Key Takeaways Neymar is the most expensive player in the history of football, having moved to Paris Saint-Germain for almost £200,000,000.

The Brazilian winger has won over 20 honours across a professional career that has spanned 15 years.

Since moving to Saudi Arabia last summer, the winger has struggled with injury problems, though has still picked up a trophy with his new club.

Neymar is, unquestionably, one of the most naturally gifted players of his era. Rising through the ranks at Santos, Neymar captured global headlines across his years with the club, being praised as a generational talent with an exceptional level of flair and dynamism. His form with Santos saw Europe’s elite circle the winger and in 2013, Neymar made his move.

Joining Barcelona, the now-record scorer for the Brazil national team would spend four years in Catalonia, forming a feared attacking trio alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and helping them to both domestic and continental glory.

In 2017, still only in his mid-twenties, Neymar, wanting to be the leading figure of a team, joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world record transfer fee. The move was surprising to many, who felt that Neymar’s quality should have kept him at greater heights than what he could perhaps achieve in Ligue 1.

Though he helped PSG continue their domestic dominance in France, both in the league and the cup, he was unable to help them win what would have been the club’s first Champions League, ultimately departing for Saudi Arabia in 2023, though due to injury, he is yet to reach double figures for games played for his new side, Al Hilal.

Neymar’s overall career is one that has seen questions asked as it has progressed and questions will no doubt be asked upon the winger’s eventual retirement, with several people wondering what could have been had he remained at the highest level. Regardless, Neymar has won multiple honours across his career, 22 in total, but just which trophies has he won?

Ranking Factors

As this list is looking at all of the major honours that Neymar has won, they will be ranked solely by chronological order. This list also does not include the Confederations Cup that he won with Brazil in 2013. Also not included are the Recopa Sudamericana, Supercopa de Espana, Trophee des Champions or Club World Cup.

Every Major Honour Won by Neymar Club County Played In Honour Times Won Santos Brazil Campeonato Paulista 3 Santos Brazil Copa do Brasil 1 Santos Brazil Copa Libertadores 1 Barcelona Spain La Liga 2 Barcelona Spain Champions League 1 Barcelona Spain Copa del Rey 3 PSG France Ligue 1 5 PSG France Coupe de France 3 PSG France Coupe de la Ligue 2 Al Hilal Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League 1

4 Santos

Campeonato Paulista (2010, 2011, 2012)

Neymar was just 18 years old in 2010, but his age and lack of experience did not stop him from breaking into the Santos first team. With his team having reportedly turned down more than one bid for the winger from Premier League sides, Neymar went on to score 14 goals in 19 Campeonato Paulista games for Santos, helping guide them to the championship in a campaign that saw Neymar named the best young player in the league.

Overall, Neymar went on to make 225 appearances for Santos in all competitions, with his staggering 200 goal contributions, 136 of which being goals, as he helped the club win two further Campeonato Paulista titles back-to-back in 2011 and 2012, the first time any team had won three successive trophies since Santos last achieved that feat in the 1960s.

Copa do Brasil (2010)

The Brazilian equivalent to the English FA Cup, the 2010 Copa do Brasil pitted 64 clubs against each other in a knockout format. Running from February to August that year, Neymar’s Santos were drawn in the fourth section, beating Atletico Mineiro in the quarter-finals and Gremio in the semi-finals to face Vitoria in the deciding game, which Santos won 3-2 over two legs. Neymar was named player of the tournament and in winning the trophy helped the club automatically qualify for the following season’s Copa Libertadores.

Copa Libertadores (2011)

The highest level of South American football, Santos earned automatic qualification to the 2011 edition of the Copa Libertadores through their Copa do Brasil triumph the previous year. In the group stage, Santos finished joint-first of the four teams they were drawn against, finishing second to Cerro Porteno due to goal difference.

In the knockout stages of the tournament, Santos faced off against Mexican side America, Colombian outfit Once Caldas and former group stage adversaries Cerro Porteno, overcoming all three sides to reach the final of the prestigious competition.

The final for Santos, against Uruguayan side Penarol, was played over two legs, as is the norm in the Copa Libertadores. A 0-0 draw came in the first leg, played in Montevideo, but upon Santos’ return to Brazil for the second leg, they emerged as 2-1 victors with Neymar, who was named as the tournament’s best player, scoring the first of Santos’ two goals. This victory ensured that, later in his career, he would number amongst the few players to have won both the Copa Libertadores and the Champions League.

