The introduction of VAR was to try and rid football of the mistakes that had previously plagued the beautiful game. The extra help from the video assistant referee was designed to make the sport and matches played within it more fair. Decisions on incidents such as offsides, fouls and handballs were all supposed to get easier and a whole lot more accurate.

For the most part, that has been the case too. The number of correct decisions made has certainly increased since VAR was introduced in football. With that said, the system isn't perfect and there are still mistakes made every once in a while. This season in the Premier League, there have already been three VAR-based errors where the officials have got the decision wrong, according to The Sun.

Manchester United can feel hard done by as the Red Devils have been on the receiving end of two of the mistakes, while Bournemouth had the other. Let's take a closer look at every decision that VAR has gotten wrong in the Premier League this campaign so far.

Bournemouth's Late Winner

It was wrongfully disallowed

The first major error that VAR made this season was the decision to rule out Bournemouth's late winner against Newcastle United back in August. Dango Ouattara thought he'd won the contest for his side at the death and secured all three points, but that wasn't to be the case. After a lengthy VAR check, it was deemed that there had been a handball in the buildup and the effort was disallowed as a result.

It's since been confirmed that the decision was the wrong one and the goal should have actually stood. Instead, the match finished 1-1 and the Cherries were robbed of two vital points. On the surface, it might not seem like a lot, but those extra two points would see Bournemouth sitting in the top half of the Premier League right now.

Bruno Fernandes' Red Card

The punishment was rescinded

The second major mistake that VAR made this season was deciding that Bruno Fernandes' foul on James Maddison during Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur was worthy of a red card. The Portuguese midfielder was dismissed and his side were thrashed 3-0 as a result.

The decision to send Fernandes off seemed harsh at the time and that was only vindicated when the red card was rescinded by the FA after United appealed it. Playing with 10 men against Spurs undoubtedly played a role in the Red Devils' heavy loss, so while they will have appreciated the decision being overturned, it wasn't before it cost them.

West Ham's Late Penalty

The spot-kick shouldn't have been awarded

The most recent mistake, and one that potentially cost Erik ten Hag his job as United manager, West Ham United were awarded a late penalty during their meeting with the Red Devils in October. Matthijs de Ligt had made a challenge on Danny Ings inside the area and VAR official Michael Oliver recommended that referee David Coote award the Hammers a spot-kick as a result.

Now, it's been revealed that the decision was the wrong one. The penalty cost United a point too as Jarrod Bowen converted from the spot to hand his side the win and it ultimately led to Ten Hag being relieved of his duties as the club's manager the day after too.