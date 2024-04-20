Highlights Video assistant referees (VAR) have been a controversial topic since their Premier League introduction in 2019.

Liverpool have been impacted by several VAR errors this season, leaving the club's fans mightily aggrieved.

Though it won't offer much consolation on Merseyside, the officials at Stockley Park have made fewer mistakes in the Premier League overall.

Video assistant referees (VAR) have stoked the ire of football fans around the world since being introduced into the sport. The 2023/24 campaign has been no different, producing a catalogue of controversies - most of which have involved Liverpool.

There have been fewer VAR errors in the Premier League compared to last season, according to ESPN. But the Premier League's Chief Footballing Officer Tony Scholes still felt compelled to say that there were "too many checks" which were "taking too long".

In the case of Liverpool, these decisions have not only been too numerous and long, but objectively wrong. Here is a full list of every key incident to occur in Liverpool's Premier League games this season.

Liverpool's VAR Incidents (2023/24) Opponent Incident(s) Officials Date Chelsea Disallowed goal: Mohamed Salah offside Disallowed goal: Ben Chilwell offside Referee: Anthony Taylor, VAR: Darren England 13th August 2023 Tottenham Red Card: Curtis Jones on Yves Bissouma Disallowed goal: Luis Diaz Referee: Simon Hooper, VAR: Darren England 30th September 2023 Everton Possible penalty: Michael Keane handball Referee: Craig Pawson, VAR: David Coote 21st October 2023 Nottingham Forest Disallowed goal: Cody Gakpo offside Referee: Chris Kavanagh, VAR: Andy Madely 29th October 2023 Fulham Goal: Kenny Tete Referee: Stuart Attwell, VAR: Paul Tierney 3rd December 2023 Crystal Palace Possible foul: Will Hughes on Wataru Endo Possible penalty: Jarrel Quansah on Jean-Phillipe Mateta Referee: Andy Madely, VAR: John Brooks 9th December 2023 Burnley Possible offside: Mohamed Salah Referee: Paul Tierney, VAR: Simon Hooper 26th December 2023 Manchester City Possible penalty: Alexis Mac Allister on Jeremy Doku Referee: Michael Oliver, VAR: Stuart Attwell 10th March 2024 Manchester United Possible overturned penalty: Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Harvey Elliot Referee: Anthony Taylor, VAR: John Brooks 7th April 2024

Chelsea vs Liverpool

13th August 2023

Liverpool opened the season against Chelsea and it wasn't long before VAR intervened. After Luis Diaz had scored the opener, the Reds capitalised on their momentum by finding the net for a second time. Trent Alexander-Arnold sliced through the Chelsea rearguard with a perfect ball to Mohamed Salah, who converted from close range.

Unfortunately for Salah, VAR intervened and saw that he was offside by some distance, rightfully disallowing the goal. Axel Disasi equalised for Chelsea later on in the first half before Ben Chilwell appeared to put the Blues 2-1 up. However, Chilwell was determined to be offside by VAR, resulting in the goal being disallowed.

Match Details Result Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Stadium Stamford Bridge Attendance 40,096 Chelsea scorers Axel Disasi (37') Liverpool scorers Luis Diaz (18')

Tottenham vs Liverpool

30th September 2023

Liverpool's trip to Tottenham in September was one of the most controversial games this season. Curtis Jones was sent off, much to the dismay of Liverpool fans, and PGMOL also admitted that they made a mistake when Diaz had a goal wrongfully ruled out for offside.

Jones had a yellow card upgraded to red after catching Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma on the leg with a high tackle. The more controversial VAR decision from this game occurred later on in the first half. Salah did brilliantly to control the ball and slot in Diaz, who produced a good finish to put Liverpool 1-0 up. The assistant referee had raised his flag, however, to signal that the Colombian forward was offside.

The controversy arose as VAR Darren England believed that the onfield decision was a goal and told his colleagues that the check was complete. This human error resulted in Liverpool having a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside as referee Simon Hooper believed that the onfield decision, offside, had been validated.

Liverpool fans were livid, Jurgen Klopp was livid, even Ange Postecoglu, who saw his Spurs team benefit from the decision, admitted that he was not a fan of the technology and displayed a level of annoyance. PGMOL admitted that an error had occurred and punished the offending officials.

Match Details Result Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Attendance 62,001 Tottenham scorers Son Heung-min (36'), Joel Matip (OG) (90+6') Liverpool scorers Cody Gakpo (45+4')

Liverpool vs Everton

21st October 2023

Midway through the second half of the first Merseyside derby of the season, Diaz darted down the wing and attempted to put a cross into the box for one of his teammates. The ball was stopped by Michael Keane's outstretched arm and Pawson initially signalled for a corner. A quick jaunt to the VAR screen saw the official swiftly overturn his decision before Salah netted the penalty to put Liverpool one goal ahead.

This only added to what was a horrible afternoon for the blue part of Merseyside as they had been dominated all game, only having 22% possession and registering six shots compared to Liverpool's 22. Salah later scored again in the 97th minute to seal victory for his side.

Match Details Result Liverpool 2-0 Everton Stadium Anfield Attendance 50,201 Liverpool scorers Mohamed Salah (75' pen, 90+7') Everton scorers N/A

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

29th October 2023

Liverpool comprehensively beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the end of October. If VAR had not been in use, the margin of victory could have been even wider. Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool, pouncing on a rebound after a Darwin Nunez shot. Some neat footwork from Salah played Dominic Szoboszlai in behind so that he could put a square ball across as Nunez made it 2-0. The scoring ended after Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner made a huge mistake, allowing Salah to produce an easy finish and put Liverpool 3-0 up.

Cody Gakpo thought he had added a fourth when his goal was not initially ruled out for offside. However, replays showed that the Dutch forward was beyond the last defender by a large margin.

Match Details Result Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest Stadium Anfield Attendance 50,143 Liverpool scorers Diogo Jota (31'), Darwin Nunez (35'), Mohamed Salah (77') Nottingham Forest scorers N/A

Liverpool vs Fulham

3rd December 2023

An absolute humdinger of a match saw Fulham awarded a goal after it was initially - and incorrectly - ruled out for offside. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with an absolutely brilliant free-kick that cannoned in off the crossbar. Fulham equalised after Liverpool academy graduate Harry Wilson poked home an Antonee Robinson cross.

However, the pick of the bunch from the first half was Alexis Mac Allister's unbelievable long-range effort that flew into the top right-hand corner. The ball had bounced to him after a poorly placed Fulham header and the Argentinian midfielder lashed it beyond Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Kenny Tete equalised for Fulham later on in the first half, but it was initially ruled out as the assistant referee had raised his flag. A replay showed that Tete was in fact onside and the decision was reversed. Substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid put Fulham ahead for the first time in the second half with a well-placed header. Liverpool fought back with two spectacular strikes in as many minutes. Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo belted the Reds level before Alexander-Arnold's driven half-volley flew past Leno to seal the win.

Match Details Result Liverpool 4-3 Fulham Stadium Anfield Attendance 50,124 Liverpool scorers Bernd Leno (OG) (20'), Alexis Mac Allister (38'), Wataru Endo (87'), Trent Alexander-Arnold (88') Fulham scorers Harry Wilson (24'), Kenny Tete (45+3'), Bobby Decordova-Reid (80')

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

9th December 2023

VAR saved Liverpool in their December clash with Crystal Palace. Midway through the first half, Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty after Virgil van Dijk scythed down Jean-Philippe Mateta. The decision was overturned as Will Hughes, who had stripped Endo of the ball and slipped Mateta in, had committed a foul.

In the second half, however, this good luck was cancelled out as VAR awarded Crystal Palace a penalty. It was initially missed by referee Andy Madely, but he was called to the screen to view a replay. While attempting to prevent Mateta from receiving the ball, Jarell Quansah made contact with the forward and knocked him down in the box, conceding a penalty in the process. The game had continued for an entire minute before Madley was directed to the pitch-side monitor. Mateta put the penalty away to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

Liverpool were certainly not down or out at this point and began their comeback just over a minute and a half after Jordan Ayew was dismissed for a second bookable offence, as Salah equalised after a kind deflection. Harvey Elliott won the game with a cracking effort from outside the box in the 91st minute, prompting indignant Palace fans to chant: "2-1 to the referee."

Match Details Result Crystal Palace 2-1 Liverpool Stadium Selhurst Park Attendance 25,103 Crystal Palace scorers Jean-Philippe Mateta (57' pen) Liverpool scorers Mohamed Salah (76'), Harvey Elliott (90+1')

Burnley vs Liverpool

26th December 2023

Liverpool weren't prevented from winning at Turf Moor when one of their goals was ruled out for an offside in the buildup. Nunez had put Liverpool 1-0 up in the first half with a delectable finish from the edge of the box that curled past Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The young shot-stopper made a great save off an oddly struck Salah shot and was then saved by VAR when Harvey Elliott's second-half effort was ruled out for offside.

Trafford had begun to move to the right and this slight error allowed Elliot's shot to nestle into the bottom corner. However, Salah was standing in an offside position and was judged to be interfering with play, resulting in the goal being ruled out. This would not matter in the long run, however, as Jota scored for Liverpool to put them 2-0 up in the 90th minute.

Match Details Result Burnley 0-2 Liverpool Stadium Turf Moor Attendance 21,624 Burnley scorers N/A Liverpool scorers Darwin Nunez (6'), Diogo Jota (90')

Liverpool vs Manchester City

10th March 2024

The last clash between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola gave us another VAR controversy to talk about. John Stones opened the scoring with a neat finish at the front post from a corner before the first intervention of the game came in the second half. An under-hit pass forced Ederson to rush out and clear the ball. In doing so, he wiped out Nunez and conceded a penalty in the process. VAR was used to check for a potential red card but Ederson had made a genuine attempt to go for the ball and the double jeopardy rule prevented him from being sent off in this situation.

Alexis Mac Allister put the penalty away to equalise for Liverpool and he could have had another spot kick later on. A poorly cleared set piece saw Jeremy Doku kick the Argentine in the chest while both challenged for the ball.

Michael Oliver did not give a penalty, and nor did VAR Stuart Attwell when it was being checked. Attwell emphasised Doku making contact with the ball, however, it is not clear whether it was the Belgian or Mac Allister that made the most contact. Doku grazing the ball surely does not give him free rein to sink his studs into Mac Allister's sternum.

Match Details Result Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City Stadium Anfield Attendance 59,947 Liverpool scorers Alexis Mac Allister (50' pen) Manchester City scorers John Stones (23')

Manchester United vs Liverpool

7th April 2024

Late on in the April clash between Liverpool and Manchester United, Harvey Elliott was taken down in the box by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a penalty was awarded by referee Anthony Taylor. There was a question as to whether a foul had actually occurred, as replays suggested that the Liverpool forward fell to the turf before any contact was made. While Elliott does use Wan-Bissaka's lunge to go down, this doesn't necessarily make it a dive.

Elliott is under no obligation to avoid the outstretched limb. There would have been grounds for VAR to overturn the decision had Liverpool's spritely winger attempted to make sure he made contact with Wan-Bissaka by stretching out his leg, but he did not, which made for a relatively simple decision by John Brooks to stay with the original call of penalty. Salah coolly converted to earn Liverpool a point in a hectic contest.