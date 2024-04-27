Highlights Serie A's reformatting from the 1929/1930 season has since seen 12 different winners of the competition.

Serie A is one of the biggest football leagues in the world and has witnessed some of the best teams in history. From 1898 to 1922, the league was structured into regional and inter-regional groups. This changed from the 1929/30 season, when the league was organised into one group, regardless of region, in a round-robin format where everybody played each other once home and away. Since then, the format of Italy's top tier has stayed the same, with the number of teams varying from 16 to 20.

Since 1929, there have been 12 different champions of the round-robin format. Juventus and the two Milan clubs have dominated Italian football, but there have been clubs elsewhere that have won the Scudetto. Here is a look at those dozen clubs and how many times they have won the league since 1929.

Every Winner in Serie A History Club Serie A Titles Season(s) Juventus 34 1930/31, 1931/32, 1932/33, 1933/34, 1934/35, 1949/50, 1951/52, 1957/58, 1959/60, 1960/61, 1966/67, 1971/72, 1972/72, 1974/75, 1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1981/82, 1983/84, 1985/86, 1994/95, 1996/97, 1997/98, 2001/02, 2002/03, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20 Inter Milan 20 1929/30, 1937/38, 1939/40, 1952/52, 1953/54, 1962/62, 1964/65, 1965/66, 1970/71, 1979/80, 1988/89, 2005/06, 2006/07, 2007/08, 2008/09, 2009/10, 2020/21, 2023/24 AC Milan 17 1950–51, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1958–59, 1961–62, 1967–68, 1978–79, 1987–88, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04, 2010–11, 2021–22 Torino 6 1942/43, 1945/46, 1946/47, 1947/48, 1948/49, 1975/76 Bologna 5 1935–36, 1936–37, 1938–39, 1940–41, 1963–64 Roma 3 1941–42, 1982–83, 2000–01 Napoli 3 1986–87, 1989–90, 2022–23 Lazio 2 1973–74, 1999–2000 Fiorentina 2 1955/56, 1968/69 Cagliari 1 1969/70 Hellas Verona 1 1984/85 Sampdoria 1 1990/91

The first Serie A title was won by AS Ambrosiana, which was the former name of Inter Milan. Following the inaugural season, Juventus won the next five titles to kickstart the club's dominance in this competition. Juventus have won Serie A 34 times, which is the most of any Italian team.

Between 2011 and 2020, 'The Old Lady' won Serie A nine consecutive times, which is a record. It wasn't until Antonio Conte's Inter Milan won the league in the 2020/21 campaign that their dominance finally ended. In fact, Conte was the manager to kickstart the period of dominance in 2011/12, when he led Juventus to an unbeaten season consisting of 23 wins and 15 draws.

Unbeaten Serie A Seasons Team Season Games Played Perugia 1978/79 30 AC Milan 1991/92 34 Juventus 2011/12 38

2 Inter Milan

20 titles

Inter Milan recently extended their Serie A trophy haul to 20 as they secured the 2023/24 title with five games to go. This is Inter's second Scudetto in four years, and under the management of Simone Inzaghi, they look like the most likely team that could enter a period of dominance like Juventus in the 2010s.

The club's best period in the competition came from 2005 to 2010, when they won Serie A five times in a row. Club legends such as Marco Materazzi and Diego Milito were integral to the side's success in this five-year run. In the 2006/07 season, Inter won 17 Serie A matches consecutively, which remains a league record. Also, in the 2009/10 season under the management of José Mourinho, Inter won the UEFA Champions League and Serie A double before the legendary Portuguese manager moved on to Real Madrid.

Most Consecutive Wins in Serie A Team Period Consecutive Wins Inter Milan October 2006-February 2007 17 Juventus October 2015-February 2016 15 Napoli April 2017-October 2017 13

3 AC Milan

17 titles

AC Milan's league title in the 2021/22 campaign was their first in 11 years, and in the 21st century, the club have only won Serie A three times. The early 1990s were the most successful period for Milan, winning the championship four times in five years between 1992 and 1996. This was under the management of Fabio Capello, who also guided the club to three consecutive UEFA Champions League finals in 1993, 1994, and 1995. In 1994, they beat Barcelona 4-0 in the final.

The 1950s were also a successful period for Milan in Serie A, as they won four titles. They had the attacking trio of Gre-No-Li, which was the nickname for the three Swedish internationals called Gunnar Gren, Gunnar Nordahl, and Nils Liedholm. They were seen as the main reason for the title victory in the 1950/51 season, which was Milan's first league title in 44 years and helped the club have further success in the mid-1950s.

AC Milan All-Time Top Goalscorers Rank Player Appearances Goals 1 Gunnar Nordahl 262 214 2 Andriy Shevchenko 322 175 3 Gianni Rivera 654 163 4 Jose Altafini 235 150 5 Aldo Boffi 188 130

4 Torino

Six titles

Torino's five consecutive title wins from 1943 to 1949 mean they remain one of the most memorable teams in Serie A history. The captain and talisman of the team was Valentino Mazzola, who was the top scorer in the 1946/47 season with 29 goals in 38 games. Torino were prolific this season, scoring 104 goals at an average of nearly three goals per game.

The 1947/48 was seen as the strongest Torino team ever, winning the league by 16 points and winning 29 out of their 40 matches. Il Toro went on an unbeaten run of 21 games this season and were dominant throughout at home, winning 19 out of their 20 matches at the Stadio Filadelfia. Torino's latest Scudetto came in the 1975/76 season, when they beat Juventus to the title by two points, which was 27 years after the Superga air disaster, which claimed the lives of 31 people, including Torino players and staff.

5 Bologna

Five titles

Bologna's golden era occurred in the 1930s and early 1940s, when they won four Serie A titles. Their first victory in the new round-robin format was in the 1935/36 season, which saw the team score only 39 goal but concede 21. They were able to repeat the feat the following season under the management of Arpad Weisz, who is still a legendary figure in the club's history. Angelo Schiavo played for Bologna for 17 years up until 1939 and played a key role in three Scudetto championships during his playing spell.

Most recently, Bologna won Serie A in 1963/64 but have since struggled to compete for the title. In fact, the Red and Blues have experienced numerous relegations to Serie B since 1964. Things are looking up, though, especially under manager Thiago Motta, who has guided Bologna into the top four of Italy's top flight in the 2023/24 campaign.

6 Roma

Three titles

Roma are one of Italy's most well-recognised clubs, having had legendary players put on the yellow and red jerseys in past seasons. Francesco Totti is one of these, and he was one of the key players in Roma's last Serie A triumph in the 2000/01 season. Other players such as Gabriel Batistuta and Vincenzo Montella also played leading roles, as they secured Roma's first league title in 18 years by two points ahead of Juventus.

The other two times Roma have lifted the Scudetto were in 1942 and 1983. Alfred Schaffer led the team to victory in 1942, while Nils Liedholm coached the team in 1983. Winning the championship in 1983 was Roma's first in 41 years, sparking wild celebrations in the capital city. If they can win Serie A once again in the next few years, similar celebrations will ensue.

Roma's Serie A Titles Season Manager Gap to Second Place 1941/42 Alfred Schaffer 3 1982/83 Nils Liedholm 4 2000/01 Fabio Capello 2

7 Napoli

Three titles

When Napoli win Scudetto, it is often memorable. Their first Serie A title was in 1986, led by Diego Maradona, as they won the league by three points. They added a second championship three years later under Alberto Bigon, cultivating Maradona into a godlike figure in Naples, where he is commemorated with murals across the city.

They had to wait 33 years for the next Serie A title, when they won the league under Luciano Spalletti. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen were key figures in the 2022/23 season, as they helped their side win the league by 16 points. Osimhen scored 26 goals in this campaign, five more than his closest competitor.

Serie A Top Goalscorers - 2022/23 Player Team Appearances Goals Victor Osimhen Napoli 32 26 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 38 21 Boulaye Dia U.S. Salernitana 1919 33 16 Rafael Leao AC Milan 35 15

8 Lazio

Two titles

Lazio have two Serie A titles to their name, with the last one coming in 2000. A year after Lazio missed out on the Scudetto on the last day of the season, they won the league for the first time in the 1973/74 campaign. Luciano Re Cecconi, Mario Frustalupi, and Giorgio Chinaglia played key roles for the Eagles. Chinaglia led the goalscoring charts this season, scoring 24 goals in 30 matches.

In the 1999/2000 season, Lazio secured their second Serie A title under the management of Sven-Goran Eriksson. They won the league in dramatic style on the last day of the season, following a 3-0 home win against Reggina. Eriksson is fondly remembered by Lazio supporters, and following the shock announcement of his cancer diagnosis in early 2024, the Lazio fans revealed a banner at Stadio Olympico that said, "Mr Sven, we're with you."

9 Fiorentina

Two titles

Fiorentina have not won Serie A in 55 years, following the last triumph under Bruno Pesaola in 1969. Legendary players such as Guido Gratton, Guiseppe Chiappella, and Giuliano Sarti helped Fiorentina win their first league title in the 1955/56 season. They finished 12 points ahead of Milan in what was a dominant season for Fulvio Bernardini's side.

Thirteen years later, Fiorentina secured their most recent Serie A title. Mario Maraschi scored 14 goals for I Viola in what was a tightly contested title race with Cagliari and Milan. Fiorentina were able to finish four points ahead of both teams, only conceding 18 goals in the 30-game season.

Fiorentina's Serie A Close Calls Season League Finish Points Behind Champion 1956/57 2nd 6 1957/58 2nd 8 1958/59 2nd 3 1959/60 2nd 8 1981/82 2nd 1

10 Cagliari

One title

The season following Fiorentina's championship victory in 1969, Cagliari picked up their one and only Serie A title. After narrowly missing out to Fiorentina in 1969, Cagliari were determined to go one better with their stubborn defence and clinical forward, Gigi Riva.

The critical part of Cagliari's success was their defensive solidity, as they only conceded 11 goals in the 30-game season. This remains a record for the fewest goals ever conceded in Europe's top five leagues. In April 2023, Barcelona had only conceded nine goals in the La Liga season, meaning the record was under threat. However, they went on to concede 20 in the 38-game campaign, keeping Cagliari's record intact.

11 Hellas Verona

One title

Before the 1984/85 season, Hellas Verona were not regarded as genuine title contenders. As the season wore on, though, Osvaldo Bagnoli's team picked up important wins against Juventus, Roma, and Udinese. They became the unlikely Serie A champions when they drew with Atalanta with a game to spare.

Giuseppe Galderisi, Hans-Peter Briegel, and Preben Elkjaer-Larsen scored 11, nine, and eight, respectively, throughout the season. Bagnoli's team only lost two matches this season, finishing four points ahead of Torino. Since 1985, Hellas Verona have dropped to both Serie B and C, with a flurry of relegations in the 1990s and 2000s.

Hellas Verona Relegations - 1990s and 2000s Season League Position Relegation To 1989/1990 16th Serie B 1991/1992 16th Serie B 1996/97 17th Serie B 2001/02 15th Serie B 2006/07 18th Serie C

12 Sampdoria

One title

Vujadin Boskov is regarded as one of Sampdoria's best ever managers, as he led the club to their only Serie A title in the 1990/91 season. Sampdoria were up against the two strong Milan teams, Juventus and Maradona's Napoli. As a result, they were not tipped for the title by many fans or pundits.

However, under the management of Boskov, Sampdoria were able to shock the football world and win the title. Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini created a formidable partnership. Mancini often provided for Vialli, who scored 19 goals in 26 matches as Sampdoria finished five points ahead of AC Milan to secure the championship.

Serie A Top Goalscorers - 1990/91 Player Team Appearances Goals Gianluca Vialli Sampdoria 26 19 Lothar Matthaus Inter Milan 31 16 Carlos Aguilera Genoa 31 15 Tomas Skuhravy Genoa 31 15

