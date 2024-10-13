Key Takeaways Unai Emery has won the UEFA Europa League four times, setting a record for the most wins in the competition's history as a manager.

He led Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title with 93 points in the 2017/18 season, just three shy of the competition record.

The now Aston Villa boss has also triumphed in the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions multiple times with PSG.

Unai Emery has enjoyed a decorated career as a manager at the likes of Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, and Villarreal. His previous spell in England didn't last long, as he was at Arsenal for just over a year, reaching the 2019 Europa League final, where his side lost to Chelsea. This didn't deter Aston Villa from appointing the Spanish boss in 2022, though, and he has turned the Midlands club into a Champions League outfit in the space of two years.

Emery started his managerial career at Lorca Deportiva in 2004 - spending time at Almeria, Valencia and Spartak Moscow before he picked up his first piece of silverware as Sevilla manager. Since 2014, he has won 11 trophies, including one league title and four Europa League. Here is a closer look at every trophy Emery has picked up as a manager.

Every Trophy Unai Emery Has Won Competition Team(s) Season(s) UEFA Europa League Sevilla and Villarreal 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2020/21 Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2017/18 Coupe de France Paris Saint-Germain 2016/17 and 2017/18 Trophee des Champions Paris Saint-Germain 2016 and 2017

UEFA Europa League x4

Team(s) - Sevilla and Villarreal

Emery has won the UEFA Europa League four times - more than any other manager in the history of the competition. The first of these was in 2014, when Sevilla had to see off the likes of Real Betis, Porto and Valencia on the way to the final. They faced Benfica in the final in Turin and won the trophy on penalties after a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

A year later, Emery defended his Europa League title, beating Villarreal, Borussia Monchengladbach, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Fiorentina, before they faced Ukraine's Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the final. After an eventful first-half that saw the two teams level at 2-2, Carlos Bacca scored the deciding goal in the 73rd minute to secure back-to-back European trophies for the La Liga outfit. After the match, Ever Banega was asked about the impact of Emery after his first two years at the club. He said:

“We have a great coach and he is getting the very best out of us – we don’t relax whether we are on the pitch or on the bench. We have really healthy competition for places here. [Emery] supported me, pushed me and helped me develop. Winning this final and going straight into the Champions League – what more can you ask for?”

Sevilla qualified for the 2016 Europa League final via a different route. They finished third in the UEFA Champions League group behind Manchester City and Juventus, meaning they were demoted to the second tier of European football. After wins against Molde, Basel, Athletic Bilbao and Shakhtar Donetsk, Emery's team faced Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final. Klopp's side were the favourites going into the match and went ahead after 35 minutes with a Daniel Sturridge strike. Sevilla fought back in the second half, though, with goals from Kevin Gameiro and Coke sinking the Premier League side.

Emery had to wait five years until his next Europa League triumph, putting him ahead of Giovanni Trapattoni as the competition's only four-time winner. This time, the Spanish manager was in charge of Villarreal and after easing through their group stage with five wins and a draw, they beat Red Bull Salzburg, Dynamo Kyiv, Dinamo Zagreb and Arsenal in the knockout stages. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Manchester United awaited in the final, and after a tense 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, the match was decided via a penalty shootout. David De Gea was the only player to miss, with Villarreal scoring all 11 penalties to win the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Managers to Win the Europa League Multiple Times Rank Manager Number of trophies Seasons Club(s) 1 Unai Emery 4 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2020/21 Sevilla x3 and Villarreal 2 Giovanni Trapattoni 3 1976/77, 1990/91 and 1992/93 Juventus x2 and Inter Milan 3 Luis Molowny 2 1984/85 and 1985/86 Real Madrid Juande Ramos 2005/06 and 2006/07 Sevilla Rafael Benitez 2003/04 and 2012/13 Valencia and Chelsea Jose Mourinho 2002/03 and 2016/17 Porto and Manchester United Diego Simeone 2011/12 and 2017/18 Atletico Madrid

Ligue 1

Team - Paris Saint-Germain

Although winning the Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain is hardly an overachievement, Emery still won the domestic trophy with flying colours. They won 29 out of 38 matches across the league campaign, losing only three. In fact, the 93 points amassed by Emery's side was only three behind the Ligue 1 record achieved by the Parisians two years prior.

The dominant club in France have made it no secret that their ultimate aim is to win the Champions League, though. In the 2017/18 season, PSG succumbed to a two-legged defeat to Real Madrid in the Round of 16, ending those hopes for another year.

Coupe de France x 2

Team: Paris Saint-Germain

Emery won the French Cup on two occasions, with the first of these coming in the 2016/17 season. After demolishing Monaco 5-0 in the semi-finals, PSG were up against Angers at the Stade de France. Angers finished 12th in Ligue 1 and were looking to win the country's biggest domestic cup for the first time in their history. Despite a valiant effort, they were denied in the 91st minute as Issa Cissokho put the ball in his own net, securing the title for Emery's side.

A year later, PSG defended their title, along with Ligue 1 and the Trophee des Champions, to secure a domestic treble. Emery's team had to go past Marseille and Caen, among others, en route to the final, where they faced Les Herbiers VF - a Championnat National team, which is the third tier of French football. Goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani were enough to secure the treble for PSG in the final in front of 73,772 people at the Stade de France.

Coupe de la Ligue (French League Cup)

Team: Paris Saint-Germain

PSG were French League Cup winners twice under the management of Emery. In 2017, they beat Lille, Metz and Bordeaux on the way to the final. Monaco were their opponents at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais. They eased past their rivals to secure a fourth straight French League Cup, with Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler scoring the decisive goals.

Emery made it five in a row in the following season, beating Monaco again in the final. Cavani and Di Maria were on the scoresheet once more as they secured a comfortable 3-0 victory in Bordeaux. Kylian Mbappe was the man of the match in this final, which was his first trophy for the club.

Trophee des Champions - Champions Trophy

Team: Paris Saint-Germain

The Trophee des Champions is an annual competition contested between the winners of Ligue 1 and the winners of the French Cup. It is typically seen as the fourth most important domestic competition in France, but Emery would still have been happy to get his hands on the trophy in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, PSG faced Lyon, who had finished second in Ligue 1 in the previous season. Emery's side dominated the game, going 4-0 up after 54 minutes through Javier Pastore, Lucas, Hatem Ben Arfa and Layvin Kurzawa. They eventually ran out 4-1 winners in what was the Spanish manager's first trophy as PSG boss.

For the fifth year in a row, PSG won the Champions Trophy ahead of the 2017/18 season. This time they were up against Monaco, who had won Ligue 1 in the previous campaign. Despite a first-half opener from Djibril Sidibe, PSG responded with goals from Dani Alves and Adrien Rabiot to retain their title.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 09/10/24.