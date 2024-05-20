Highlights VAR has once again been a source of controversy in the Premier League, and Arsenal have felt the impact more than most.

VAR intervened on nine separate occasions in matches involving the Gunners in the 2023/2024 season.

Two of the nine times came during the Gunners' thrilling victory over Tottenham in the north London derby towards the end of the season.

Hailed by some, criticised by others, VAR has now established itself as a major element in the global footballing environment. After initial conclusive tests during the 2018/19 season, the 20 Premier League clubs voted unanimously in favour of its definitive introduction into English football's elite for the 2019/20 season.

Over the course of that season, VAR intervened 109 times, 10 of which went in Brighton and Hove Albion's favour - a record - and 10 times against West Ham - also a record -. And while every team is subject to the possibility of multiple VAR interventions, both positive and negative, some are more or less familiar with it.

This is the case for Arsenal, for example, who have seen video intervention in nine situations across the 2023/2024 Premier League season.

This article now takes a look at every one of those incidents, what happened and how that impacted the game for the Gunners.

1 Arsenal vs Manchester United

Referee: Anthony Taylor

On the 3rd of September, Arsenal hosted Manchester United on the fourth matchday of the season. On the hour mark, with the score still level following goals from Marcus Rashford (0-1, 27th) and Martin Odegaard (1-1, 28th), Kai Havertz entered the Red Devils' box and went down after contact with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

This was enough to force referee Anthony Taylor to point to the spot. However, after reviewing the images with VAR, the English official decided to reverse his decision and invalidate the penalty, allowing play to restart. It was one of the first turning points in a match that was about to tip over into the incredible.

2 Arsenal vs Manchester United

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Later in the game, Taylor was again involved in a contentious situation. In the 88th minute, Marcus Rashford sent Alejandro Garnacho iun behind the Gunners defence. The Argentinian ran at Aaron Ramsdale before slotting home with his right foot. But for the second time in the game, Taylor was called into action by his video colleagues, who pointed to an earlier offside position by the former Atletico de Madrid player.

It was a decision that not only kept Mikel Arteta's men in the game, but also gave them the impetus to score two goals in stoppage time - Declan Rice (90th+6) and Gabriel Jesus (90th+11) - to snatch all three points from a match they had thought lost just seconds earlier. It was a turnaround that perhaps foreshadowed the crazy season that was about to unfold for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, who are still in the hunt for their first English league title since the famous Invincibles of 2004.

3 Everton vs Arsenal

Referee: Simon Hooper

Two weeks later, on Matchday 5, Arsenal travelled to Goodison Park to take on Everton. After a controlled start from the visitors, they made their dominance count with a goal from Gabriel Martinelli, whose cross-shot beat Jordan Pickford (19th). Unfortunately for the Brazilian, an initial offside position committed by Eddie Nketiah meant that Simon Hooper had to disallow the Brazilian's effort.

With the clock ticking down and Arsenal unable to really get going, Leandro Trossard, who came on in the 24th minute to replace the injured Martinelli, scored the winning goal with a sudden strike (0-1, 69th), following a well-worked move on the right side of the Toffees defence. A narrow victory would not be the last of the season for the Gunners.

4 Arsenal vs Tottenham

Referee: Robert Jones

The very next week, as the Emirates Stadium was the scene of the first North London derby of the season, Arsenal were this time the beneficiaries of a favourable VAR decision. After a lively first half marked by an own goal from Cristian Romero (1-0, 26th) and an equaliser from Son Heung-Min (1-1, 42nd), the second half seemed to get off to a similar start.

In the 50th minute, the Argentinian defender, already at fault for the Gunners' opener, was this time found guilty of a handball in his own area. It was a mistake that VAR - and Robert Jones - did not forgive, and it allowed Bukayo Saka to get in front of Guglielmo Vicario from the penalty spot. The young winger then fired home from the centre to restore his side's lead (2-1, 54th) in a short-lived euphoria, Son putting Spurs back in front within a minute (2-2, 55th). The return leg on the 27th of April promised to be a mouth-watering one, and it certainly lived up to the billing, with VAR once again playing a part.

5 Chelsea vs Arsenal

Referee: Christopher Kavanagh

Another week and another derby day controversy involving Arsenal. On Saturday 21st of October 2023, Chelsea hosted the Gunners on matchday 9 of the Premier League. The Blues got off to a flying start, even winning a penalty in the 13th minute for a handball by William Saliba in his own box, prompting Christopher Kavanagh to whistle for a penalty in the home side's favour. A situation reviewed by VAR and validated by the latter. Cole Palmer took advantage of the opportunity to give his side the lead and score his second league goal of the season (1-0, 15th).

Mykhaïlo Mudryk even added to that advantage at the start of the second half with a cross-shot that found the back of David Raya's net (2-0, 48th). But it would be unkind to the Gunners to dismiss them despite their difficulties. With less than a quarter of an hour to go, Rice scored the goal of hope for Arsenal (2-1, 77th), before Trossard, who had already saved the day at Everton, snatched an equaliser in the last five minutes (2-2, 85th). It was two goals in a row and allowed the Gunners to leave Stamford Bridge with a draw.

6 Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Referee: Tim Robinson

The clashes between Arsenal and Sheffield United have certainly not been the Gunners' toughest of the season. After all, Mikel Arteta's men inflicted a beating on the Blades at the Emirates prior to their emphatic 6-0 win in the return fixture on the 4th of March. That day, led by a fantastic Eddie Nketiah hat-trick, the north London club won 5-0.

No team conceded less goals than Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League season than their 29.

The match was once again marked by the use of VAR. In the 84th minute, with the Gunners already 3-0 up, Fabio Vieira was brought down by Oliver Norwood in the Sheffield box. After reviewing the situation, Tim Robinson awarded the home side a penalty, which the Portuguese converted himself (4-0, 88th). In added time, Takehiro Tomiyasu completed Arsenal's victory after a scramble in the opposition box (5-0, 90th+6). For the record, Arsenal have only scored five or more goals in six Premier League games this season. Two of those were against Sheffield United.

7 Brentford vs Arsenal

Referee: Tim Robinson

In the first half of the season, Arsenal had to deal with VAR on a regular basis. At Brentford's Community Stadium, the timid Gunners saw the video disallow Trossard's opener shortly before half-time, the Belgian having been flagged for offside (42th).

Forced to try and break down the Bees' solid collective defence, Havertz's team-mates eventually relied on the German, who sent a stinging header between Mark Flekken's legs, to claim the three points (0-1, 89th) and take the lead in the Premier League standings, ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City, also on a hellish pace. Another welcome late goal for a fighting Arsenal who were on their way to the top of the league table.

8 Tottenham vs Arsenal

Referee: Michael Oliver

The North London derby is always a match with high stakes, being one of the fiercest rivalries in the UK and one that has a lot of contention - you only have to look at the list of all the players sent off from this match to recognise that. And, in April 2024, the most recent content between Tottenham and Arsenal on matchday 35 of the Premier League was all the more important. A win for the Gunners would have given them the opportunity to maintain their position at the top of the table and put the pressure on Manchester City, who had their fate in their own hands.

And although the match ended well for Mikel Arteta's men, the scenario could have been very different. Having taken the lead thanks to a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal (15th), the visitors saw Micky Van de Ven equalise just ten minutes later (23rd). Fortunately for them, the goal was cancelled out for an initial offside position by the Dutch defender.

9 Tottenham vs Arsenal

Referee: Michael Oliver

However, after being saved by VAR, the latter turned into a tormentor for the Gunners. Three minutes from time, with the Gunners leading 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Declan Rice fouled Ben Davies inside David Raya's 16-yard box. It was a foul that forced Michael Oliver, who saw the seriousness of it himself, to point to the spot.

Heung-min Son, who had been struggling for most of the match, reduced the deficit and gave hope to the Spurs fans, who were never able to equalise against their rivals. It was a scenario not dissimilar, albeit different, to that experienced by Arsenal against Manchester United at the start of the season (3-2 on the 3rd of September 2023).

