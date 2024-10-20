Key Takeaways Mohamed Salah's trophy haul includes two Swiss Super League titles with Basel and a Champions League victory with Liverpool.

Salah played a key role in helping Liverpool win the Premier League and FA Cup, scoring crucial goals in both campaigns.

The Egyptian forward also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with Liverpool, showcasing his success at the club level.

Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world since joining Liverpool in 2017. The 32-year-old has won trophies at three different clubs, missing out on titles when he was on loan at Fiorentina and Roma in 2015 and 2016, respectively. With less than a year left on his current deal at the Reds, there is uncertainty about whether Salah will be playing in the Premier League next season.

Regardless of his future, he will be keen to secure his second English top flight title since his last triumph back in the 2019/20 campaign under former manager Jurgen Klopp. He also has the chance to extend his Champions League haul after scoring a decisive penalty in their 2019 final against Tottenham Hotspur, which they went on to win 2-0. Here is a complete guide to every trophy Salah has won during his 14-year playing career so far.

Trophies Won By Mohamed Salah Trophy Club Season Swiss Super League Basel 2012/13 Swiss Super League Basel 2013/14 League Cup Chelsea 2014/15 Champions League Liverpool 2018/19 UEFA Super Cup Liverpool 2019/20 Club World Cup Liverpool 2020 Premier League Liverpool 2019/20 League Cup Liverpool 2021/22 FA Cup Liverpool 2021/22 League Cup Liverpool 2023/24

Trophies at Basel

Swiss Super League x2

Salah officially signed for Basel in June 2012 and made 29 league appearances in his first season. He scored 10 goals and registered 11 assists in all competitions, helping his team reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. Despite the disappointment in Europe, Basel won the Swiss Super League, finishing three points ahead of Grasshopper.

The following season saw Salah continue to perform - scoring four and registering five assists in 18 league matches. He also was a thorn in Chelsea's side for both of Basel's Champions League group stage games against the English opposition, scoring home and away. This forced the Blues to sign the Egyptian in January 2014 for £11 million. Basel went on to win the Swiss Super League again in the 2013/14 campaign - their fifth consecutive domestic title.

Trophies at Chelsea

League Cup

The first of Salah's League Cup victories was in 2015, while he was playing for Jose Mourinho at Premier League rivals Chelsea. He played 80 minutes in the Blues' wins against Bolton and Shrewsbury in the early rounds, registering an assist in the 2-1 win at New Meadow.

After the match, Mourinho hit out at the fringe players in the squad, though, criticising them for not taking their chance to impress against lower league opposition. He said:

"I expect players to give me problems. I love problems. But a lot of them didn't and they've made it easy to choose my team for Saturday. "If players who played 90 minutes two days ago were fantastic I expect people who are not playing a lot to raise the level to create me problems. They didn't create me big problems."

The Egyptian was loaned out midway through the season, but Chelsea side went on to lift the League Cup trophy, beating Spurs in the final.

Trophies at Liverpool

Champions League

After successful loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma, Liverpool signed Salah in June 2017. In his first season for the club, he scored a remarkable 44 goals in 52 games in all competitions. Despite his individual efforts, the Reds went trophyless in the 2017/18 season, losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid. Salah was taken off injured after only 30 minutes in this match after a challenge by Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

Klopp's side didn't let this deter them in the next season. They reached the final of the Champions League again after dramatically overturning a 3-0 deficit against Lionel Messi's Barcelona in the semi-finals. This put them up against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid, and after only a minute, Salah put Liverpool ahead from the spot. Divock Origi's late strike ensured the Reds won their sixth Champions League title. After the match, the Egyptian forward said:

"Everyone is happy now. "I am glad to play the second final in a row and play 90 minutes finally. Everyone did his best today - no great individual performances today, all the team was unbelievable. "I have sacrificed a lot for my career, to come from a village to go to Cairo, and to be an Egyptian at this level is unbelievable for me."

UEFA Super Cup

The 2019 edition of the UEFA Super Cup was the first time two English teams had met in the final. Liverpool faced Frank Lampard's Chelsea after they had won the UEFA Europa League the season prior. The Blues opened the scoring after 36 minutes thanks to a goal from Olivier Giroud. Only three minutes after the interval, Klopp's side responded with a goal from Sadio Mane. They pushed for a late winner, but the match went to extra-time.

Five minutes into the additional 30 minutes, Mane scored his second goal of the night, which looked like being the winner. Chelsea responded six minutes later, though, with Jorginho scoring a spot kick. Despite a flurry of chances for both teams, the game went to a penalty shootout. Both teams scored their first four penalties, meaning it was sudden death. Salah struck Liverpool's fifth home before reserve goalkeeper Adrian saved Tammy Abraham's penalty to secure the UEFA Super Cup title for Salah and co.

Club World Cup

After winning the 2018/19 Champions League, Liverpool qualified for the 2019 Club World Cup in Qatar. They faced Monterrey from Mexico in the semi-finals and were level at the break after Naby Keita's goal was cancelled out by Rogelio Funes Mori. The Reds struggled to break through the opposition's stubborn defence, but, in the 91st minute, Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross found Roberto Firmino, who scored the winner to send Liverpool into the final.

Klopp's side were up against Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in the final. Both Firmino and Salah missed chances in normal time, but they were unable to find the net, which meant extra-time was required to separate the two teams. Mane gave the ball to Firmino after a swift counter attack in the 98th minute, which the Brazilian striker swept home to secure the club's first-ever Club World Cup title.

Premier League

In the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City, despite getting 97 points and losing only one game. Despite coming so close, Klopp's side won 26 out of their first 27 games in the following season, clinching the title after only 31 games - the quickest time a club has ever won the Premier League.

Salah played a leading role in securing Liverpool's first league title in 30 years, scoring 19 goals and registering 10 assists. His goal in the dying stages of the Reds' 2-0 win against Manchester United in January 2020 was seen as one of the most important in the campaign. He also scored 23 across all competitions, becoming the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen in the early 2000s.

FA Cup

After wins against Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, Liverpool were up against Chelsea in the 2022 FA Cup final. The two teams had already met in the League Cup final earlier in the season - a game which the Reds won 11-10 on penalties after a goalless draw in normal time. This match was another tightly-contested affair with chances for both teams. No goals were scored again, though, meaning that after 120 minutes, the match had to be decided by a penalty shootout again.

Cezar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount missed from the spot for Chelsea, while Mane was also denied by Eduoard Mendy. With the score at 5-5, Kostas Tsimikas stepped up with a chance to win the title. He calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner, securing Liverpool's eighth FA Cup title.

League Cup x2

Liverpool won their ninth League Cup in the 2021/22 campaign, beating Norwich City, Preston North End, Leicester City and Arsenal en route to the final. They faced Chelsea in an end-to-end game that saw four goals disallowed, including a Joel Matip header. After 120 minutes, the two teams couldn't be separated, meaning a penalty shootout was required. The first 21 players scored their spot kick, including Salah, paving the way for Kepa Arrizabalaga to blaze his effort over the bar and secure Liverpool's triumph.

Two years later, Klopp's side won a record-extending 10th League Cup title, beating the same opposition in the final. Liverpool were without Salah, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with six academy graduates born after 2003 on the pitch at the end of extra time, highlighting the team's injury crisis. Despite this, Virgil Van Dijk scored in the 118th minute to avoid another penalty shootout against the Blues in a cup final.

