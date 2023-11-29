Highlights The FIFA U-17 World Cup has been a platform for young talents like Toni Kroos and Cesc Fabregas to showcase their skills and later have successful careers in professional football.

Despite receiving the Golden Ball at the U-17 World Cup, players like Sani Emmanuel and Julio Gomez faced challenges that hindered their progress in their careers, leading to disappointment and a different path than expected.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Phil Foden, both graduates of the Manchester City academy, have had successful careers following their U-17 World Cup wins, with Iheanacho excelling at Leicester City and Foden becoming a key player for both club and country.

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup has been a breeding ground for some of the best young talent in world football. The tournament, which has been in existence under its current guise since 1991, has been won by countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Brazil, and England.

With the competition taking place every two years, it has seen some modern-day greats take part, allowing them to introduce themselves on the world stage. While the trophy is the main objective, the best performers have also been rewarded by being given the Golden Ball. The award celebrates the best players of each tournament, and there are some interesting names that have got their hands on it. Some went on to have legendary careers, whereas others faded into obscurity.

Here, we will take a look at the ten players to win the Golden Ball in the 21st century. Keep track of how many names you recognise...

2001 - Florent Sinama-Pongolle (France)

Sinama-Pongolle is a name that many may not be overly familiar with. Despite this, he has had a very interesting career and gotten his hands on some major silverware. The forward scored an impressive nine goals in the tournament. He even opened the scoring in the final to lead France to a 3-0 victory over Nigeria.

While this may be where he impressed the most as an individual, it wouldn't be the last time he found himself lifting a major trophy. The Frenchman, now 39, would be part of a Liverpool squad who would win the Champions League in 2005 and FA Cup the following year. Making one appearance for his nation's senior team, Sinama-Pongolle retired in 2019.

2003 - Cesc Fabregas (Spain)

The midfield magician went on to have a stellar career, but it was arguably here that he made everyone stand up and take notice of him. Fabregas has featured in some great teams since he arrived on the scene in 2003. He has graced Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea with his immaculate technique and eye for a pass. He currently sits second in all-time Premier League assists, with only Ryan Giggs ahead of him.

The Spaniard has transitioned into work on the touchline since calling time on his illustrious playing career. At the time of writing, he is the interim manager of Como 1907, the team he co-owns with Thierry Henry. He has previously stated his intentions to become a Premier League manager in the future.

2005 - Anderson (Brazil)

This period was arguably when the Samba specialist's stock was at its highest. Following the receipt of the Golden Ball for his excellent tournament in 2005, Anderson would go on to win the European Golden Boy award and secure a move to Manchester United in 2007.

Although success followed the Brazilian during his time in the North West of England, he never reached the heights that he was tipped for during the mid-2000s. Spells in Italy and in his home country were less than fruitful. He retired in 2019 after making 15 appearances for the Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor.

2007 - Toni Kroos (Germany)

It's a toss-up between Fabregas and the German star as to who on this list has had the most successful career. However, with a total of 34 accolades throughout his career, there is a strong argument to say that the honour goes to Kroos.

The midfielder is a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and has no desire to slow down. He is still a part of a stacked Los Blancos midfield. He extended his contract with the club until 2024 during the summer, so there is every chance that he can add to his long list of achievements.

2009 - Sani Emmanuel (Nigeria)

The Nigerian attacker may be the first case on this list where you can ask the question of what might have been. Emmanuel was electric in the 2009 edition of the tournament, leading his side to the final where they lost out to Switzerland.

He secured a big move to Lazio, but he never made a single appearance for the Italian giants. Injuries plagued his career, and according to Transfermarkt, he only ever made 16 appearances in professional football.

Although there is no evidence that he has officially announced his retirement, Emmanuel has not been attached to a club since 2017. It's safe to assume that his playing days are done — a heartbreaking tale for a player who may have once had the world at his feet.

Sami Emmanuel Career Stats (per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Salernitana 10 5 0 FC Biel-Bienne 1 0 0 Oskarshamns AIK 4 1 0 Beitar Jerusalem 1 0 0

2011- Julio Gomez (Mexico)

The young Mexico team in 2011 managed to live out a dream the most professionals never get to achieve. Winning an international tournament on home soil. Their star man that year was Julio Gomez, a creative player who, whilst never branching out to be a massive success in Europe, enjoyed a modest career in his homeland. He featured for the likes of Pachuca and Guadalajara.

He was last on a team in 2019 and since then there has been some speculation that he has continued to work away from football. A post from X user Alexx Carrasquedo reported that the former midfielder was now a bricklayer working in the United States.

2013 - Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria)

This won't be the last time you see a Manchester City academy graduate lead his country to success on this list. The 27-year-old scored 21 times for the Cityzens in 64 games, but it has been at Leicester where the majority of his career has unfolded.

Making an astonishing 225 appearances since joining The Foxes for £25m, the Nigerian has remained at the club following the relegation from the Premier League in 2023. He has continued to be a focal point for Enzo Maresca's men as they look to bounce back into the top flight.

2015 - Kelechi Nwakali (Nigeria)

The third Nigerian to win the award in four tournaments, Nwakali did a brilliant job to beat goal machine Victor Osihmen to the Golden Ball as, once again, Nigeria went all the way. His performances caught the eye of Arsenal. However, he was unable to make the same impact as his international teammates had had at the highest level.

A flurry of loan spells didn't prove promising enough for the Gunners to give him an opportunity in the first team. Despite that, Nwakali has represented his country at senior level. The central midfielder currently plays for Portuguese side Chaves, having joined in 2023.

2017 - Phil Foden (England)

Scoring twice in the final, Phil Foden laid the foundations for the career he was about to have with his performances in 2017. Being groomed to take over from David Silva, it was here that football fans really got to see glimpses of what the Englishman could become.

His journey since then has, for the most part, been smooth sailing. He has dazzled for both club and country, despite facing some stiff competition in the attacking areas of the pitch.

He appeared 48 times for his boyhood club in the 2022/2023 season, chipping in with 23 goal contributions. It would go on to be his most successful season yet, with City securing an historic treble. While he may not be able to repeat this feat again, there is no doubt that the 23-year-old is only going to find himself draped in more medals before his career is over.

2019 - Gabriel Veron (Brazil)

The most recent winner of the player of the tournament award is described on FIFA's official website as a player who possesses 'speed, trickery and balance.' With these traits, Veron has all the skills that Brazilian football fans would desire from their wingers.

Having showed promise back in his home country, Veron secured a move to Europe in 2022 to FC Porto. Things have not exactly been perfect for the 21-year-old, having only managed to play for 598 minutes in 26 games. He has not featured at all in the 2023/2024 campaign, due to a combination of injuries.

Despite these setbacks, Veron is at an age where not all hope is lost. In fact, he still has plenty more years to develop and start forging the career abroad he would've dreamed of. It remains to be seen whether or not he is able to, or if he will become another 'what if.'