverpool, they won the title thanks to United's inability to overcome West Ham.

This was The Riversiders' peak in the Premier League as their decline began as soon as the next season started. United, meanwhile, moved on from their aging players and promoted youth, notably from the class of 92'.

Stats Blackburn Rovers Manchester United Games 42 42 Wins 27 26 Draws 8 10 Losses 7 6 Goals for 80 77 Goals against 39 28 Goal Difference +41 +49 Points 89 88

8 Winner: Manchester United, 1995-96

Runners-up: Newcastle United

United's injection of youth proved to be the correct decision the season after they lost the title on the final day because this time around they won the title on the final day, ending Newcastle United's hopes of winning a Premier League title. Players such as David Beckham, Gary and Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, and Paul Scholes filled the holes left by the departure of Paul Ince, Mark Hughes, and Andrei Kanchelskis.

Newcastle had a busy summer, signing players like David Ginola and Shaka Hislop, with David Batty and Faustino Asprilla being lured to the North East in February 1996. The points gap between Newcastle and Man United shrunk and grew over the course of the season, with The Mags being 12 points ahead at one stage of the season in January. A poor run of form, however, saw the Tyneside club drop to second with eight games to go.

This title race also prompted one of the most iconic rants in football history as, after comments made by Sir Alex Ferguson where he suggested Nottingham Forest and Leeds didn't try as hard against Newcastle as they did against Manchester United, Keegan produced his famous 'I will love it if we beat them' speech.

One line from the speech, 'he's got to go to Middlesborough and get something' was ill thought out, however, as United promptly went to Middlesborough, won 3-0 and brought the title back to Old Trafford.

Stats Manchester United Newcastle United Games 38 38 Wins 25 24 Draws 7 6 Losses 6 8 Goals for 73 66 Goals against 35 37 Goal Difference +38 +29 Points 82 78

7 Winners: Manchester United, 1998-99

Runners-up: Arsenal

The previous season had seen Arsenal and United duke it out, with Arsenal winning their first Premier League title with two games to spare. This season was far closer and only added to a rivalry that would come to define a portion of the Premier League's history.

Both clubs started the season slowly and five games in Arsenal were eighth, whilst United were tenth. Both improved greatly in the second half of the season, however, and occupied the top two spots from matchday 27 onwards.

Related Every team to have won the treble in European football GIVEMESPORT looks at every team to have won the treble in European football history as Liverpool look to do so in Jurgen Klopp's final season.

A draw between the two sides midway through the season, and an 86th minute loss to Leeds in the penultimate game are two moments from this season that Arsenal can point to as key times when they could have gained the upper hand in their fight against Manchester United.

Ultimately, Arsenal were powerless on the final day as United's win over the Gunners' hated north London rivals Spurs secured the first trophy in United's famous continental treble.

Stats Manchester United Arsenal Games 38 38 Wins 22 22 Draws 13 12 Losses 4 4 Goals for 80 59 Goals against 27 17 Goal difference +43 +42 Points 79 78

6 Winners: Manchester United, 2007-08

Runners-up: Chelsea

The Premier League had to wait a while before it's next final day showdown. Chelsea had a strong start, but it threatened to turn sour after José Mourinho left the club after 'losing his happiness'. Avram Grant's first game in charge was a Baptism of fire, however, as John Obi-Mikel received a red card 32 minutes in before Carlos Tevez and Louis Saha condemned Chelsea to what would turn out to be a highly influential loss.

Chelsea only lost one more game that season, but United's vastly superior goal scoring, powered by Tevez, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Wayne Rooney, proved to be a major difference maker as they headed into the final day with a superior goal difference to Chelsea. All they needed to do was draw in the end, as Chelsea were unexpectedly held by Bolton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had the misery piled on, however, as 10 days later United defeated them in the Champions League final in Moscow.

Stats Manchester United Chelsea Games 38 38 Wins 27 25 Draws 6 10 Losses 5 3 Goals for 80 65 Goals against 22 26 Goal difference +58 +39 Points 87 85

5 Winners: Chelsea, 2009-10

Runners-up: Manchester United

Chelsea probably feel that revenge is a dish best served with a Premier League trophy. The two sides had traded first and second between each other numerous times over the course of this season, but on this occasion it was Chelsea who had a better group of goalscorers.

Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Florent Malouda (what a throwback by the way), and Nicolas Anelka all reached double figures for the west London club. Meanwhile, only Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov were able to score more than 10 for United and this clearly gave Chelsea the edge in a complete change from the two clubs' fight for the title two seasons prior.

This was Chelsea's first title in the original post-Mourinho era and was one of the battles in a rivalry that would come to define an era of the Premier League.

Stats Chelsea Manchester United Games 38 38 Wins 27 27 Draws 5 4 Losses 6 7 Goals for 103 86 Goals against 32 26 Goal difference +71 +58 Points 86 85

4 Winners: Manchester City, 2011-12

Runners-up: Manchester United

Close

What more could you want from a title fight? An underdog beating their hated local rivals in a title race via a last minute winner after all hope seemed lost only ten minutes prior is the way every single football fan wants to win a title, isn't it?

City had not been champions of England during the Premier League era or since the 1967-68 season when they won the title at the expense of their hated local rivals Manchester United. The similarities between the two title deciders are eerie, as on both occasions Sunderland were involved and going into the final game both clubs were level on points.

3:48 Related Full list of FFP charges against Manchester City Manchester City have been hit with 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches. Here is a full breakdown and a timeline of events.

Manchester United did what they could in 2012, beating Sunderland (something they did not do in 1968) but City's vastly superior goal difference gave them the edge over their rivals. Though it looked as if United would walk away with the title on that day, as City found themselves one goal down against QPR with minutes to go.

Edin Dzeko levelled the score in the 92nd minute and, well, you know what happened a couple of minutes later. What football fan doesn't?

Stats Manchester City Manchester United Games 38 38 Wins 28 28 Draws 5 5 Losses 5 5 Goals for 93 89 Goals against 29 33 Goal difference +64 +56 Points 89 89

3 Winners: Manchester City, 2013-14

Runners-up: Liverpool

For once, a title showdown in this list doesn't include Manchester United.

1st place changed hands 25 different times over the course of the 2013-14 season, with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal all leading at some point during the season. Arsenal actually led the league for the longest time during the course of the season before a run of two wins from nine games dropped them back to fourth place. Chelsea took over from them but an incredible run of form from Liverpool saw them take control of the league with seven games to go.

With three games left, it was Liverpool's league to lose, and they did just that. Steven Gerrard's infamous slip helped Chelsea to beat Liverpool at Anfield before Liverpool chucked away a three-goal lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

This allowed Manchester City, who had been steadily rising in the table, to snatch the league away from Liverpool on the final day.

Stats Manchester City Liverpool Games 38 38 Wins 27 26 Draws 5 6 Losses 6 6 Goals for 102 101 Goals against 37 50 Goal difference +65 +51 Points 86 84

2 Winners: Manchester City, 2018-19

Runners-up: Liverpool

This league title was decided by just 11mm. That was how much of the ball failed to cross the line in a clash between Manchester City and Liverpool in the 2018-19 season. John Stones cleared the ball off the line to give Manchester City arguably the most important win of the season.

It would end up being the only game that Liverpool lost during the entire season. Both clubs went on an incredible run of form after this with Liverpool picking up 43 points out of the 51 available. Four draws proved costly for Liverpool as City picked up 48 of a possible 51, pipping Liverpool to the league title by one point.

Stats Manchester City Liverpool Games 38 38 Wins 32 30 Draws 2 7 Losses 4 1 Goals for 95 89 Goals against 23 22 Goal difference +72 +67 Points 98 97

1 Winners: Manchester City, 2021-22

Runners-up: Liverpool

Two things are seemingly guaranteed in this list. A club from Manchester will be involved, and Liverpool will lose to the blue half of the city. Chelsea actually controlled the league for a stint in the early stages of the campaign, but big winning streaks for City and Liverpool saw them return to familiar positions in the league table.

It was during Liverpool's ten-game winning streak, however, that Manchester City dropped vital points, allowing Liverpool to completely cut what was a 13 point lead. Once again however, Liverpool failed to beat City as a 2-2 draw allowed the Citizens to retain a narrow lead.

On the final day, City led by a single point, meaning they needed to win or match Liverpool's result and the title would be theirs. Liverpool went behind early on to give City the advantage, but they quickly equalised. Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa actually took the lead against City, but the Liverpool legend failed to prevent his team from collapsing as they conceded three goals, gifting the title once again to the team that took it from him eight years prior.

Stats Manchester City Liverpool Games 38 38 Wins 29 28 Draws 6 8 Losses 3 2 Goals for 99 94 Goals against 26 26 Goal difference +73 +68 Points 93 92

All stats courtesy of the Premier League