Highlights Manchester City won a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title in 2024.

Pep Guardiola's champions were the only English top-flight team that didn't have a single VAR intervention go against them.

Jeremy Doku was at the epicentre of a hotly controversial collision with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister in March.

Some things in modern football never change; Manchester City winning the Premier League and VAR causing widespread controversy. Since the technology was introduced in 2019, the video assistant referee system has been as reliably divisive as Pep Guardiola's side have been dominant.

The time taken to come to a decision increased during the 2023/24 campaign while the accuracy of these interventions was repeatedly called into question. Ahead of the upcoming season, Premier League clubs will vote on whether to scrap VAR entirely.

Manchester City have emerged from the campaign relatively unscathed by the controversial video officials - especially compared to title rivals Liverpool. Although, that's not to say that the champions evaded scrutiny throughout the season. Here is every VAR incident involving City that took place during the 2023/24 campaign.

Every VAR Incident Involving Manchester City (2023/24) Date Opponent Incident(s) Referee VAR 11th August 2023 Burnley Red card awarded: Anass Zaroury on Kyle Walker Craig Pawson Michael Oliver 29th October 2023 Manchester United Penalty awarded: Rasmus Hojlund foul on Rodri Paul Tierney Michael Oliver 10th March 2024 Liverpool Possible disallowed goal: Nathan Ake challenge on Alexis Mac Allister, Possible red card: Ederson foul on Darwin Nunez, Possible penalty: Jeremy Doku challenge on Mac Allister Michael Oliver Stuart Attwell 4th May 2024 Wolves Possible awarded: Nelson Semedo foul on Erling Haaland Craig Pawson Stuart Attwell 19th May 2024 West Ham Disallowed goal: Tomas Soucek handball John Brooks Jarred Gillett

Related Premier League Table in 2023/24 Without VAR Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United would all be on fewer points this season if VAR was not in use.

Burnley vs Manchester City

Referee: Craig Pawson

Anass Zaroury compounded a miserable return to the Premier League for Burnley as his yellow card was overturned and upgraded to a red card during the Lancashire team's first game back in the Premier League. Erling Haaland spoiled any party plans Burnley might have had with the first shot of the season, as a good finish from close range opened the scoring. He then doubled his tally before Rodri completed a routine 3-0 win for the defending Premier League champions.

Early in the game, Burnley's Zeki Amdouni went down after a challenge from Manuel Akanji. It was an easy decision to make for Craig Pawson as whilst there was contact, it wasn't enough to make Amdouni go down and Pawson quickly waved any claims away and VAR did not intervene. Just before Rodri's third goal, the ball appeared to strike the arm of Nathan Ake. VAR checked the incident and the original decision stayed as attacking handball is only an offence if it was a deliberate act or if the ball directly ended up in the back of the net.

Related Handball Law in Soccer Explained The handball law is continually changing within soccer, and this article explains how the rules apply in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Manchester City could have added a fourth but Zaroury tackled Kyle Walker from behind. Craig Pawson initially showed him a yellow card and from the angle that he would have had you can understand why as it is not immediately clear that it wasn't just a simple trip.

However, upon seeing the replay on the VAR screen, Pawson did not take long to overturn his original decision and brandish a red card. Zaroury had actually jumped in and caught Walker on the side of the leg with his studs, and it was judged to be serious foul play. It was a rash and dangerous challenge, so it is easy to understand why Pawson overturned his original decision.

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Referee: Paul Tierney

Rasmus Hojlund improved greatly over the second half of his debut Premier League season but the start of the campaign, in the Premier League at least, was a struggle for Manchester United's costly acquisition. This was made worse when VAR spotted that the Danish forward had fouled Rodri during the first Manchester derby of the season. Referee Paul Tierney had missed it during play, but it was called back, checked, and a penalty was awarded with Haaland putting it away.

It was a relatively simple decision to make as it was obvious that Hojlund was holding onto Rodri. However, clarity was needed as to whether the attacking player in this situation (Rodri) could have made an attempt to challenge for the ball. The VAR, Michael Oliver, believed that Rodri could have made an attempt for the ball and showed Tierney the same replay of the ball coming over from the free-kick to emphasise this.

Later on in the game, Haaland was involved in a similar situation with Harry Maguire but the nature of the play meant Haaland was not seen to have a chance at challenging for the ball. Jack Grealish had played a square ball across the six-yard box for Phil Foden and it was judged that any holding offence would not affect the play, therefore VAR did not intervene. Foden completed the derby victory for City later on as he tapped in a ball that was played across the box by Haaland.

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Referee: Michael Oliver

The first intervention of a controversy-soaked clash between Liverpool and Manchester City in March came inside the opening half-hour. John Stones' opening goal for City earned comparisons to the controversial offside decision that was made in the League Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. Some Liverpool fans likened Nathan Ake's positioning as a blocker on City's goal to Wataru Endo's role for Virgil Van Dijk's disallowed effort. The difference was that no player can be considered offside from a corner, so Ake could not be judged to be offside. He was also not fouling Alexis Mac Allister by making contact with him.

Within two minutes of the second half, an under-hit pass from Ake forced Ederson to rush out. While the goalkeeper was attempting to clear the ball, he completely wiped out Darwin Nunez, conceding a penalty. Some might wonder why this wasn't a red card, as it could have been seen as a fairly vicious kick, however, Ederson did not commit DOGSO (denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity) and he was judged to have made a genuine attempt for the ball. The double jeopardy rule means that because he made a genuine attempt to play the ball, he could not be sent off and therefore received a yellow card.

A late corner that was poorly cleared by City saw Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister try and take control of the ball to create another chance for one of his teammates. However, Jeremy Doku attempted to clear the ball and sunk his studs into Mac Allister's chest. Michael Oliver decided that it was not a penalty, and the VAR, Stuart Attwell, also came to the same conclusion.

This should have been considered serious foul play by Oliver. The VAR, Attwell, put emphasis on Doku making contact with the ball but it is not clear whether it is him or whether it is Mac Allister who makes the most contact. Doku making contact with the ball also does not give him free rein to then make contact with Mac Allister that high, and therefore a mistake was made by VAR as a penalty should have been awarded and Doku should have been shown a yellow card at the very least. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called it "a penalty for all football people".

Manchester City vs Wolves

Referee: Craig Pawson

Gary O'Neil endured a personal psycho-drama with the Premier League officials throughout the 2023/24 campaign. But even the beleaguered Wolverhampton Wanderers boss had to concede that Nelson Semedo's blatant trip on Erling Haaland was a penalty - though not without a little swipe at the refereeing team.

The second penalty was a penalty. I was surprised how they reached it, though, I thought on-field they would give that.

The Wolves manager did take issue with the spot kick which Josko Gvardiol earned after clattering into Rayan Ait-Nouri. Referee Craig Pawson showed no hesitation when pointing to the spot in the first half, a decision which O'Neil lamented as "terrible". For all the cries of controversy, City were far superior in a comfortable 5-1 win at the start of May.

Manchester City vs West Ham

Referee: John Brooks

Phil Foden deflated Arsenal's faint hope of winning the Premier League title on the final day after 79 seconds with a ripsnorting drive to open the scoring against West Ham. The division's best player completed his brace after 18 minutes before Mohammed Kudus offered a whisper of jeopardy with a spectacular overhead kick.

Rodri restored City's two-goal lead in the second half but Tomas Soucek thought he had reduced the gap once more after turning the ball beyond Stefan Ortega in the 88th minute. Much to the astonishment of the sky-blue shirts surrounding the official, referee John Brooks initially signalled for a goal that would have made it 3-2. Replays showed that Soucek had batted the ball with his left arm. Brooks may have missed it on the pitch, but VAR Jarred Gillett quickly flagged the indiscretion, ensuring the goal was swiftly and rightly chalked off.

All stats via Premier League.