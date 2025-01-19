Summary Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing football for over two decades and in that time has made himself a legend.

The Portuguese has represented Sporting, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr in his career.

Despite his brilliance, there are some trophies that he has never been able to win.

Cristiano Ronaldo is, undoubtedly, one of the greatest players to have ever played the game of professional football. Now approaching 40 years of age and playing for Al-Nassr, the Portuguese has been an icon for nearly two decades. He joined Manchester United in 2003 after a year with Sporting and over the years, rose from being a prospect, to good, to great, to breathtakingly brilliant.

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009 and would spend his peak in the Spanish capital, winning numerous honours with Real after joining them for what was then a world record transfer fee. He is one of just two players to have won at least five Ballon d'Or awards and it appears that he now has his eyes set on reaching 1,000 career goals.

As you would expect, a player of Ronaldo's calibre has won an astounding amount of silverware, be it with Man United, Madrid or Juventus across his time in Europe. It is probably harder to name a competition that Ronaldo hasn't won, rather than one he has. So, just which honours has Cristiano Ronaldo never won in his career?

Every Major Honour That Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Won Name Country/Region World Cup International Europa League Europe Liga Portugal Portugal Taca de Portugal Portugal AFC Champions League Elite Asia Saudi Pro League Saudi Arabia King's Cup Saudi Arabia Saudi Super Cup Saudi Arabia

8 Saudi Super Cup

Saudi Arabia

Founded in 2013, the Saudi Super Cup originally shared the format of any other Super Cup that may well be better known. It would see the winner of the league and the winner of the cup take each other on in a match to determine which of the two teams were better. In 2022, the competition was expanded to four teams, meaning that the runners-up of both the league and the cup would also take place.

Al-Hilal have won five Super Cups in its 12-year existence, meaning they are the competition’s most successful team at the time of writing. Al-Nassr have won two in their history, coming in 2019 and 2020, meaning Ronaldo is yet to have lifted the trophy with his team.

7 King's Cup

Saudi Arabia

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Cup, better known simply as the King’s Cup, is now the oldest professional footballing competition in Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince Cup was founded in 1956 but abolished in 2017, meaning the King’s Cup, which was first played in 1957, is now the country’s oldest.

Though it was re-established in 2008 with a different format, this was soon abandoned and by 2014 had returned to its traditional setup. Played throughout the Saudi Pro League season, the 2024/25 edition of the competition saw 32 teams enter, with 14 being from the second tier of Saudi football. The trophy has eluded Al-Nassr since 1990 and as of yet, Ronaldo has been unable to break the 35-year drought of the cup for the side.

6 Saudi Pro League

Saudi Arabia

Overall, the Saudi Pro League was founded over five decades ago, but has only been known by its current name since 2008. It rose to particular prominence in 2023 after Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr and this attention was only amplified the following summer when a number of big names, such as N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema to name just two, moved to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr have won nine league titles in their history as a club, though none of those victories have come within Ronaldo’s time on the team. Ronaldo stated, after his move, that winning titles had been just as motivating a factor as it had been with any of his European moves, though he has yet to make this a reality with Al-Nassr.

5 AFC Champions League Elite

Asia

The word “Elite” was added to the competition title in 2024, but the AFC Champions League has been in play for almost 60 years since its founding in 1967. Contested amongst the most elite clubs in Asia, it is the continent’s most prestigious competition and as the name would suggest, identical to the European Champions League in terms of value.

Though it is a Saudi team that are the most successful in the competition’s history, it is Al-Hilal rather than Al-Nassr, who have never won an Asian Champions League trophy. This, most likely, is what Ronaldo craves the most, a trophy of the highest honours that, as it stands, he is yet to win.

4 Taca de Portugal

Portugal

August 2002 marked the month in which Cristiano Ronaldo, at just 17 years old, made his professional debut in senior football, playing against Inter Milan for Sporting in a qualifying game for the Champions League. Ronaldo would spend just a year in Portuguese football before moving to Manchester United in 2003.

As such, Ronaldo was scarcely in Portuguese football long enough to win a great number of honours, though he was still part of the Sporting team that lifted the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira, the Portuguese Super Cup, in 2002, the same year of his senior debut. The Taca de Portugal is a trophy that Ronaldo has not yet won. Whether he decides to return to Sporting at any point remains to be seen, but it feels fair to assume that he will not.

3 Liga Portugal

Portugal

The Taca de Portugal is not the only major honour in Portuguese football that Ronaldo failed to lift during his time with Sporting, however brief that may have been. Alongside Porto and Benfica, Sporting make up the big three of Portuguese football, having dominated the top division for decades and also never having suffered a relegation from the Primeira Liga.

Ronaldo made his debut for the club at a time where they were the defending league champions, but Sporting would then undergo a two-decade period in which they failed to capture the league title until Ruben Amorim, now of Manchester United, guided them to the title in 2021. As such, the Liga Portugal is yet another trophy that Ronaldo never lifted, despite Sporting’s dominance in the season’s immediately prior to his debut year.

2 Europa League

Europe

There is no easy way to carve out a reputation of being a serial winner, particularly in European football. The only way to do this is quite simple; win. Ronaldo did just that in Europe, especially with Real Madrid, where he won four Champions Leagues to add to the one he won in 2008 with Manchester United.

Ronaldo has never won a Europa League, but he has only ever competed in the competition once, during the 2022/23 season as part of his second stint at Old Trafford. To have only made his Europa League debut in his late 30s, having previously played twice for Sporting in the UEFA Cup before its rebrand, shows just how accustomed Ronaldo has been to competing at the top.

The veteran netted twice and notched two assists for the Red Devils in six games, but departed the club before he could play in any of the knock-out games after a very public dispute with former manager Erik ten Hag.

1 World Cup

International

In five years, the World Cup will celebrate its centenary year of existence, having been founded in 1930. It has since grown into the most prestigious competition, not just in football, but in the entirety of the sporting world, with many professional players having said that winning a World Cup would be their ultimate dream.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for the Portuguese national team in 2003 and has since appeared in five World Cup tournaments, with Ronaldo having represented his country for over two decades now, becoming their leading appearance maker and top scorer by a considerable margin in that time.

Despite having played in five separate tournaments, Ronaldo has never been able to guide Portugal to a World Cup, something that saw a particular amount of attention brought to it after Lionel Messi, his career rival, lifted the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.