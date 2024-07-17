Highlights Just 9 UFC fighters have achieved 'double champion' status throughout the UFC's history.

Conor McGregor is arguably one of the biggest names on the list after he won titles at featherweight and lightweight.

The likes of Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier and Alex Pereira also feature on the stacked list.

Becoming a UFC champion is one of the greatest achievements that a mixed martial artist can hope for. Despite the huge amount of fighters who train and work towards this dream, there are only a certain number of professionals who can claim this elusive prize. Becoming a UFC champion takes years of dedication and resilience, with the prize being your name in the history books of the sport.

However, there have been professional fighters over the years who didn't feel fully satisfied with just one belt around their waist. There have been multiple occasions within the organization where champions have dared to be great and achieve a second belt in another weight class. Although many have failed, there have been just 9 'double champions' in UFC history. Among these 9 include:

Conor McGregor

Featherweight, Lightweight

Conor McGregor made history when he became the first-ever champion of two weight divisions simultaneously. The 'Notorious' Irishman made his UFC debut in 2013 to begin a 6-fight win streak to earn him his first undisputed title opportunity versus Jose Aldo for the featherweight belt. In one of the most rewatched knockouts of all time, it took McGregor just 13 seconds to dethrone the Brazilian and earn his first undisputed UFC title. 11 months later, McGregor would make the move to lightweight challenge then-champion Eddie Alvarez. The bout would last just two rounds before a TKO victory for McGregor would earn him his second belt and solidify his 'double-champ' status.

Daniel Cormier

Light heavyweight, Heavyweight

Joining the UFC in 2013, Daniel Cormier would fight under the organization's banner for 7 years, taking him to 2020. Within this period, his career was filled with prolific wins, fierce rivalries and two undisputed world titles. Cormier's first title opportunity would spark his notorious rivalry with Jon Jones. Although he came up short in that 2015 bout, Jones' vacating of the belt meant that Cormier would get a second chance to claim the title. A third-round submission over Anthony Johnson would be the 1st of 3 light heavyweight title wins. His impressive form at 205lbs would grant him the opportunity to take on Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight belt. A first-round knockout for Cormier would make him a two-division champion, cementing his legacy in the promotion.

Amanda Nunes

Women's Bantamweight, Featherweight

Amanda Nunes is the UFC's only ever female double-champion. Considered by many to be the best women's fighter the sport has ever seen, 'The Lioness' Nunes had a dominant and record-breaking UFC tenure, before retiring in 2023. After joining the promotion in 2013, a 5-1 streak would earn the Brazilian a bantamweight title opportunity versus Miesha Tate. Submitting Tate in the first round, this would be the first of eight wins in bantamweight title bouts. After defending the belt three times, she was given the chance to take on Cris Cyborg for the featherweight belt. It took less than one minute for Nunes to become the double-champ, dispatching Cyborg via TKO.

Jon Jones

Light heavyweight, Heavyweight

One of the most dominant champions in UFC history is Jon Jones. The American is the UFC's youngest-ever champion and the most successful titleholder in the 205lbs division. Jones was just 23 years of age when he took on Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua for the light heavyweight championship. In the 3rd round, Jones would make history, earning a TKO victory in round number three. In his UFC career, Jones would compete with the 205lbs belt on the line 14 times, being successful each time. In 2020, Jones decided to take time off to prepare his body for a move to heavyweight. In 2023, he would get his chance to fight for the vacant heavyweight belt versus Ciryl Gane. Just past the two-minute mark of the first round, Jones submitted the Frenchman, securing his double-champion status.

Alex Pereira

Middleweight, Light heavyweight

Joining the UFC in 2021, Alex Pereira is the newest name on the UFC double-champion list. The profile, kickboxing accolades and impressive early performances of Pereira earned 'Poatan' a UFC title shot in just his fourth fight. Competing at middleweight at the time, he would take on old kickboxing foe Israel Adesanya, who had not tasted defeat at 185 lbs in his MMA career. A comeback TKO victory for Pereira would make him 3-0 in combat sports with Adesnaya. However, after an unsuccessful title defense versus 'Stylebender', the Brazilian moved up a weight class to light heavyweight. Defeating Jan Blachowicz in his divisional debut, he then defeated Jiri Prochazka for the vacant belt, securing double-champion status in just seven bouts.

Georges St-Pierre

Welterweight, Middleweight

Canada's greatest-ever mixed martial artist, Georges St-Pierre, is also one of the few UFC fighters to become champion in two weight divisions. Fighting for the first time in the UFC in 2004, two years later 'GSP' would find himself taking on Matt Hughes for the welterweight title. The 25-year-old defeated 45-fight veteran Hughes thanks to a head kick in the 2nd round. Although he would lose his belt to Matt Sera, he reclaimed the belt in the rematch before going on to defend his welterweight title 9 times. In 2013, 'GSP' would take a four-year hiatus from the UFC after announcing his retirement. However, in 2017, he would put on the promotional gloves one more time to take on Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. Despite a four-year absence from the sport, St-Pierre became a double champion thanks to a third-round submission.

BJ Penn

Lightweight, Welterweight

UFC veteran BJ Penn competed in the UFC across three weight divisions, earning belts in two of them. Competing for the first time at UFC 31 in 2001, Penn would earn his first belt in 2004. A first-round submission over Matt Hughes earned 'The Prodigy' UFC gold for the first time. Stints in other combat sports organizations and losses to Georges St-Pierre and Matt Hughes would mean that Penn would not return to the top of the 170lbs division. However, a move down to lightweight would boast more success for Penn. A win in a vacant title bout versus Joe Stevenson would earn Penn two-division glory, before defending his lightweight belt three times.

Randy Couture

Light heavyweight, Heavyweight

The earliest UFC debutant on the list is Randy Couture. Starting his career in the organization in 1997, later that year Couture would dethrone Maurice Smith at UFC 15.5 in Japan, becoming heavyweight champion of the UFC. Despite leaving the promotion for almost three years, he would regain his heavyweight title in his returning bout in late 2000. After losing his heavyweight belt at the hands of Josh Barnett in 2002, Couture would move down to win the interim light heavyweight title versus Chuck Liddell. He would then take on undisputed champion Tito Ortiz, dethroning him via unanimous decision. The victory over Ortiz would make Couture the UFC's first-ever double champion.

Henry Cejudo

Flyweight, Bantamweight

'Triple C' Henry Cejudo earned two-thirds of his nickname by becoming a UFC double-champion. The Olympic gold medalist came to the UFC in 2014 and got his first title shot in his fifth promotion fight. However, Cejudo would come up short, losing to UFC great Demetrious Johnson. In 2018, two years after their first meeting, Cejudo and Johnson would meet once again. This time, a split-decision victory for Cejudo would see him victorious. After a quick dispatch of TJ Dillashaw in his first title-defence, Cejudo would move up to bantamweight, to compete for the vacant title. Meeting Marlon Moraes for the vacant belt, Cejudo would earn a third-round TKO, making him a two-division champion.